Viking Holdings

VIK NYSE
$35.19
1.012.95%
At Close: -
$35.21
0.020.06%
After Hours: Jul 26, 7:55 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Viking Holdings (VIK) Forecast

News Earnings Guidance Dividends Analyst Ratings Insider Trades Short Interest

Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Viking Holdings Stock (NYSE: VIK) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$34.87
Close$35.19
Volume / Avg.715.60K / 2.48M
Day Range34.35 - 35.33
52 Wk Range25.71 - 37.25
Market Cap$15.19B
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
55
Short Interest
2.94%
Days to Cover1.32

About Viking Holdings Ltd.
Sector
Consumer Discretionary
Industry
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Viking Holdings Ltd is a travel company, with a fleet of 92 small, state-of-the-art ships
Show More

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Viking Holdings (VIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Viking Holdings (VIK) competitors?

A

Other companies in Viking Holdings’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Q

What is the target price for Viking Holdings (VIK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viking Holdings.

Q

What is the forecast for Viking Holdings (VIK) stock?

A

Viking Holdings has a consensus price target of $35.70.

Q

Current stock price for Viking Holdings (VIK)?

A

The stock price for Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) is $35.21 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:55 PM EDT.

Q

Does Viking Holdings (VIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viking Holdings.

Q

When is Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) reporting earnings?

A

Viking Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 26, 2024.

Q

Is Viking Holdings (VIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viking Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Viking Holdings (VIK) operate in?

A

Viking Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

