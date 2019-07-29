Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 9:55am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev's market cap stands at $197.1 B. The current stock performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev shows a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $64.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.51.
  • According to Argus, the prior rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Citizens Financial Group had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. Citizens Financial Group's market cap stands at $17.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Citizens Financial Group closed at $37.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cabot Oil & Gas's outstanding shares is at $8.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $19.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the first quarter, Ellington Residential showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. Ellington Residential's market cap stands at $141.2 M. The current stock performance of Ellington Residential shows a 52-week-high of $12.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.33.
  • According to First Analysis, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. eHealth earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.40) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of eHealth's outstanding shares is at $2.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.22 and a 52-week-low of $22.29. At the end of the last trading period, eHealth closed at $108.40.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Comfort Systems USA had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current market cap for Comfort Systems USA is at $1.5 B. The current stock performance of Comfort Systems USA shows a 52-week-high of $59.83 and a 52-week-low of $41.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.67.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Top Pick. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. Gilead Sciences's market cap stands at $85.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.61 and a 52-week-low of $60.32. At the end of the last trading period, Gilead Sciences closed at $66.92.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Kirby earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kirby is at $4.5 B. The current stock performance of Kirby shows a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $60.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.28.
  • According to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the prior rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) was changed from Hold to Buy. NovoCure earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. NovoCure's market cap stands at $7.7 B. The current stock performance of NovoCure shows a 52-week-high of $80.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.91.
  • For NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NXP Semiconductors is at $29.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $102.36.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. ResMed's market cap stands at $18.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $90.64. ResMed closed at $126.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, ResMed showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ResMed is at $18.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $90.64. ResMed closed at $126.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Sprint had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The total market value of Sprint's outstanding shares is at $32.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.06 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Sprint closed at $8.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBNK) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Territorial Bancorp had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current market cap for Territorial Bancorp is at $277.8 M. The current stock performance of Territorial Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $31.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.75.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Thomson Reuters is at $35.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.93 and a 52-week-low of $44.75. Thomson Reuters closed at $70.43 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. Aflac's market cap stands at $39.9 B. The current stock performance of Aflac shows a 52-week-high of $57.18 and a 52-week-low of $41.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.89.
  • Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Alaska Air Group had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The current market cap for Alaska Air Group is at $8.0 B. The current stock performance of Alaska Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $74.83 and a 52-week-low of $53.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.97.
  • For Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Alliance Resource had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Alliance Resource's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, Alliance Resource closed at $17.13.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CVR Energy's outstanding shares is at $5.5 B. The current stock performance of CVR Energy shows a 52-week-high of $55.43 and a 52-week-low of $30.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.16.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. DISH Network's market cap stands at $18.5 B. The current stock performance of DISH Network shows a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.51.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Dow's EPS was $0.86. The current market cap for Dow is at $36.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $49.14.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Dow's EPS was $0.86. Dow's market cap stands at $36.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. Dow closed at $49.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. Eastman Chemical's market cap stands at $10.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.92 and a 52-week-low of $64.84. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $77.66.
  • For First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. First Hawaiian earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Hawaiian's outstanding shares is at $3.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.19. At the end of the last trading period, First Hawaiian closed at $27.15.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) was changed from Buy to Hold. Galapagos earned ($0.96) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Galapagos's outstanding shares is at $9.7 B. The current stock performance of Galapagos shows a 52-week-high of $191.63 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.25.
  • Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) from Outperform to Neutral. Hawaiian Holdings earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. Hawaiian Holdings's market cap stands at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $27.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the previous rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $604.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Underperform. In the second quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $3.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mohawk Industries is at $9.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.30 and a 52-week-low of $109.35. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $128.86.
  • According to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the prior rating for Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG-A) was changed from Buy to Hold. Moog's market cap stands at $3.1 B.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Strong Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Myriad Genetics had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The total market value of Myriad Genetics's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. At the end of the last trading period, Myriad Genetics closed at $28.93.
  • According to Longbow Research, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. NetApp earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NetApp is at $14.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $54.50. NetApp closed at $59.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, NuVasive showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NuVasive is at $3.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.41 and a 52-week-low of $43.51. At the end of the last trading period, NuVasive closed at $59.09.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. OceanFirst Financial earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. OceanFirst Financial's market cap stands at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.33 and a 52-week-low of $21.30. OceanFirst Financial closed at $25.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Public Service Enterprise earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. Public Service Enterprise's market cap stands at $30.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.63 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise closed at $59.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Power Integrations earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. Power Integrations's market cap stands at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Power Integrations shows a 52-week-high of $102.38 and a 52-week-low of $47.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.20.
  • For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. In the second quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. PayPal Holdings's market cap stands at $135.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.66. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $115.49.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.45) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.61) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ra Pharmaceuticals is at $1.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.96 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ra Pharmaceuticals closed at $36.08.
