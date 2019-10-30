Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday morning saw 83 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was AT&T (NYSE: T) .

. Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 7.74% after reaching its new 52-week high.





Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are as follows:

AT&T (NYSE: T) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.86 with a daily change of up 0.96%.

Southern (NYSE: SO) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $198.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.18%.

Sun Life Financial (OTC: SLFYF) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00.

Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares hit $93.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.81%.

Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares broke to $45.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.54%.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares hit $116.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.82%.

Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.97 on Wednesday, moving down 0.83%.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.75. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares were up 6.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.60 for a change of flat%.

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares hit $81.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.01%.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) shares were up 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.09.

KBR (NYSE: KBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.87. The stock was up 9.7% for the day.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.9% for the day.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.27. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares were up 6.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.00 for a change of up 6.22%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.00 for a change of up 1.5%.

Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 18.22%.

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new yearly high of $15.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares hit $13.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.88%.

Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.98%.

Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares broke to $30.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares hit $75.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.52%.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $61.48 with a daily change of up 0.33%.

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.81%.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.7%.

SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares set a new yearly high of $44.74 this morning. The stock was up 7.5% on the session.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares broke to $39.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%.

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.87.

Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares broke to $118.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.55%.

Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.63 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.88 Wednesday. The stock was up 9.9% for the day.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares broke to $15.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.

Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.25. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.76 Wednesday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.50. The stock traded down 2.46% on the session.

International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.52%.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.52. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.11. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.99%.

West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.63%.

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit $6.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.7%.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.35. Shares traded up 18.24%.

Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.55% for the day.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.92 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.24 with a daily change of flat%.

Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.

Generex Biotechnology (OTC: GNBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving down 7.74%.

Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Wednesday, moving down 0.97%.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTC: ATBPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.

Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.03. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.56.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.82 on Wednesday, moving up 2.13%.

kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares hit $1.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.81 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares broke to $2.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.28%.

Butler National (OTC: BUKS) shares hit $0.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-

shares hit $0.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.82%. Full Motion Beverage (OTC: FMBV) shares were up 108.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 108.33%.

shares were up 108.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 108.33%. Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.28 this morning. The stock was up 11.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.28 this morning. The stock was up 11.42% on the session. CX Network Group (OTC: CXKJ) shares broke to $1.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 185.71%.

shares broke to $1.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 185.71%. Reliability (OTC: RLBY) shares were up 11.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.69 for a change of up 11.13%.

shares were up 11.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.69 for a change of up 11.13%. Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.86. Shares traded up 16.36%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.86. Shares traded up 16.36%. Grand Perfecta (OTC: GPIW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 100.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 100.25%. American Metals Recovery (OTC: AMRR) shares set a new yearly high of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 28.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 28.48% on the session. Sillenger Exploration (OTC: SLGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 122.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 122.22% on the session. Immunotech Laboratories (OTC: IMMB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded flat%. Terme Bancorp (OTC: TMEB) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 134.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 134.31% on the session. Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.