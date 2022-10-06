Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2022

Upgrades

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for RPM International Inc RPM was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $101.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.87.

For TechnipFMC PLC FTI, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. TechnipFMC earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $9.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.26.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for CMS Energy Corp CMS from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, CMS Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of CMS Energy shows a 52-week-high of $73.76 and a 52-week-low of $58.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.53.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for PPL Corp PPL from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $24.98. PPL closed at $26.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For Westlake Corp WLK, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Westlake showed an EPS of $6.60, compared to $4.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westlake shows a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $81.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.90.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Verizon Communications Inc VZ was changed from Perform to Outperform. Verizon Communications earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $55.51 and a 52-week-low of $37.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.40.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sonic Automotive Inc SAH was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $2.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. At the end of the last trading period, Sonic Automotive closed at $43.66.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Group 1 Automotive earned $12.00 in the second quarter, compared to $10.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Group 1 Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $201.83 and a 52-week-low of $136.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $150.04.

For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Take-Two Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $182.25 and a 52-week-low of $101.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.30.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Pinterest Inc PINS from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $36.95 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.63.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Steel Dynamics Inc STLD from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Steel Dynamics had an EPS of $6.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.37 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. At the end of the last trading period, Steel Dynamics closed at $77.83.

Downgrades

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for First Citizens BancShares Inc FCNCA from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, First Citizens BancShares had an EPS of $16.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $15.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $947.71 and a 52-week-low of $598.01. First Citizens BancShares closed at $852.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Carter Bankshares Inc CARE was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Carter Bankshares had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Carter Bankshares closed at $16.66 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Toyota Motor Corp TM from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Toyota Motor showed an EPS of $4.14, compared to $5.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $213.74 and a 52-week-low of $130.07. Toyota Motor closed at $138.09 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Heartland Financial USA Inc HTLF from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Heartland Financial USA showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.98 and a 52-week-low of $39.27. At the end of the last trading period, Heartland Financial USA closed at $45.04.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for PacWest Bancorp PACW was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, PacWest Banc had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.81 and a 52-week-low of $22.26. At the end of the last trading period, PacWest Banc closed at $24.30.

For Adeia Inc ADEA, BWS Financial downgraded the previous rating of Top Pick to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. At the end of the last trading period, Adeia closed at $8.60.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for ChampionX Corp CHX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ChampionX earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.64. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $21.92.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Cactus Inc WHD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Cactus had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. Cactus closed at $45.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $9.30, compared to $7.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1754.56 and a 52-week-low of $1196.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1519.78.

For Dominion Energy Inc D, Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Dominion Energy had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $68.43. At the end of the last trading period, Dominion Energy closed at $69.01.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Splunk Inc SPLK was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of $150.79 and a 52-week-low of $75.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.31.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Triumph Bancorp Inc TBK was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Triumph Bancorp had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.12 and a 52-week-low of $53.68. At the end of the last trading period, Triumph Bancorp closed at $58.31.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Third Coast Bancshares Inc TCBX from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Third Coast Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Third Coast Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.50.

For Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc PNFP, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The current stock performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners shows a 52-week-high of $111.31 and a 52-week-low of $67.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.79.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Venator Materials PLC VNTR was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Venator Materials showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. At the end of the last trading period, Venator Materials closed at $0.96.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Global Medical REIT Inc GMRE was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Global Medical REIT had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.22. Global Medical REIT closed at $8.57 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Equity Residential EQR from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.32 and a 52-week-low of $65.58. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $66.53.

For Fair Isaac Corp FICO, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Fair Isaac had an EPS of $4.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $531.03 and a 52-week-low of $340.48. At the end of the last trading period, Fair Isaac closed at $439.98.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Mercantile Bank Corp MBWM was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Mercantile Bank showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mercantile Bank shows a 52-week-high of $40.01 and a 52-week-low of $29.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.77.

