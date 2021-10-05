The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 4)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL)

(NASDAQ: AVDL) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)

(NASDAQ: CLDX) Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)

(NASDAQ: CYTK) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)

(NASDAQ: EGRX) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)

(NASDAQ: HZNP) Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN)

(NASDAQ: LEGN) Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)

(NASDAQ: OPNT) Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN)

(NASDAQ: LEGN) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) (announced positive midstage trial results for XEN1101 in focal seizure)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Oct. 4)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)

(NASDAQ: AFIB) Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX)

(NASDAQ: ADTX) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC)

(NASDAQ: AGTC) Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV)

(NASDAQ: ARAV) Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)

(NASDAQ: ATAI) Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)

(NASDAQ: ATNX) Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI)

(NASDAQ: ATXI) AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)

(NASDAQ: AVRO) Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO)

(NASDAQ: AZYO) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV)

(NASDAQ: BVXV) BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)

(NASDAQ: BSGM) BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)

(NASDAQ: BIVI) Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)

(NASDAQ: BDTX) Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR)

(NASDAQ: BNR) Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)

(NASDAQ: CSII) Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA)

(NASDAQ: CNTA) Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI)

(NASDAQ: CMPI) Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB)

(NASDAQ: CMMB) China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC)

(NASDAQ: SXTC) Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT)

(NASDAQ: CRXT) Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) (IPOed Sept. 24)

(NASDAQ: HLTH) (IPOed Sept. 24) CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)

(NASDAQ: CVAC) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR)

(NASDAQ: EIGR) Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN)

(NASDAQ: ELDN) Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)

(NASDAQ: ENSC) Exscientia Limited (NASDAQ: EXAI) (IPOed Friday)

(NASDAQ: EXAI) (IPOed Friday) FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN)

(NASDAQ: FGEN) First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI)

(NASDAQ: FWBI) Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG)

(NASDAQ: GLPG) Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO)

(NASDAQ: GLTO) Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)

(NASDAQ: GMDA) Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS)

(NYSE: GKOS) Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)

(NASDAQ: HARP) HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB)

(NASDAQ: HCWB) Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO)

(NASDAQ: HSTO) IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA)

(NASDAQ: IMRA) Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)

(NASDAQ: IMUX) Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY)

(NASDAQ: INCY) InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)

(NASDAQ: INM) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA)

(NASDAQ: KALA) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA)

(NASDAQ: KNSA) Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA)

(NASDAQ: KTRA) Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN)

(NASDAQ: LTRN) Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL)

(NASDAQ: LMNL) Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT)

(NASDAQ: LIXT) Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)

(NASDAQ: NERV) Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX)

(NASDAQ: NBTX) Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT)

(NASDAQ: NAUT) NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)

(NASDAQ: NRBO) Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER)

(NASDAQ: OMER) Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX)

(NASDAQ: ORTX) Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)

(NASDAQ: OYST) Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX)

(NASDAQ: PSTX) Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI)

(NASDAQ: PBYI) RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT)

(NASDAQ: RNXT) Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

(NASDAQ: RMTI) Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) (listed Friday following a SPAC deal)

(NASDAQ: ROIV) (listed Friday following a SPAC deal) Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

(NASDAQ: SBTX) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

(NASDAQ: SPPI) Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS)

(NASDAQ: TLIS) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)

(NASDAQ: TCRR) Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP)

(NASDAQ: TTNP) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA)

(NASDAQ: TLSA) Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI)

(NASDAQ: TRVI) Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) (IPOed Sept. 15)

(NASDAQ: TYRA) (IPOed Sept. 15) Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX)

(NASDAQ: UBX) VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT)

(NASDAQ: VECT) Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA)

(NASDAQ: VRNA) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)

(NASDAQ: VRTX) VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE)

(NASDAQ: VYNE) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE)

(NASDAQ: WVE) XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT)

(NASDAQ: XBIT) Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Stocks In Focus

Nabriva Announces Publication of Positive Non-Clinical Study Results For Xenleta As Treatment Option For Inflammation

Nabriva Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ: NBRV) announced publication in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE of data showing potent anti-inflammatory properties in the drug Xenleta.

