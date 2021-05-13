62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares surged 65.5% to settle at $16.27 on Wednesday in reaction to updated data from its ongoing open-label, single-arm, Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The company also released quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) jumped 44.2% to close at $7.34 on Wednesday. Lucira said its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. in the US.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) jumped 35.5% to close at $6.76.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 31% to settle at $3.38 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance up 250%.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) jumped 27.6% to settle at $6.38 after the company disclosed two-year results of Orion study.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) jumped 25.4% to close at $38.67 following Q1 results. Craig-Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $45.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 24% to close at $3.31 following Q2 results.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) jumped 23.7% to settle at $10.34, rebounding after the stock fell on Tuesday due to safety concerns from the non-human primate studies for its CTI-1601 program.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares gained 18.1% to $3.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) gained 18.1% to settle at $5.07.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) jumped 16.4% to close at $9.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 15.7% to settle at $2.58 after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 15.2% to close at $5.24 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) surged 15% to close at $4.21.
- iPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 14.8% to settle at $5.74 after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) surged 14.6% to close at $3.69 in sympathy with Curis after the company reported an updated data in 2 abstracts for CA-4948 accepted for presentation at the European hematology association 2021 virtual congress.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 14.2% to close at $29.85.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) jumped 14% to settle at $10.26 after reporting Q3 results.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 13.5% to close at $11.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 13.3% to settle at $7.83.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) jumped 13.3% to close at $3.32 following narrower quarterly loss.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) gained 12.9% to close at $24.48 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 11.1% to close at $10.06 after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares jumped 10.9% to settle at $3.78. Biomerica recently said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 10.4% to close at $4.90.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) surged 9.7% to close at $19.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 8.5% to close at $22.77 after the company reported a $492 million special dividend. The company also reported it is interested in renewable fuels and is no longer interested in buying another crude oil refinery.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 8.4% to close at $6.17.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 8% to settle at $4.31.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 6.8% to close at $17.12 following strong quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares tumbled 46.1% to close at $13.46 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also reported it is unable to affirm previously provided guidance for FY21. Roth Capital, Barclays and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares tumbled 37.9% to close at $6.04 on Wednesday.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dipped 25.1% to close at $8.76. FTC Solar, last month, priced 19.84 million shares at $13 per share to raise $257.92 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 22.8% to close at $0.4789 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 22% to settle at $8.21.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) fell 20.1% to settle at $21.90 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares fell 19.7% to close at $8.98 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and said it has acquired One Day University.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) fell 18.5% to close at $33.03 after the company reported weak Q1 sales. Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $37 per share.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 18.5% to settle at $60.17 after the company reported Q1 results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) dipped 17.9% to close at $2.85 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 17.3% to close at $239.68 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 16.9% to close at $68.24 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak Q4 outlook.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) fell 16.3% to close at $21.63 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) dropped 16.3% to settle at $41.97.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 16.3% to close at $10.41 after reporting Q1 results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 16.1% to close at $7.40.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) fell 15.8% to settle at $3.36.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) fell 15.1% to close at $17.60.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) tumbled 15.1% to settle at $9.51.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) dropped 14.9% to close at $6.06.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) tumbled 14.8% to close at $2.07.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 14.8% to close at $109.02 amid overall market weakness.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares fell 14.7% to close at $5.63. The stock has been moving for several days.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) dipped 14.7% to settle at $12.85 following Q1 earnings.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 14.4% to close at $109.18.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 13.6% to close at $3.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dropped 13.1% to close at $4.11 after jumping 11% on Tuesday.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 13% to settle at $15.18 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) fell 12.8% to close at $4.15 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $2.70 per share.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares declined 8.8% to close at $6.96 after reporting Q1 results.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) fell 6.8% to settle at $6.45. The company recent released Q1 results.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) fell 6.6% to close at $3.52 after the company reported Q1 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas