March 11, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Exagen XGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.85 million.

• Core Molding Technologies CMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $58.79 million.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.49 million.

• BrainsWay BWAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.89 million.

• Holley HLLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $137.60 million.

• RumbleON RMBL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $278.42 million.

• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $145.16 million.

• Gauzy GAUZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $30.33 million.

• Agenus AGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $30.09 million.

• Kohl's KSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $263.07 million.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.

• ECARX Holdings ECX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $240.78 million.

• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings EDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• European Wax Center EWCZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $52.17 million.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $98.59 million.

• Kanzhun BZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $248.09 million.

• ATRenew RERE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $662.40 million.

• Legend Biotech LEGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $178.93 million.

• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.

• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 36KR Holdings KRKR is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Syra Health SYRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $650.45 million.

• Eltek ELTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Ultralife ULBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Viking Holdings VIK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Wheels Up Experience UP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Champions Oncology CSBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.93 million.

• Smith Micro Software SMSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.13 million.

• Groupon GRPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $127.74 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $492 thousand.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• SIGA Technologies SIGA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.58 million.

• Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.65 million.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $146.54 million.

• E W Scripps SSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $716.06 million.

• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $171.77 million.

• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• Pursuit Attractions PRSU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $48.79 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.

• Natures Sunshine Products NATR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $109.46 million.

• Finance of America FOA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $80.61 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $89.86 million.

• loanDepot LDI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $310.08 million.

• CuriosityStream CURI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $297.27 million.

• Eastern EML is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Allbirds BIRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.45 per share on revenue of $55.86 million.

• Westrock Coffee WEST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $228.75 million.

• Casey's General Stores CASY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $65.19 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $110.71 million.

• MaxCyte MXCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $208.37 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

