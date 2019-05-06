80 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 40 percent to close at $3.50 on Friday.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares rose 34.63 percent to close at $11.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also gave strong guidance.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) gained 28.64 percent to close at $14.15 after the company priced its 11 million ADS IPO at $11 per ADS.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) gained 25.66 percent to close at $10.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 25.61 percent to close at $8.24.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 24.71 percent to close at $6.51 following news the company will receive the full insurance payout of $183 million for WorldView-4 satellite on-orbit failure.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) gained 23.67 percent to close at $17.40 following strong Q1 results.
- Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) gained 23.57 percent to close at $37.43 following Q1 results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 23.33 percent to close at $2.96.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) rose 23.23 percent to close at $15.33 following Q2 earnings.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 21.48 percent to close at $3.28.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares gained 20.02 percent to close at $578.94 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 19.39 percent to close at $5.48.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 19.38 percent to close at $2.71.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) jumped 18.6 percent to close at $4.4000.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) climbed 17.89 percent to close at $3.3600.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 17.58 percent to close at $7.96 following Q1 results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 17.3 percent to close at $16.88 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 16.67 percent to close at $3.57 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) surged 16.52 percent to close at $35.90.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 16.34 percent to close at $7.05.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) climbed 15.96 percent to close at $4.65.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 15.96 percent to close at $15.84 following Q1 earnings.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 15.54 percent to close at $14.23 on Friday.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) rose 15.49 percent to close at $39.22 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 15.27 percent to close at $14.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 15.2 percent to close at $2.88 following Q1 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) jumped 14.8 percent to close at $10.94.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 14.65 percent to close at $13.15.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) surged 14.14 percent to close at $16.79 following Q1 results.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 14.12 percent to close at $20.77 after surging 31.88 percent on first day of trading.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) surged 13.82 percent to close at $8.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) rose 13.77 percent to close at $34.94 following Q1 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) gained 13.62 percent to close at $10.68 following Q1 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 13.6 percent to close at $4.01.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) gained 13.52 percent to close at $16.63 following Q1 earnings.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) jumped 13.51 percent to close at $5.04.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 13.05 percent to close at $22.96 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) jumped 12.84 percent to close at $83.60 after reporting Q1 results.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 12.76 percent to close at $86.70 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) gained 12.65 percent to close at $43.47 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) gained 11.78 percent to close at $5.41 following Q1 earnings.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares surged 11.61 percent to close at $2.98.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 11.45 percent to close at $43.41 following Q1 earnings.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 8.83 percent to close at $63.11 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares gained 8.77 percent to close at $170.33 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 8.23 percent to close at $6.05 after declining 13.20 percent on Thursday.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) rose 6.89 percent to close at $55.05 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) rose 6.56 percent to close at $112.68 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.18 percent to close at $4.67 after falling 5.73 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares tumbled 27.69 percent to close at $1.58.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 22.2 percent to close at $4.59 on Friday after surging 91.56 percent on Thursday.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) dropped 21.87 percent to close at $2.93 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 forecast.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 20.6 percent to close at $17.88 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 19.3 percent to close at $3.6800 after the company issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) tumbled 16.79 percent to close at $3.42 following Q1 results.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares fell 15.69 percent to close at $5.75 after reporting Q1 results. Titan International posted Q1 earnings of $0.2 per share on sales of $410.4 million.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 13.94 percent to close at $5.31.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 13.83 percent to close at $10.90 after rising 23.41 percent on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 13.77 percent to close at $7.89 after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) dropped 13.15 percent to close at $11.89 following Q1 results.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) tumbled 12.66 percent to close at $12.00.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dipped 12.18 percent to close at $17.02 following Q1 earnings.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 12.15 percent to close at $12.51 following Q2 earnings.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) dropped 11.75 percent to close at $13.14 following Q1 earnings.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dipped 11.56 percent to close at $8.57.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 11.22 percent to close at $11.79 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) dropped 11.19 percent to close at $25.00 after the FDA notified the company its PMA supplement for its products lacked information on the clinical analysis and evidence that would permit the completion of a review to determine safety and effectiveness.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) dropped 11.07 percent to close at $32.12 following Q1 results.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 11.05 percent to close at $59.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dipped 10.9 percent to close at $4.74 following weak Q1 results.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) dropped 10.68 percent to close at $26.84 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 10.44 percent to close at $278.41 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) dipped 10.04 percent to close at $39.33.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 10.03 percent to close at $6.01.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) dropped 9.15 percent to close at $52.01 following Q1 earnings.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) fell 8.82 percent to close at $44.03 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered FY19 sales outlook.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) fell 6.06 percent to close at $85.96 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 4.84 percent to close at $47.15 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 3.51 percent to close at $87.60 following Q2 results.
