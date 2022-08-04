This Biotechnology Stock Jumped Over 360%; Here Are 106 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares surged 360.5% to settle at $19.80 on Wednesday on above-average volume.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO jumped 146.1% to settle at $0.4085 on above-average volume.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares climbed 145.3% to close at $1.58 on Wednesday after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN jumped 140.3% to close at $6.20.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB gained 106% to settle at $13.10. Enveric Biosciences recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS jumped 89.6% to close at $3.28.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX shares surged 85.6% to close at $4.51 as the company entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings AG, focused on developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies directed to hematologic malignancies.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares gained 75.6% to settle at $1.23. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 71.4% to close at $2.16.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN gained 70.1% to close at $0.9014. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry traded higher amid strength in the overall market and positive overall market sentiment following recent earnings.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. PING shares jumped 60.7% to close at $28.08 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $28.50 per share in cash. Ping Identity also posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 58.7% to settle at $1.00.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY surged 49.3% to settle at $212.01 after the company announced the results from its APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran met the primary endpoint and also met the first secondary endpoint.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA jumped 49.1% to settle at $5.65 after climbing around 14% on Tuesday. Standard General recently purchased roughly 12.9 million shares, bringing ownership to 92.4%.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC gained 48.4% to close at $0.37. Otonomy recently announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN jumped 46.4% to close at $4.10 on continued strength after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 45.8% to close at $1.75 after the company announced a $3.5 million accelerated milestone payment from Zimmer Biomet. The amendment will also provide Zimmer with 350,000 warrants with an exercise price of $3.00 per share.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares rose 42.5% to close at $1.04. Chembio Diagnostics is expected to release financial results for the second quarter after the close of trading on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA rose 38.3% to close at $0.2450 after the company entered into an equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $20 million.
- Akso Health Group AHG jumped 37.6% to close at $1.30.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 35.2% to settle at $1.46. Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector traded higher amid overall market strength.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY jumped 34.3% to settle at $0.4701.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI gained 33% to close at $4.19.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP surged 32.4% to close at $9.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS gained 31.5% to settle at $1.67.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT climbed 31.4% to close at $1.55.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU gained 28.5% to settle at $2.9931.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI climbed 28.4% to close at $8.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 28.1% to settle at $0.7481.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO gained 28% to close at $0.6450.
- Locafy Limited LCFY jumped 27.8% to close at $0.5945.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR gained 26.8% to settle at $1.99.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 26.5% to close at $48.94.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA jumped 25.4% to settle at $3.26. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR rose 24.8% to close at $2.06.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 23.7% to settle at $17.53. Morgan Stanley maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $8 to $16.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH rose 22.8% to close at $3.50. Community Health Systems Executive Chairman Wayne T Smith acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.95.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 22.7% to settle at $2.97. The company on Tuesday announced a financing agreement with FF Top Holding LLC and provided a manufacturing update.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK jumped 21.8% to close at $2.29.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE rose 21% to settle at $1.67.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY gained 20.6% to settle at $0.95.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 20.2% to close at $80.81.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX rose 19.7% to settle at $9.35 as the company reported financing agreement with Perceptive Advisors for up to $100 million secured by manufacturing facilities.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW gained 19.3% to close at $41.51 following strong quarterly sales.
- Tuniu Corporation TOUR shares gained 19.2% to close at $0.9610 after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Alteryx, Inc. AYX climbed 19% to close at $60.20 following strong Q2 results.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR jumped 18.8% to settle at $39.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited APWC gained 17.8% to close at $1.39.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN climbed 17.8% to close at $39.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Generation Bio Co. GBIO climbed 17.6% to close at $7.50.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 16% to close at $186.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $3 billion buyback.
- Unum Group UNM gained 14.6% to settle at $35.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 14.2% to close at $29.06.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO gained 14.2% to close at $4.10. NeuroMetrix recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
- Passage Bio, Inc. PASG rose 14.1% to close at $2.11. Passage Bio is expected to report Q2 financial results on August 4, 2022.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT gained 13.9% to close at $22.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics priced its 7.5 million share public offering of common stock at $20 per share.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF jumped 13.6% to close at $27.50 following Q2 results.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT gained 13.3% to settle at $58.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH gained 12.5% to close at $29.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 12.2% to settle at $64.44.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN surged 12.2% to close at $23.14.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD jumped 11.7% to settle at $10.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Block, Inc. SQ rose 11.4% to close at $88.07 ahead of quarterly earnings, scheduled for release today.
- SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS rose 11.4% to close at $3.62.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH climbed 11.2% to settle at $0.9040.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 11.1% to close at $41.93.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW gained 10.8% to close at $96.78 following a Monday Wall Street Journal report suggesting Apollo Global Management was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Additionally, Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS rose 10.3% to close at $41.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of fesomersen in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on hemodialysis.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 9.9% to close at $75.36.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 9.3% to close at $97.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY gained 8.2% to close at $0.7403.
Losers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 34.5% to settle at $1,100.00 on Wednesday.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 34.4% to close at $5.15 after jumping over 390% on Tuesday. MMTEC recently regained compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB fell 34.2% to close at $38.00 after climbing around 23% on Tuesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE dropped 33.8% to close at $0.1034. Ampio said Special Committee's findings include former Ampio Executive Officers, Senior Staff did not fully report results of Ap-013 trial, timing of unblinding of data from AP-013 trial.
- Alpha Capital Acquisition Company ASPC fell 31.5% to close at $6.95. Alpha Capital Acquisition Company’s shareholders approved proposed merger transaction with Semantix.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG dropped 30.3% to close at $2.32.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 29.3% to close at $5.00 after gaining around 39% on Tuesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies recently reported FY21 sales were up year over year.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares fell 28% to close at $6.21 after dropping around 33% on Tuesday.
- CHW Acquisition Corporation CHWA dropped 27.1% to close at $8.00.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 26.7% to close at $2.50 after surging 90% on Tuesday.
- Zovio Inc ZVO fell 24.7% to close at $0.4291.
- L&F Acquisition Corp. LNFA dipped 24% to close at $10.95.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX fell 23.8% to close at $1.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 22.3% to close at $7.15 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade last month.
- Infinera Corporation INFN dropped 20.8% to close at $5.13. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 19.1% to close at $295.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY fell 19% to close at $27.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP fell 18.5% to close at $66.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 17.6% to close at $63.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.
- MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA fell 17.4% to close at $5.36 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday. Maia Biotechnology received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for THIO for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer.
- Apexigen Inc. APGN declined 16.7% to settle at $11.52.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY dropped 16% to settle at $4.82.
- Boqii Holding Limited BQ dipped 14.9% to close at $2.29.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. VMD dropped 14.2% to close at $6.83 following Q2 results.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO fell 14.1% to close at $2.92 after jumping 63% on Tuesday.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO dropped 13.7% to settle at $1.96.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY dropped 13.3% to close at $49.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX fell 13.1% to settle at $75.85. Southwest Gas board concluded its strategic review.
- Knowles Corporation KN fell 12.9% to close at $16.61 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $17.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM shares fell 12.8% to close at $2.85 after the company issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. JP Morgan downgraded Hydrofarm from Overweight to Neutral.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI dropped 12.8% to close at $14.47 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 11.5% to close at $32.42 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Owens & Minor expects sales of $9.8 billion - $10.1 billion (prior view $9.9 billion - $10.3 billion) versus the consensus of $10.15 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. AIZ dipped 10.2% to close at $154.10 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 6.3% to close at $0.61 following Q2 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV fell 5.4% to close at $12.16 after reporting weak Q2 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
