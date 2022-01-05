 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Before 10 am on Wednesday, 99 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Sea (NYSE:SE) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY).
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 51.89% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.2% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares made a new 52-week low of $187.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock hit $48.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares fell to $58.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%.
  • XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares set a new yearly low of $27.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock hit a yearly low of $38.58. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.68. The stock traded down 1.96%.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.58%.
  • Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) stock hit a yearly low of $117.13. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.45. The stock traded down 2.95%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.50.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.04. The stock traded down 2.7%.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares hit a yearly low of $28.03. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.
  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.43%.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.71.
  • Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock hit a yearly low of $57.71. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $98.33. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.86. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.72. Shares traded down 0.4%.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares hit a yearly low of $16.27. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.80. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.91%.
  • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.61, drifting down 0.69%.
  • Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) stock hit a yearly low of $16.80. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares moved down 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82, drifting down 0.99%.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.71. The stock traded down 1.87%.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $59.50. The stock traded down 0.71%.
  • MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a yearly low of $18.65. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock hit a yearly low of $18.88. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58.
  • Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares were down 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.23.
  • ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.26. The stock traded up 1.77%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.04. Shares traded down 1.55%.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.60, drifting up 0.47%.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
  • Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.33.
  • BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares moved down 0.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.01, drifting down 0.66%.
  • BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.77.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.
  • Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.02, drifting down 2.9%.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock hit $8.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.67%.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.83 and moving up 1.36%.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.
  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.65%.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.28. Shares traded down 5.68%.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock hit $2.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
  • Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Wednesday, moving down 1.79%.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares fell to $15.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%.
  • Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53.
  • P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares moved down 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.85, drifting down 0.83%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.92. Shares traded down 1.17%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.33 and moving down 4.64%.
  • Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock hit $5.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.37. The stock traded up 6.43%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.9%.
  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.86%.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock traded down 5.23%.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.76. Shares traded down 2.38%.
  • Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 9.19%.
  • RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

