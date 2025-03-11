Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Exagen XGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.85 million.
• Core Molding Technologies CMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $58.79 million.
• FuelCell Energy FCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.49 million.
• BrainsWay BWAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.89 million.
• Holley HLLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $137.60 million.
• RumbleON RMBL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $278.42 million.
• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $145.16 million.
• Gauzy GAUZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $30.33 million.
• Agenus AGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $30.09 million.
• Kohl's KSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.
• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $263.07 million.
• United Natural Foods UNFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.
• ECARX Holdings ECX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $240.78 million.
• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
• Endeavour Silver EXK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.
• Endeavor Group Holdings EDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.
• European Wax Center EWCZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $52.17 million.
• QuantaSing Group QSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $98.59 million.
• Kanzhun BZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $248.09 million.
• ATRenew RERE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $662.40 million.
• Legend Biotech LEGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $178.93 million.
• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.
• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• 36KR Holdings KRKR is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• Syra Health SYRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.
• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $650.45 million.
• Eltek ELTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.
• Ultralife ULBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.
• Viking Holdings VIK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Wheels Up Experience UP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.
• Nuwellis NUWE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Champions Oncology CSBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.93 million.
• Smith Micro Software SMSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.13 million.
• Groupon GRPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $127.74 million.
• SuRo Capital SSSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $492 thousand.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.
• SIGA Technologies SIGA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.58 million.
• Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.65 million.
• Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $146.54 million.
• E W Scripps SSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $716.06 million.
• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $171.77 million.
• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.
• Pursuit Attractions PRSU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $48.79 million.
• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.
• Natures Sunshine Products NATR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $109.46 million.
• Finance of America FOA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $80.61 million.
• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $89.86 million.
• loanDepot LDI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $310.08 million.
• CuriosityStream CURI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.
• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $297.27 million.
• Eastern EML is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Allbirds BIRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.45 per share on revenue of $55.86 million.
• Westrock Coffee WEST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $228.75 million.
• Casey's General Stores CASY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vitesse Energy VTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $65.19 million.
• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $110.71 million.
• MaxCyte MXCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.
• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $208.37 million.
