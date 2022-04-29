 Skip to main content

74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 5:19am   Comments
Share:
Gainers

  • T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) shares surged 123.8% to close at $4.70 on Thursday. Trust Stamp reported the launch of its Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric MFATM) solution.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 81.9% to close at $0.3801. Statera Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics Inc. reported a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) rose 50.2% to close at $10.09 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zeelo.
  • Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) gained 45.3% to settle at $12.38 on below-average volume.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 44.6% to close at $17.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) jumped 35.4% to close at $0.18. Color Star Technology reported the receipt of extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) shares climbed 34.7% to close at $3.73 after the company announced it has received an FDA Fast Track Designation for the company's lead cell therapy candidate SQZ-PBMC-HPV.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 29.9% to close at $0.40. AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Hunan Weitou Technology Co recently signed a legally binding equity investment totaling $15 million which will be invested in five installments over the next 30 months.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) gained 26.5% to close at $5.11. Werewolf Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals recently announced an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated IFNα INDUKINE molecule.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) jumped 26.4% to settle at $0.3730.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) jumped 25.1% to settle at $4.63 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $7 price target.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 23.4% to settle at $5.32 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 21.8% to close at $11.28 after the company announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with a major semiconductor foundry. The company also reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 21.7% to close at $6.33 following Q1 results.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) surged 19.9% to settle at $3.01.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) rose 19.5% to close at $6.99 following strong Q3 results.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 18.7% to close at $16.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) gained 18.6% to close at $21.33. Ocwen Financial sees Q1 2022 net income of $58 million.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) jumped 18.1% to close at $2.74.
  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) jumped 17.9% to settle at $8.35. Brilliant Earth Group, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) gained 17.6% to close at $205.73 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported 2.87 billion daily active people for its family of products, up 6% year-over-year.
  • VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) jumped 17.5% to close at $46.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) gained 17.3% to close at $12.94.
  • PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) gained 17.2% to close at $114.39 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) surged 16.4% to settle at $8.43. The French authority has signed off XBiotech’s multicenter randomized clinical study for Natrunix combined with trifluridine/tipiracil for colorectal cancer.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) climbed 15.6% to close at $17.75 following Q1 results.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) jumped 15% to close at $2.22.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) gained 14% to close at $50.16 following Q1 earnings beat.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) jumped 13.5% to settle at $4.03.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) rose 13.3% to close at $5.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) gained 12.3% to close at $105.21 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) gained 12.1% to close at $21.63 following strong quarterly results.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) gained 10.7% to close at $8.29 after reporting 2021 full year results.
  • Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) gained 10.6% to close at $86.79 following strong quarterly results.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) gained 10.1% to close at $0.6529 after the company issued Q1 2022 trading update.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) gained 9.7% to close at $148.19 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) gained 6.8% to close at $24.04. The company’s stock jumped 350% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.00 per share.

Losers

  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) dipped 88.4% to close at $4.60. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) dipped 48.6% to settle at $0.3101 on Thursday after the company issued a corporate update. The company reported termination of licensing agreement for GM1 and GM2 gene therapies with the University of Massachusetts. The company is also looking to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares tumbled 40.2% to close at $33.51 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 34.2% to close at $0.1953 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective April 29th, 2022.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) dropped 25.1% to close at $3.38 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) declined 24.6% to settle at $0.4980.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) fell 22.5% to close at $1.10 after climbing around 34% on Wednesday.
  • FARO Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FARO) slipped 20.9% to close at $34.31 following Q1 results.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) fell 20.9% to settle at $0.91.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares dipped 20.6% to close at $0.8175 after the company reported a drop in Q1 sales.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) declined 19% to close at $6.23.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 18.6% to close at $4.17 after dipping 68% on Wednesday.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) dipped 18.4% to close at $4.45 on above-average volume.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) fell 18% to close at $4.59. Heritage said it expects to incur ~$45m of net current accident quarter catastrophe losses and $18.8m of net current accident quarter other weather losses in Q1.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dipped 18% to close at $0.29.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) fell 17.6% to close at $7.50.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dropped 16.6% to settle at $2.62.
  • Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) dipped 16.3% to settle at $1.03.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dropped 15.8% to settle at $4.25.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) fell 15.7% to settle at $1.61.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) declined 15.5% to close at $304.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) declined 15.2% to settle at $10.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) fell 15.2% to close at $0.2120. Ampio Pharmaceuticals recently provided a regulatory update and said the FDA did not agree with the company's proposed changes to its AP-013 trial.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) dipped 14% to settle at $1.84.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) dropped 13.3% to close at $14.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) fell 12.6% to close at $623.28 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 10.1% to settle at $7.38.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 10% to close at $0.7633. Xenetic Biosciences recently entered into exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics.
  • Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) declined 9.9% to close at $11.06.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 8.9% to close at $20.69 following Q1 results.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) fell 8.7% to settle at $8.54. Y-mAbs reported executive management changes and issued 2022 revenue guidance.
  • Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) dipped 8.7% to close at $51.45 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • American Well Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWL) fell 8.5% to close at $3.14.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 7.7% to close at $3.37. Vivakor shares jumped 113% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
  • CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) dropped 7.1% to close at $42.14 following Q1 results.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) fell 6.9% to close at $209.39.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 6.6% to close at $0.57. Caladrius Biosciences and Cend Therapeutics announced a definitive merger agreement.

