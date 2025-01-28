January 28, 2025 3:32 AM 7 min read

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SAP SAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $9.14 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners NEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $368.65 million.

• World Acceptance WRLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $131.78 million.

• Xerox Holdings XRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• PACCAR PCAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

• Provident Finl Hldgs PROV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $9.74 million.

• BCB Bancorp BCBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $24.64 million.

• Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $104.14 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Invesco IVZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Sysco SYY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion.

• Synchrony Finl SYF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Boeing BA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $17.10 billion.

• Polaris PII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $245.81 million.

• RTX RTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $20.56 billion.

• Camden National CAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $45.23 million.

• Adient ADNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Lockheed Martin LMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.54 per share on revenue of $18.75 billion.

• General Motors GM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $41.55 billion.

• Popular BPOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $750.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alerus Finl ALRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $63.09 million.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Stryker SYK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• Stride LRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $569.76 million.

• UMB Financial UMBF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $412.27 million.

• Starbucks SBUX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.32 billion.

• Trustmark TRMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $195.03 million.

• Veritex Holdings VBTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $112.22 million.

• First Commonwealth FCF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $119.92 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $158.80 million.

• F5 FFIV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $716.48 million.

• Primis Finl FRST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.78 million.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $594.64 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $61.52 million.

• Qorvo QRVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $910.83 million.

• Littelfuse LFUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $525.10 million.

• Ashland ASH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.

• NEXTracker NXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $647.78 million.

• Renasant RNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $167.42 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.09 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Logitech International LOGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• First Busey BUSE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $116.45 million.

• Provident Finl Servs PFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.60 million.

• LendingClub LC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $206.47 million.

• Manhattan Associates MANH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $253.56 million.

• Chubb CB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.

• BXP BXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $796.14 million.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.98 million.

• Axos Financial AX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $303.63 million.