For Farmers National Banc Corp FMNB, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Farmers National Banc had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Farmers National Banc closed at $12.99 at the end of the last trading period.

For CrossFirst Bankshares Inc CFB, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, CrossFirst Bankshares showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CrossFirst Bankshares shows a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.56.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Central Pacific Financial Corp CPF from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Central Pacific Financial showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.19. Central Pacific Financial closed at $21.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Ally Financial Inc ALLY from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ally Financial shows a 52-week-high of $53.83 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.69.

For ArcelorMittal SA MT, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, ArcelorMittal showed an EPS of $4.24, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. At the end of the last trading period, ArcelorMittal closed at $21.74.

For Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Esports Entertainment earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. At the end of the last trading period, Esports Entertainment closed at $0.16.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Freeport-McMoRan showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freeport-McMoRan shows a 52-week-high of $51.99 and a 52-week-low of $24.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.51.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Silvergate Capital Corp SI was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Silvergate Capital earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silvergate Capital shows a 52-week-high of $162.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.91.

For AutoNation Inc AN, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. AutoNation earned $6.48 in the second quarter, compared to $4.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoNation shows a 52-week-high of $135.57 and a 52-week-low of $96.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.94.

Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $54.57 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.30.

For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co RS, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum had an EPS of $9.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.66 and a 52-week-low of $145.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $187.97 at the end of the last trading period.

For BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, BTRS Holdings had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. BTRS Holdings closed at $9.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

BTIG initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS with a Buy rating. The price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is set to $32.00. In the second quarter, Aclaris Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.26. At the end of the last trading period, Aclaris Therapeutics closed at $15.75.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment Inc PENN. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.36 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. At the end of the last trading period, PENN Entertainment closed at $31.40.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorp WAL. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Western Alliance. For the second quarter, Western Alliance had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.93 and a 52-week-low of $64.71. At the end of the last trading period, Western Alliance closed at $69.71.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi Inc XPER with a Top Pick rating. The price target for Xperi is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, Xperi had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Xperi shows a 52-week-high of $19.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.58.

For DraftKings Inc DKNG, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. For the second quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.70.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech Inc ONCY. The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Oncolytics Biotech. For the second quarter, Oncolytics Biotech had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. Oncolytics Biotech closed at $1.27 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $176.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT with a Buy rating. The price target for Nauticus Robotics is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Nauticus Robotics shows a 52-week-high of $9.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.32.

With an Underperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Okta Inc OKTA. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Okta. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $52.75. Okta closed at $59.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $235.00. Zscaler earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Zscaler closed at $180.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Element Solutions Inc ESI. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Element Solutions. In the second quarter, Element Solutions showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. At the end of the last trading period, Element Solutions closed at $17.73.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Entegris Inc ENTG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Entegris is set to $108.00. For the second quarter, Entegris had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Entegris shows a 52-week-high of $141.82 and a 52-week-low of $82.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.32.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV with a Neutral rating. The price target for Verve Therapeutics is set to $48.00. For the second quarter, Verve Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Verve Therapeutics closed at $36.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Bread Financial Holdings Inc BFH with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bread Financial Holdings is set to $38.00. For the second quarter, Bread Financial Holdings had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.79 and a 52-week-low of $30.55. Bread Financial Holdings closed at $32.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ballys Corp BALY with a Hold rating. The price target for Ballys is set to $23.00. For the second quarter, Ballys had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current stock performance of Ballys shows a 52-week-high of $39.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.46.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. At the end of the last trading period, Viavi Solutions closed at $13.93.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc GH. The price target seems to have been set at $99.00 for Guardant Health. Guardant Health earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guardant Health shows a 52-week-high of $102.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.78.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc AKYA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Akoya Biosciences is set to $16.00. Akoya Biosciences earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akoya Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $16.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.67.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Myriad Genetics. For the second quarter, Myriad Genetics had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. Myriad Genetics closed at $20.82 at the end of the last trading period.

