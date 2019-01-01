Electronic Control Security Inc is a single source security technology provider. It designs, manufactures, and supplies standalone and fully integrated state-of-the-art entry control and perimeter intrusion detection systems for the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, nuclear power stations, and various international customers. ECSI designs and interfaces commercial-off-the-shelf hardware, offering systems that are cost-effective and flexible to achieve a secure and normal environment for a facility. Its products are Advanced Radar Technologies; Water Infrastructure Sensing Equipment; Flight Line Security and Others.