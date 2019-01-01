QQQ
iShares Biotechnology ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares Biotechnology ETF's (IBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Biotechnology ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Biotechnology ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)?

A

The stock price for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) is $121.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Biotechnology ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Biotechnology ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) operate in?

A

iShares Biotechnology ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.