Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 am on Wednesday, 99 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Sea (NYSE:SE) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) .

. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 51.89% to hit its new 52-week low.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.2% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Sea (NYSE:SE) shares made a new 52-week low of $187.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock hit $48.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares fell to $58.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares set a new yearly low of $27.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock hit a yearly low of $38.58. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.68. The stock traded down 1.96%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.58%.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) stock hit a yearly low of $117.13. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.45. The stock traded down 2.95%.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.50.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.04. The stock traded down 2.7%.

Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares hit a yearly low of $28.03. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.43%.

Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock hit a yearly low of $57.71. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $98.33. Shares traded up 0.38%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.86. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.72. Shares traded down 0.4%.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares hit a yearly low of $16.27. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.80. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.91%.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.61, drifting down 0.69%.

Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) stock hit a yearly low of $16.80. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares moved down 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82, drifting down 0.99%.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.71. The stock traded down 1.87%.

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $59.50. The stock traded down 0.71%.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a yearly low of $18.65. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock hit a yearly low of $18.88. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares were down 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.26. The stock traded up 1.77%.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.04. Shares traded down 1.55%.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.60, drifting up 0.47%.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.33.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares moved down 0.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.01, drifting down 0.66%.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.77.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.02, drifting down 2.9%.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock hit $8.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.67%.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.83 and moving up 1.36%.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.65%.

Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.28. Shares traded down 5.68%.

Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock hit $2.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.47%.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Wednesday, moving down 1.79%.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares fell to $15.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.

Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares moved down 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.85, drifting down 0.83%.

CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.92. Shares traded down 1.17%.

Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.33 and moving down 4.64%.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock hit $5.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.37. The stock traded up 6.43%.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares fell to $1.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.9%.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.86%.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock traded down 5.23%.

Elys Game Technology (

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.76. Shares traded down 2.38%. Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 9.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 9.19%. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%. Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

