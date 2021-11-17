 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 3:59am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.25 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $127.33 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $259.00 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $164.22 million.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $811.48 million.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $24.78 billion.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $54.71 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.52 million.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.41 million.

• Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $975.83 million.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $21.99 billion.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $314.70 million.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.

• Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $165.40 million.

• Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.19 million.

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.45 million.

• Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $654.27 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.08 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $369.20 million.

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.54 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $196.79 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $736.99 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.03 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $732.67 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $269.76 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $480.98 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $360.23 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $621.45 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $674.52 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $64.29 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $227.98 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.

• Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.51 million.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $117.34 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.51 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $95.75 million.

• Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $350.02 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $12.98 billion.

• Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

