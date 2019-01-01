QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
13.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
210.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
PwrCor Inc specializes in delivering energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions to a wide range of commercial customers and institutions such as hospitals and universities. It has two business components. First is the management of infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. The second is the anticipated commercialization of engine technology which converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy. Its primary markets are large domestic non-profit institutions and organizations, the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace, and the independent power producer market. Geographically the business activities are carried out through the region of the United States.

PwrCor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PwrCor (PWCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PwrCor (OTCPK: PWCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PwrCor's (PWCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PwrCor.

Q

What is the target price for PwrCor (PWCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PwrCor

Q

Current Stock Price for PwrCor (PWCO)?

A

The stock price for PwrCor (OTCPK: PWCO) is $0.0655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:03:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PwrCor (PWCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PwrCor.

Q

When is PwrCor (OTCPK:PWCO) reporting earnings?

A

PwrCor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PwrCor (PWCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PwrCor.

Q

What sector and industry does PwrCor (PWCO) operate in?

A

PwrCor is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.