Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Upgrades
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, PACCAR showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.46. PACCAR closed at $78.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Clearway Energy earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clearway Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $24.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.40.
- According to CIBC, the prior rating for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) was changed from Neutral to Outperformer. Sun Life Financial earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.07 and a 52-week-low of $38.53. Sun Life Financial closed at $52.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Bloom Energy earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.91.
Downgrades
- OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Positive to Mixed. Starbucks earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $85.09. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $111.46.
- According to OTR Global, the prior rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was changed from Positive to Mixed. For the second quarter, iQIYI had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. iQIYI closed at $7.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Facebook showed an EPS of $3.61, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Facebook shows a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $326.23.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Teekay LNG Partners had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Teekay LNG Partners closed at $17.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Columbia Sportswear showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Columbia Sportswear shows a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $73.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.16.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) was changed from Outperform to Underperform. Truist Financial earned $1.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.69 and a 52-week-low of $37.94. Truist Financial closed at $60.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Atea Pharmaceuticals earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.17 and a 52-week-low of $18.72. Atea Pharmaceuticals closed at $44.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Equinix earned $7.01 in the second quarter, compared to $6.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinix shows a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $586.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $785.61.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $8.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.23.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Sprouts Farmers Market showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.21. Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $22.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Albertsons Companies showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.53. At the end of the last trading period, Albertsons Companies closed at $30.10.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Maxeon Solar Technologies's EPS was $1.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. Maxeon Solar Technologies closed at $16.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Chart Industries shows a 52-week-high of $206.29 and a 52-week-low of $69.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $200.49.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Enviva Partners showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.69 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. At the end of the last trading period, Enviva Partners closed at $54.24.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Lordstown Motors earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. At the end of the last trading period, Lordstown Motors closed at $5.85.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.90, compared to $3.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $189.00 and a 52-week-low of $126.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.21.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Skechers USA is set to $43.00. For the second quarter, Skechers USA had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. Skechers USA closed at $41.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). The price target seems to have been set at $390.00 for Deckers Outdoor. In the first quarter, Deckers Outdoor showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deckers Outdoor shows a 52-week-high of $451.49 and a 52-week-low of $229.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $366.67.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Katapult Holdings is set to $6.00. Katapult Holdings earned $0.03 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Katapult Holdings closed at $4.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK). The price target seems to have been set at $330.00 for Rockwell Automation. Rockwell Automation earned $2.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.20 and a 52-week-low of $215.51. At the end of the last trading period, Rockwell Automation closed at $292.75.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IM Cannabis is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.63 and a 52-week-low of $2.62. At the end of the last trading period, IM Cannabis closed at $3.68.
- With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Latch. In the second quarter, Latch earned $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.83 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. At the end of the last trading period, Latch closed at $10.68.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NASDAQ:ROCR). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Roth CH Acquisition III. The current stock performance of Roth CH Acquisition III shows a 52-week-high of $10.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.90.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) with a Perform rating. In the second quarter, Main Street Capital showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.56 and a 52-week-low of $26.68. At the end of the last trading period, Main Street Capital closed at $41.52.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $170.00. For the second quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.78.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcosa is set to $63.00. For the second quarter, Arcosa had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.46 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. Arcosa closed at $49.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Charles Schwab is set to $95.00. In the second quarter, Charles Schwab showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.97 and a 52-week-low of $36.07. Charles Schwab closed at $73.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $6.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $66.72. At the end of the last trading period, LyondellBasell Industries closed at $94.67.
- For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $58.24.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Flux Power Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FLUX). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Flux Power Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Flux Power Holdings had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. Flux Power Holdings closed at $4.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for The RealReal. The RealReal earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. The RealReal closed at $12.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nike is set to $170.00. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.38 and a 52-week-low of $118.80. At the end of the last trading period, Nike closed at $147.14.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, adidas had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of adidas shows a 52-week-high of $199.44 and a 52-week-low of $147.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.96.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter's Inc (NYSE:CRI). The price target seems to have been set at $99.00 for Carter's. For the second quarter, Carter's had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.92 and a 52-week-low of $79.15. Carter's closed at $100.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Under Armour. Under Armour earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $26.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.74.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Steven Madden. For the second quarter, Steven Madden had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.24. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $40.89.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $26.94. Stitch Fix closed at $38.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fortinet is set to $380.00. For the second quarter, Fortinet had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $322.00 and a 52-week-low of $106.75. Fortinet closed at $288.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Varonis Systems is set to $66.00. For the second quarter, Varonis Systems had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Varonis Systems shows a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.54.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set to $32.00. Ping Identity Holding earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $19.97. Ping Identity Holding closed at $23.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR). The price target seems to have been set at $165.00 for CyberArk Software. In the second quarter, CyberArk Software showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyberArk Software shows a 52-week-high of $171.34 and a 52-week-low of $95.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.78.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SailPoint Technologies is set to $54.00. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.19 and a 52-week-low of $39.00. SailPoint Technologies closed at $42.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $60.00. Tenable Holdings earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $33.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.37.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Prometheus Biosciences is set to $35.00. For the second quarter, Prometheus Biosciences had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.64 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. Prometheus Biosciences closed at $23.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH). The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for PVH. In the second quarter, PVH showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.94 and a 52-week-low of $57.35. At the end of the last trading period, PVH closed at $107.46.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for VF is set to $72.00. For the first quarter, VF had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of VF shows a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.78.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ralph Lauren is set to $137.00. In the first quarter, Ralph Lauren showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $65.20. At the end of the last trading period, Ralph Lauren closed at $117.36.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Shift Technologies is set to $12.00. In the second quarter, Shift Technologies showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $5.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Shift Technologies closed at $6.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hanesbrands is set to $18.00. In the second quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $12.28. Hanesbrands closed at $17.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Foot Locker. Foot Locker earned $2.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.20. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $46.59.