In the nonclinical study of inflammatory lung disease, Xenleta potently inhibited inflammation caused by the migration of neutrophils in the lungs of mice. It also reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines comparable to that observed with dexamethasone and greater than that of azithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic commonly utilized for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Galapagos Announces Positive Results From Late-Stage Studies Of Filgotinib In Ulcerative Colitis

Galapagos announced positive results of two post-hoc analyses from the SELECTION and SELECTION LTE Phase studies, which are part of the investigational clinical program for filgotinib, for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

These analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg in patients who did not respond at week 10. Separately, health-related quality of life benefits of filgotinib 200mg treatment versus placebo in patients with UC were shown. The data will be presented at the UEGW virtual 2021 congress, the company said.

Orphazyme To Hold Type A Meeting With FDA In Mid-October To Discuss Arimoclomol Regulatory Application

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) announced a timeline for the regulatory review process for its arimoclomol as a treatment option for Niemann-Pick disease Type C.

The review process under the centralized procedure in Europe is underway and following dialogue with the Rapporteurs and the anticipated timeline to respond to the Day 180 List of outstanding issues, the company now anticipates a CHMP opinion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous estimate of the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the U.S, Orphazyme requested and has been granted a post-action Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that's scheduled for mid-October. At this meeting, the company said it plans to engage in a collaborative dialogue with the FDA to better understand its decision in the complete response letter issued in June 2021, as well as to discuss proposals to address key topics raised in the letter.

The company expects to communicate an update to the market once it has received and assessed formal minutes from the FDA Type A meeting.

Orphazyme also announced that it now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than 80 million Danish Krone ($12.48 million) compared to prior guidance of approximately 50 million Danish Krone, with the improvement stemming from the ongoing restructuring plan.

The stock was up 1.25% at $4.06 in premarket trading.

Johnson & Johnson Submits FDA Application For COVID-19 Booster Shot

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it has submitted data to the FDA to support use of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The submission includes recent results from the Phase 3 EMSEMBLE 2 study that found a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S. and 100% protection against severe/critical COVID-19 at least 14 days post-booster vaccination.

The stock was adding 0.61% at $160.19 in premarket trading.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More

AstraZeneca Files For Emergency Use Authorization For Long-Acting Antibody Combo For Prophylactic Treatment Of Symptomatic COVID-19

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said it has submitted a request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization for AZD7442, its long-acting antibody combination for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19.

If granted, AZD7442 would be the first LAAB to receive an authorization for COVID-19 prevention, the company said. It is the first LAAB with Phase 3 data demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo, AstraZeneca said.

Kaleido Announces Positive Data For Microbiome Metabolic Therapy For Ulcerative Colitis

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) announced positive topline data from the non-IND/CTA clinical study evaluating KB295, a microbiome metabolic therapy, in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

The primary objective of safety and tolerability was achieved, as KB295 was well tolerated and no safety concerns were observed.

In the study, subjects receiving KB295 experienced a reduction in three biomarkers — fecal calprotectin, fecal lactoferrin and FimH — that are known to be associated with UC disease activity.

The stock was moving up 6.36% to $6.19 in premarket trading.

Click here for accessing Benzinga's FDA Calendar.

Gemini Announces Restructuring To Focus On Development Of Geographic Atrophy Candidate

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) announced a corporate restructuring, including several executive officer transitions, to prioritize assets and focus on initiating and executing GEM103's resource-intensive pivotal trial in geographic atrophy.

As part of the restructuring, Gemini's research and non-clinical programs will be ceased, including activities associated with gene therapy programs and translational research. The company will accordingly reduce employee headcount by 20% compared to planned 2021 year-end headcount, including the elimination or transition of certain leadership positions.

T2 Biosystems Gets Incremental $6.4M Funding As BARDA Exercises Contract Option 2A

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced that the BARDA has exercised contract option 2A providing an additional $6.4 million of funding for the multiple year cost share contract between BARDA and T2. Following the company's successful completion of the base period and option one, the additional funding will be used to further advance the development of the four of its products.

The stock was up 3.24% at 92 cents in premarket trading.

STRATA Skin Sciences CFO Departs, Names Insider Christopher Lesovitz as Next CFO

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced that Christopher Lesovitz, its current controller, has been named chief financial officer. He succeeds Matthew Hill, who has decided to leave effective Oct. 15 to pursue a new opportunity. Lesovitz will assume the role of CFO effective Oct. 16.

Offerings

Close on heels of reporting a positive clinical readout, Xenon Pharma said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250 million of its common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement.

The stock was up 2.86% at $32.40 in premarket trading.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For October PDUFA Dates