Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $34.64 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $20.67 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $47.96 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.92 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $25.78 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $762.09 million.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $88.29 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $900.21 million.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $857.35 million.
- The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.89 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $707.80 million.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $408.60 million.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.85 per share on revenue of $385.34 million.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.55 per share on revenue of $900.85 million.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $724.24 million.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $736.20 million.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $357.52 million.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
