Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
Upgrades
- For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.50 and a 52-week-low of $102.03. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $142.15 per share.
- For Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ: CSOD), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. Cornerstone OnDemand earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.66 and a 52-week-low of $49.80. Cornerstone OnDemand's stock last closed at $59.30 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Hold to Buy. L Brands earned $0.02 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.24 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. L Brands's stock last closed at $18.97 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.69 and a 52-week-low of $115.69. Charles River's stock last closed at $157.00 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Square's EPS was $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $54.41. Square's stock last closed at $67.94 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Neutral to Buy. Microchip Technology earned $1.43 in the second quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.80 and a 52-week-low of $73.25. Microchip Technology's stock last closed at $110.32 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (NASDAQ: PEBO) from Neutral to Buy. Peoples Bancorp earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.81. Peoples Bancorp's stock last closed at $34.00 per share.
- For McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, McKesson showed an EPS of $3.60, compared to $3.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.79 and a 52-week-low of $110.52. McKesson's stock last closed at $141.27 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Bright Scholar Education had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Bright Scholar Education's stock last closed at $9.12 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, RISE Education Cayman showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. RISE Education Cayman's stock last closed at $7.00 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.89 and a 52-week-low of $65.80. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $119.65 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy. Applied Materials earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.07 and a 52-week-low of $33.25. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $61.97 per share.
- For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.88 and a 52-week-low of $136.65. Lam Research's stock last closed at $297.93 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) from Neutral to Overweight. Bank OZK earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Bank OZK's stock last closed at $30.45 per share.
Downgrades
- For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.26 and a 52-week-low of $6.59. Cleveland-Cliffs's stock last closed at $7.76 per share.
- For Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH), Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Choice Hotels Intl showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.31 and a 52-week-low of $73.18. Choice Hotels Intl's stock last closed at $100.84 per share.
- For Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD), Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Boyd Gaming showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $21.76. Boyd Gaming's stock last closed at $29.60 per share.
- Janney Capital downgraded the stock for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $40.72. Six Flags Entertainment's stock last closed at $43.77 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kohl's had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.91 and a 52-week-low of $43.33. Kohl's's stock last closed at $46.15 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW) from Buy to Hold. OneSpaWorld Holdings earned $0.11 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $11.35. OneSpaWorld Holdings's stock last closed at $16.72 per share.
- For National Grid PLC (NYSE: NGG), Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.98 and a 52-week-low of $48.84. National Grid's stock last closed at $61.22 per share.
- Capital One Financial downgraded the stock for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.38) in the third quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.29. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $7.06 per share.
- For The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Descartes Systems Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $27.87. Descartes Systems Gr's stock last closed at $45.88 per share.
- TD Securities changed the rating for Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) from Speculative Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Trilogy Metals's stock last closed at $2.33 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $40.72. Six Flags Entertainment's stock last closed at $43.77 per share.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Portola Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.68), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Portola Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $24.74 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Bilibili showed an EPS of ($0.15), compared to ($0.10) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.23. Bilibili's stock last closed at $23.16 per share.
- Berenberg downgraded the stock for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $19.10 per share.
- For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.49 and a 52-week-low of $40.28. Lumentum Holdings's stock last closed at $81.50 per share.
- For II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, II-VI showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. II-VI's stock last closed at $37.02 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) from Buy to Neutral. Dolby Laboratories earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.17 and a 52-week-low of $56.09. Dolby Laboratories's stock last closed at $69.38 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, New Relic showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.00. New Relic's stock last closed at $69.44 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. SolarWinds earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.47. SolarWinds's stock last closed at $19.01 per share.
- For Aduro Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Aduro Biotech earned ($0.26) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Aduro Biotech's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, KAR Auction Services showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.61 and a 52-week-low of $16.39. KAR Auction Services's stock last closed at $21.91 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Travelers Companies showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $2.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.09 and a 52-week-low of $117.98. Travelers Companies's stock last closed at $137.61 per share.
- For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Aurora Cannabis had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.85 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dropbox had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.08. Dropbox's stock last closed at $18.37 per share.
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) from Positive to Neutral. In the third quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $38.54 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Xilinx had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $87.56. Xilinx's stock last closed at $101.51 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) from Buy to Neutral. Republic Services earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.41 and a 52-week-low of $72.58. Republic Services's stock last closed at $90.88 per share.
- For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Aurora Cannabis had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.85 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $61.00 for Zymeworks. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $46.17 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Soleno Therapeutics is set at $8.00. In the third quarter, Soleno Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Soleno Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.85 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: IMVT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Health Sciences is set at $24.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.41 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. Health Sciences's stock last closed at $16.32 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN). The price target is set at $45.00 for LivePerson. LivePerson earned ($0.36) in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.85 and a 52-week-low of $19.13. LivePerson's stock last closed at $39.52 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) with a Buy rating. The price target for China Online Education Gr is set at $14.00. For the third quarter, China Online Education Gr had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.60). The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. China Online Education Gr's stock last closed at $10.02 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) with a Market Perform rating. For the third quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.37 and a 52-week-low of $82.26. Zoetis's stock last closed at $135.09 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI). The price target is set at $34.00 for BeyondSpring. For the third quarter, BeyondSpring had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.80 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. BeyondSpring's stock last closed at $16.10 per share.
- Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kadmon Holdings is set at $10.00. In the third quarter, Kadmon Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Kadmon Holdings's stock last closed at $4.59 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). The price target is set at $90.00 for Teladoc Health. For the third quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.42 and a 52-week-low of $48.57. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $85.38 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Papa John's International is set at $67.00. For the third quarter, Papa John's International had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.68 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $65.28 per share.
- For Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the third quarter, Elanco Animal Health had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Elanco Animal Health's stock last closed at $28.04 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX). The price target is set at $20.00 for Neoleukin Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Neoleukin Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.64). The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.04 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Pinterest is set at $21.00. Pinterest earned $0.01 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Pinterest's stock last closed at $19.62 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set at $40.00. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies earned ($0.66). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $33.96 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snap is set at $20.00. In the third quarter, Snap showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.12) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Snap's stock last closed at $17.34 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AGNC Investment is set at $18.25. In the third quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. AGNC Investment's stock last closed at $17.94 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The price target is set at $27.00 for Twitter. Twitter earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $28.63. Twitter's stock last closed at $33.21 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). The price target is set at $48.00 for Lyft. Lyft earned ($0.41) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $45.59 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set at $1600.00. For the third quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $10.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $13.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1428.68 and a 52-week-low of $1027.03. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1419.79 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Facebook is set at $250.00. In the third quarter, Facebook showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.38 and a 52-week-low of $140.84. Facebook's stock last closed at $218.30 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Amazon.com is set at $2050.00. Amazon.com earned $4.23 in the third quarter, compared to $5.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2035.80 and a 52-week-low of $1566.76. Amazon.com's stock last closed at $1901.05 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP). The price target is set at $410.00 for Shopify. For the third quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $431.71 and a 52-week-low of $144.40. Shopify's stock last closed at $430.25 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Haemonetics Corp (NYSE: HAE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Haemonetics is set at $138.00. Haemonetics earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.36 and a 52-week-low of $80.23. Haemonetics's stock last closed at $115.86 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) with a Buy rating. The price target for HubSpot is set at $205.00. For the third quarter, HubSpot had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.98 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. HubSpot's stock last closed at $177.27 per share.
- Charter Equity initiated coverage on Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) with a Buy rating. For the first quarter, Cree had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $40.46. Cree's stock last closed at $47.92 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN). The price target is set at $49.00 for Appian. Appian earned ($0.14) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. Appian's stock last closed at $42.89 per share.
