QQQ
-2.09
401.39
-0.52%
BTC/USD
+ 1004.98
57252.16
+ 1.79%
DIA
-0.03
356.23
-0.01%
SPY
-0.66
468.23
-0.14%
TLT
-0.69
147.31
-0.47%
GLD
-1.71
170.45
-1.01%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.88 and a 52-week-low of $57.34. At the end of the last trading period, CBRE Group closed at $99.00.
  • For Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ:CLMT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Calumet Specialty showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Calumet Specialty closed at $15.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Bumble showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.30.
  • For TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TransDigm Gr had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $688.03 and a 52-week-low of $517.37. TransDigm Gr closed at $629.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was changed from Neutral to Outperform.
  • According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, AbbVie showed an EPS of $3.33, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.53 and a 52-week-low of $98.62. AbbVie closed at $115.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • VTB Capital upgraded the previous rating for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, EPAM Systems had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $311.82. EPAM Systems closed at $614.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Western Digital had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.19 and a 52-week-low of $42.40. Western Digital closed at $56.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $2.42, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $61.35. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $83.86.
  • For TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. TransUnion earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.11. At the end of the last trading period, TransUnion closed at $114.83.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $2.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Copa Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.22.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Capital One, the prior rating for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (AMEX:GDP) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Goodrich Petroleum showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Goodrich Petroleum closed at $22.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Capital One downgraded the previous rating for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Genesis Energy had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Genesis Energy shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.88.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $127.13. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $130.22.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was changed from Buy to Hold. GXO Logistics earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
  • For Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.29. Spire closed at $62.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Vonage Hldgs closed at $20.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Vonage Hldgs closed at $20.79.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy rating. Etsy earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.00 and a 52-week-low of $133.65. Etsy closed at $279.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN). For the third quarter, Akerna had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Akerna closed at $2.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA). 
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy rating. Valens Semiconductor earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.
  • With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY). In the third quarter, Lottery.com showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. PLBY Group closed at $35.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shows a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.23.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) with a Equal-Weight rating. 
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Buy rating. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BJ's Restaurants shows a 52-week-high of $63.42 and a 52-week-low of $32.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.42.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT).
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonendo is set to ('$16.00', False).
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) with a Buy rating. Hartford Finl Servs Gr earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $78.17 and a 52-week-low of $43.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.63.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR). For the third quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $84.89. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $92.05.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Societe Generale Upgrades AbbVie to Buy, Announces $172 Price Target

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from Hold to Buy and announces $172 price target. read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2020

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2020

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2020

Upgrades read more