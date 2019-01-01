PwrCor Inc specializes in delivering energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions to a wide range of commercial customers and institutions such as hospitals and universities. It has two business components. First is the management of infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. The second is the anticipated commercialization of engine technology which converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy. Its primary markets are large domestic non-profit institutions and organizations, the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace, and the independent power producer market. Geographically the business activities are carried out through the region of the United States.