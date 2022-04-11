Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2022

Upgrades

Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for EQT Corp EQT from Hold to Buy. EQT earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.71. EQT closed at $38.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU, MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. JetBlue Airways earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.90.

For PPL Corp PPL, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, PPL showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. At the end of the last trading period, PPL closed at $29.11.

For KeyCorp KEY, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. KeyCorp earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $20.77.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Regions Financial Corp RF was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Regions Financial closed at $20.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Wells Fargo & Co WFC from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $39.06. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $48.73.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Essent Group Ltd ESNT was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Essent Gr had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.22 and a 52-week-low of $39.26. At the end of the last trading period, Essent Gr closed at $40.25.

For NexGen Energy Ltd NXE, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of NexGen Energy shows a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.19.

For EPAM Systems Inc EPAM, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. EPAM Sys earned $2.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $168.59. At the end of the last trading period, EPAM Sys closed at $308.69.

For Photronics Inc PLAB, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Photronics had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Photronics shows a 52-week-high of $20.30 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.51.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. At the end of the last trading period, Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $3.18.

For CatchMark Timber Trust Inc CTT, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CatchMark Timber Trust had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $8.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for ChampionX Corp CHX from Neutral to Overweight. ChampionX earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.48 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $23.82.

Downgrades

According to Alembic Global, the prior rating for Barnes Group Inc B was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Barnes Gr showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.98 and a 52-week-low of $36.95. Barnes Gr closed at $36.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS was changed from Buy to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Fortune Brands Home had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $70.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.89.

For SBA Communications Corp SBAC, MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SBA Communications shows a 52-week-high of $391.15 and a 52-week-low of $274.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $372.72.

For TC Energy Corp TRP, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.06 and a 52-week-low of $44.77. TC Energy closed at $58.73 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Masco Corp MAS was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $49.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.67.

For Truist Financial Corp TFC, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Truist Financial earned $1.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Truist Financial shows a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $51.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.87.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for State Street Corporation STT from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of State Street shows a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $76.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.17.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG was changed from Buy to Neutral. Citizens Financial Group earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.55. Citizens Financial Group closed at $41.83 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $11.12.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Navient Corp NAVI from Neutral to Underweight. Navient earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $16.61.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Galiano Gold Inc GAU from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Galiano Gold had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Galiano Gold shows a 52-week-high of $1.41 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.54.

For Cerner Corp CERN, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Cerner showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.87 and a 52-week-low of $69.08. Cerner closed at $93.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for LXP Industrial Trust LXP from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, LXP Industrial Trust showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.38. LXP Industrial Trust closed at $13.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Kinder Morgan Inc KMI from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $19.48.

For CommScope Holding Co Inc COMM, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. CommScope Hldg Co closed at $6.87 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cactus Inc WHD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Cactus had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.18 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $57.84.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Sterling Check Corp STER from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.27. At the end of the last trading period, Sterling Check closed at $25.99.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for KeyCorp KEY from Buy to Hold. KeyCorp earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $20.77.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr showed an EPS of $3.17, compared to $2.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T. Rowe Price Gr shows a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $133.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.15.

For NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. NVIDIA earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $346.47 and a 52-week-low of $134.59. NVIDIA closed at $231.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

For Visteon Corp VC, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Visteon earned $1.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.57 and a 52-week-low of $91.59. At the end of the last trading period, Visteon closed at $98.78.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc AXL with a Neutral rating. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.76.

For Lucid Group Inc LCID, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Lucid Gr shows a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.67.

For BorgWarner Inc BWA, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, BorgWarner had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.55 and a 52-week-low of $34.85. At the end of the last trading period, BorgWarner closed at $36.41.

For Dana Inc DAN, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Dana had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. Dana closed at $15.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker Inc FSR with an Outperform rating. In the fourth quarter, Fisker showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Fisker closed at $12.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ford Motor Co F, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.14. Ford Motor closed at $15.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors Co GM with an Outperform rating. For the fourth quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $37.60. At the end of the last trading period, General Motors closed at $39.35.

For Gentex Corp GNTX, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Gentex showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Gentex closed at $27.45 at the end of the last trading period.

For Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $12.83 at the end of the last trading period.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana Co CVNA with a Neutral rating. Carvana earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $97.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.31.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN with an Underperform rating. The price target for Rivian Automotive is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $33.46. Rivian Automotive closed at $38.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Palantir Technologies. For the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.74. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $12.70.

For Lear Corp LEA, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Lear had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.66. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $123.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.73.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Vertical Aerospace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.44 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. At the end of the last trading period, Vertical Aerospace closed at $7.29.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc JOBY. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Joby Aviation. Joby Aviation earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. At the end of the last trading period, Joby Aviation closed at $5.27.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Archer Aviation Inc ACHR. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Archer Aviation. The current stock performance of Archer Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $10.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.96.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX with a Buy rating. The price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. For the fourth quarter, Syndax Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.51.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc HQY with an Overweight rating. The price target for HealthEquity is set to $95.00. In the fourth quarter, HealthEquity showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.78 and a 52-week-low of $36.80. HealthEquity closed at $67.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys Inc QLYS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Qualys is set to $162.00. Qualys earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.50 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. At the end of the last trading period, Qualys closed at $138.13.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc RPD. The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Rapid7. In the fourth quarter, Rapid7 showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.96. At the end of the last trading period, Rapid7 closed at $105.09.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc TENB with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $70.00. Tenable Holdings earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $60.37 and a 52-week-low of $35.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.27.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for GoodRx Holdings is set to $20.00. In the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.52.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD with an Underweight rating. The price target for Accolade is set to $9.00. In the third quarter, Accolade showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $12.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.41.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group Inc MTCH. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Match Group. Match Group earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.48.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Allego NV ALLG. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Allego. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Allego closed at $12.61 at the end of the last trading period.