  • According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. Spirit Airlines's market cap stands at $2.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $41.98. Spirit Airlines closed at $43.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $99.11.
  • For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. Starbucks closed at $99.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ: SMBK), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. SmartFinancial earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. SmartFinancial's market cap stands at $304.0 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.17. SmartFinancial closed at $21.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Argus downgraded the previous rating for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The total market value of Gentherm's outstanding shares is at $1.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. Gentherm closed at $41.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  •  

Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Applied Optoelectronics is set to $11.00. Applied Optoelectronics earned ($0.27) in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied Optoelectronics is at $185.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Applied Optoelectronics closed at $9.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), ABN Amro initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the second quarter, ASML Holding had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The total market value of ASML Holding's outstanding shares is at $97.8 B. The current stock performance of ASML Holding shows a 52-week-high of $234.50 and a 52-week-low of $144.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.85.
  • With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Azul. For the first quarter, Azul had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current market cap for Azul is at $4.6 B. The current stock performance of Azul shows a 52-week-high of $41.26 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.94.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $1000.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.99 in the second quarter, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's outstanding shares is at $21.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $789.50 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $779.83.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). The price target seems to have been set at $21.50 for Compass Diversified Hldgs. In the first quarter, Compass Diversified Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. Compass Diversified Hldgs's market cap stands at $1.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Diversified Hldgs closed at $19.50.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA). The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Copa Holdings. For the first quarter, Copa Holdings had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The total market value of Copa Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.38. At the end of the last trading period, Copa Holdings closed at $103.55.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $39.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $55.29.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Dunkin Brands Group. In the first quarter, Dunkin Brands Group showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dunkin Brands Group's outstanding shares is at $6.8 B. The current stock performance of Dunkin Brands Group shows a 52-week-high of $83.22 and a 52-week-low of $61.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.60.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Domino's Pizza. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Domino's Pizza's outstanding shares is at $10.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.28. Domino's Pizza closed at $259.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) with a Sell rating. For the second quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. Domino's Pizza's market cap stands at $10.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.28. Domino's Pizza closed at $259.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daxor Corp (AMEX: DXR). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Daxor. The total market value of Daxor's outstanding shares is at $30.8 M. The current stock performance of Daxor shows a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.24.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fabrinet is set to $57.00. For the third quarter, Fabrinet had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. Fabrinet's market cap stands at $2.0 B. The current stock performance of Fabrinet shows a 52-week-high of $62.31 and a 52-week-low of $38.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.57.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for II-VI. II-VI earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. II-VI's market cap stands at $2.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.31. At the end of the last trading period, II-VI closed at $40.41.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for iQIYI is set to $21.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, iQIYI's EPS was ($0.35). iQIYI's market cap stands at $13.7 B. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $33.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.01.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) with a Sell rating. The price target for Jack In The Box is set to $69.00. Jack In The Box earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jack In The Box's outstanding shares is at $1.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.98 and a 52-week-low of $72.66. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $75.76.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. In the fourth quarter, KalVista Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KalVista Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $294.2 M. The current stock performance of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $34.92 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.92.
  • For Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (OTC: KMLGF), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The total market value of Kinder Morgan Canada's outstanding shares is at $1.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.18 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Kinder Morgan Canada closed at $8.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Atlantic Equities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Coca-Cola earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. Coca-Cola's market cap stands at $231.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.82 and a 52-week-low of $44.25. Coca-Cola closed at $54.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kezar Life Sciences is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Kezar Life Sciences's EPS was ($0.40). The current market cap for Kezar Life Sciences is at $109.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.50. At the end of the last trading period, Kezar Life Sciences closed at $5.71.
  • With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for LATAM Airlines Group. For the first quarter, LATAM Airlines Group had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current market cap for LATAM Airlines Group is at $5.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, LATAM Airlines Group closed at $9.90.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for McDonald's. In the second quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of McDonald's's outstanding shares is at $164.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.96 and a 52-week-low of $153.13. McDonald's closed at $215.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oaktree Specialty Lending is at $744.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. At the end of the last trading period, Oaktree Specialty Lending closed at $5.28.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) with an Overweight rating. PepsiCo earned $1.54 in the second quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. PepsiCo's market cap stands at $183.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.24 and a 52-week-low of $104.53. At the end of the last trading period, PepsiCo closed at $131.22.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Restaurant Brands Intl is set to $71.00. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Restaurant Brands Intl's outstanding shares is at $19.1 B. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $75.64 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.24.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $110.00. For the third quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $99.11.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Shake Shack. In the first quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Shake Shack's outstanding shares is at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Shake Shack shows a 52-week-high of $76.49 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.10.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) with a Hold rating. The price target for SM Energy is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. SM Energy's market cap stands at $1.0 B. The current stock performance of SM Energy shows a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.24.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFL + AAOI)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Producer Price Index
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCTYMaintains115.0
EBAYMaintains47.0
HASMaintains135.0
RPDMaintains72.0
ERICReiterates
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls