Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.