Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $86.80 million.

• Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.46 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $28.72 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $173.31 million.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.

• iBio (AMEX:IBIO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.51 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $203.90 million.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $56.15 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.

• Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $193.52 million.

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.68 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.47 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.

• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $93.15 million.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $257.57 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.47 million.

• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.

• GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.36 million.

• INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $250.91 million.

• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $49.99 million.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.

• Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $590.00 thousand.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.81 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.96 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.38 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.45 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.12 million.

• Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $118.03 million.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $26.91 million.

• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $14.31 million.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.17 million.

• SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

