There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Electronic Control Security Inc is a single source security technology provider. It designs, manufactures, and supplies standalone and fully integrated state-of-the-art entry control and perimeter intrusion detection systems for the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, nuclear power stations, and various international customers. ECSI designs and interfaces commercial-off-the-shelf hardware, offering systems that are cost-effective and flexible to achieve a secure and normal environment for a facility. Its products are Advanced Radar Technologies; Water Infrastructure Sensing Equipment; Flight Line Security and Others.

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Control Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electronic Control (EKCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electronic Control (OTCPK: EKCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electronic Control's (EKCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electronic Control.

Q

What is the target price for Electronic Control (EKCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electronic Control

Q

Current Stock Price for Electronic Control (EKCS)?

A

The stock price for Electronic Control (OTCPK: EKCS) is $0.1694 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:12:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electronic Control (EKCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electronic Control.

Q

When is Electronic Control (OTCPK:EKCS) reporting earnings?

A

Electronic Control does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electronic Control (EKCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electronic Control.

Q

What sector and industry does Electronic Control (EKCS) operate in?

A

Electronic Control is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.