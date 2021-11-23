Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021
Upgrades
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.88 and a 52-week-low of $57.34. At the end of the last trading period, CBRE Group closed at $99.00.
- For Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ:CLMT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Calumet Specialty showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Calumet Specialty closed at $15.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Bumble showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.30.
- For TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TransDigm Gr had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $688.03 and a 52-week-low of $517.37. TransDigm Gr closed at $629.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was changed from Neutral to Outperform.
- According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, AbbVie showed an EPS of $3.33, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.53 and a 52-week-low of $98.62. AbbVie closed at $115.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- VTB Capital upgraded the previous rating for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, EPAM Systems had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $311.82. EPAM Systems closed at $614.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Western Digital had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.19 and a 52-week-low of $42.40. Western Digital closed at $56.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $2.42, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $61.35. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $83.86.
- For TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. TransUnion earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.11. At the end of the last trading period, TransUnion closed at $114.83.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $2.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Copa Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.22.
Downgrades
- According to Capital One, the prior rating for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (AMEX:GDP) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Goodrich Petroleum showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Goodrich Petroleum closed at $22.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Capital One downgraded the previous rating for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Genesis Energy had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Genesis Energy shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.88.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $127.13. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $130.22.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was changed from Buy to Hold. GXO Logistics earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
- For Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.29. Spire closed at $62.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Vonage Hldgs closed at $20.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Vonage Hldgs closed at $20.79.
Initiations
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy rating. Etsy earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.00 and a 52-week-low of $133.65. Etsy closed at $279.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN). For the third quarter, Akerna had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Akerna closed at $2.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA).
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy rating. Valens Semiconductor earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.
- With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY). In the third quarter, Lottery.com showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. PLBY Group closed at $35.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shows a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.23.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) with a Equal-Weight rating.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Buy rating. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BJ's Restaurants shows a 52-week-high of $63.42 and a 52-week-low of $32.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.42.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT).
- Stifel initiated coverage on Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonendo is set to ('$16.00', False).
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) with a Buy rating. Hartford Finl Servs Gr earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $78.17 and a 52-week-low of $43.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.63.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR). For the third quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $84.89. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $92.05.
