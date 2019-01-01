Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Viking Holdings Stock (NYSE: VIK) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$34.87
|Close
|$35.19
|Volume / Avg.
|715.60K / 2.48M
|Day Range
|34.35 - 35.33
|52 Wk Range
|25.71 - 37.25
|Market Cap
|$15.19B
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NYSE
|RSI
55
|Short Interest
2.94%
|Days to Cover
|1.32
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Viking Holdings’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).
There is no analysis for Viking Holdings.
Viking Holdings has a consensus price target of $35.70.
The stock price for Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) is $35.21 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:55 PM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viking Holdings.
Viking Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 26, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Viking Holdings.
Viking Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.