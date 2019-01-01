QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Legacy Technology Holdings Inc is an investment holding company investing in hemp and hemp-related products and technologies. Its mission is to participate in the resurgence of hemp as a high value, multi-use product, and to exploit superior opportunities to create shareholder value.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legacy Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legacy Tech Hldgs (OTCPK: LTHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legacy Tech Hldgs's (LTHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legacy Tech Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legacy Tech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO)?

A

The stock price for Legacy Tech Hldgs (OTCPK: LTHO) is $0.07 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:17:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legacy Tech Hldgs.

Q

When is Legacy Tech Hldgs (OTCPK:LTHO) reporting earnings?

A

Legacy Tech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legacy Tech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Legacy Tech Hldgs (LTHO) operate in?

A

Legacy Tech Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.