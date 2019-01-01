QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Clearwave Telecommunications Inc is engaged in providing wholesale and corporate telecommunications infrastructure service. It deploys fibre optic and air fibre networks, throughout the Caribbean and South America.

Clearwave Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearwave (CWTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearwave (OTCEM: CWTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clearwave's (CWTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clearwave.

Q

What is the target price for Clearwave (CWTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clearwave

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearwave (CWTC)?

A

The stock price for Clearwave (OTCEM: CWTC) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 14:12:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clearwave (CWTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearwave.

Q

When is Clearwave (OTCEM:CWTC) reporting earnings?

A

Clearwave does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clearwave (CWTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearwave.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearwave (CWTC) operate in?

A

Clearwave is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.