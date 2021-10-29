66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares surged 62% to close at $4.73 on Thursday after the company announced that it has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed to evaluate its lead drug candidate, HCW9218, in a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) gained 51.2% to settle at $14.68. The Glimpse Group announced public listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) jumped 44.3% to settle at $0.5990 after dipping around 25% on Wednesday. AGM Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Meten for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) surged 42% to settle at $4.06. Raymond James upgraded InflaRx from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) climbed 34.5% to close at $8.11 as the company reported completion of its earlier announced investigation into allegations made in a short report released in January 2021.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) jumped 33.2% to settle at $121.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 33.1% to close at $42.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 31.3% to close at $35.48. Lucid is expected to report q3 earnings on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 after the closing bell.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) climbed 27% to close at $71.01 following strong quarterly results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 25.4% to close at $3.80 after the company announced it launched on Amazon Prime and also launched an affiliate program.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) gained 25% to settle at $35.00 after the company priced its IPO at $28 per share.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 24.4% to close at $9.93. Lightbridge is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter before the market opens on Monday, November 8th, 2021.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 20.5% to close at $93.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares gained 20% to close at $5.70. Marpai surged around 19% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) gained 19.8% to close at $6.36.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) surged 19.7% to settle at $5.40. Kopin recently received $1.1 million order to provide eyepieces for joint effects targeting system.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 19.4% to close at $14.85.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) gained 19.2% to close at $51.07 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) surged 18.6% to close at $7.35.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 18.4% to close at $11.97 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 18.2% to settle at $28.30.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) climbed 17.9% to close at $60.97 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 17.7% to settle at $5.53.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dipped 17% to close at $2.00 after surging over 27% on Wednesday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) jumped 16.2% to settle at $32.16. Beam Global has been added to the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) EV charging program.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) surged 16% to close at $5.95.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) jumped 15.7% to settle at $9.36. Lantronix sees preliminary Q1 revenues of over $27 million.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 15.6% to close at $5.86.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 15.5% to settle at $6.77.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) surged 14.6% to close at $43.83. Ichor recently announced preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) gained 13.8% to settle at $311.86 following upbeat Q3 results.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) surged 13.6% to close at $180.00. The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares gained 13.2% to close at $25.91 following Q3 results.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares surged 13% to close at $4.52 after dipping over 58% on Wednesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 12.1% to close at $72.76 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) rose 12.1% to close at $16.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) rose 11.3% to close at $137.01 after Cowen & Co upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $135 to $150.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) climbed 10.5% to settle at $70.69 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 9.6% to close at $4.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) gained 9.4% to settle at $62.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev upgraded its 2021 earnings growth forecast after reporting a surprise rise in Q3 profit.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 8.7% to settle at $16.86 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.”
Losers
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares tumbled 73.2% to close at $8.09 on Thursday after the company said Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of improved overall survival.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 37.8% to settle at $0.5595 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 25.5% to close at $0.3990 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- IronNet, Inc.. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 24.2% to close at $12.39. The company recently announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 20.7% to close at $9.40 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 guidance below estimates.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) dipped 20.5% to settle at $58.64 after the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 16.6% year-over-year to $125.3 million, missing the consensus of $126.82 million.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 19.3% to close at $4.28 after jumping over 83% on Wednesday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell 17.6% to close at $284.93 after the company issued Q4 adjusted earnings guidance below estimates.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 17.1% to close at $7.34 after the company said its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“TBSPL”), received approval to be admitted as a CDP Depository Agent.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dipped 17% to settle at $2.00. Galera Therapeutics recently reported results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dropped 15.8% to close at $1.87 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 15.2% to close at $162.14 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and the CEO transition of John Maraganore.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 15.1% to settle at $8.58 following downbeat quarterly results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 15% to close at $3.06. DBV Technologies disclosed that on Oct. 14, it received FDA communication requesting a review of data from DBV's protein uptake release study prior to providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
- Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) dipped 13.7% to settle at $76.40 following weak quarterly results.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) fell 13.6% to settle at $23.03.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) dropped 12.9% to close at $25.60 on continued volatility after the company recently announced partnerships with Mastercard and Fiserv.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 12.8% to close at $58.47.
- WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) dipped 12.7% to close at $160.84 following Q3 results.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 10.8% to settle at $48.98 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZDGE) dropped 9.1% to close at $12.13 following Q4 results.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 8% to close at $82.00. The company late Wednesday announced the sale of its lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05 billion.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) fell 6.8% to settle at $55.09 following Q4 results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 6.8% to close at $72.41 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Flex Ltd. (NYSE: FLEX) fell 6.2% to close at $17.14 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
