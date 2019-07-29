Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
Upgrades
- According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev's market cap stands at $197.1 B. The current stock performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev shows a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $64.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.51.
- According to Argus, the prior rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Citizens Financial Group had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. Citizens Financial Group's market cap stands at $17.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Citizens Financial Group closed at $37.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cabot Oil & Gas's outstanding shares is at $8.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $19.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the first quarter, Ellington Residential showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. Ellington Residential's market cap stands at $141.2 M. The current stock performance of Ellington Residential shows a 52-week-high of $12.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.33.
- According to First Analysis, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. eHealth earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.40) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of eHealth's outstanding shares is at $2.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.22 and a 52-week-low of $22.29. At the end of the last trading period, eHealth closed at $108.40.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Comfort Systems USA had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current market cap for Comfort Systems USA is at $1.5 B. The current stock performance of Comfort Systems USA shows a 52-week-high of $59.83 and a 52-week-low of $41.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.67.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Top Pick. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. Gilead Sciences's market cap stands at $85.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.61 and a 52-week-low of $60.32. At the end of the last trading period, Gilead Sciences closed at $66.92.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Kirby earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kirby is at $4.5 B. The current stock performance of Kirby shows a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $60.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.28.
- According to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the prior rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) was changed from Hold to Buy. NovoCure earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. NovoCure's market cap stands at $7.7 B. The current stock performance of NovoCure shows a 52-week-high of $80.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.91.
- For NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NXP Semiconductors is at $29.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $102.36.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. ResMed's market cap stands at $18.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $90.64. ResMed closed at $126.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, ResMed showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ResMed is at $18.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $90.64. ResMed closed at $126.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Sprint had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The total market value of Sprint's outstanding shares is at $32.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.06 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Sprint closed at $8.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBNK) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Territorial Bancorp had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current market cap for Territorial Bancorp is at $277.8 M. The current stock performance of Territorial Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $31.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.75.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Thomson Reuters is at $35.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.93 and a 52-week-low of $44.75. Thomson Reuters closed at $70.43 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. Aflac's market cap stands at $39.9 B. The current stock performance of Aflac shows a 52-week-high of $57.18 and a 52-week-low of $41.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.89.
- Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Alaska Air Group had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The current market cap for Alaska Air Group is at $8.0 B. The current stock performance of Alaska Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $74.83 and a 52-week-low of $53.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.97.
- For Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Alliance Resource had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Alliance Resource's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, Alliance Resource closed at $17.13.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CVR Energy's outstanding shares is at $5.5 B. The current stock performance of CVR Energy shows a 52-week-high of $55.43 and a 52-week-low of $30.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.16.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. DISH Network's market cap stands at $18.5 B. The current stock performance of DISH Network shows a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.51.
- For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Dow's EPS was $0.86. The current market cap for Dow is at $36.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $49.14.
- For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Dow's EPS was $0.86. Dow's market cap stands at $36.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. Dow closed at $49.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. Eastman Chemical's market cap stands at $10.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.92 and a 52-week-low of $64.84. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $77.66.
- For First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. First Hawaiian earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Hawaiian's outstanding shares is at $3.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.19. At the end of the last trading period, First Hawaiian closed at $27.15.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) was changed from Buy to Hold. Galapagos earned ($0.96) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Galapagos's outstanding shares is at $9.7 B. The current stock performance of Galapagos shows a 52-week-high of $191.63 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.25.
- Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) from Outperform to Neutral. Hawaiian Holdings earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. Hawaiian Holdings's market cap stands at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $27.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the previous rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $604.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Underperform. In the second quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $3.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mohawk Industries is at $9.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.30 and a 52-week-low of $109.35. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $128.86.
- According to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the prior rating for Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG-A) was changed from Buy to Hold. Moog's market cap stands at $3.1 B.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Strong Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Myriad Genetics had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The total market value of Myriad Genetics's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. At the end of the last trading period, Myriad Genetics closed at $28.93.
- According to Longbow Research, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. NetApp earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NetApp is at $14.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $54.50. NetApp closed at $59.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, NuVasive showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NuVasive is at $3.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.41 and a 52-week-low of $43.51. At the end of the last trading period, NuVasive closed at $59.09.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. OceanFirst Financial earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. OceanFirst Financial's market cap stands at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.33 and a 52-week-low of $21.30. OceanFirst Financial closed at $25.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Public Service Enterprise earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. Public Service Enterprise's market cap stands at $30.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.63 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise closed at $59.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Power Integrations earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. Power Integrations's market cap stands at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Power Integrations shows a 52-week-high of $102.38 and a 52-week-low of $47.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.20.
- For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. In the second quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. PayPal Holdings's market cap stands at $135.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.66. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $115.49.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.45) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.61) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ra Pharmaceuticals is at $1.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.96 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ra Pharmaceuticals closed at $36.08.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. Spirit Airlines's market cap stands at $2.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $41.98. Spirit Airlines closed at $43.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $99.11.
- For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. Starbucks closed at $99.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- For SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ: SMBK), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. SmartFinancial earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. SmartFinancial's market cap stands at $304.0 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.17. SmartFinancial closed at $21.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus downgraded the previous rating for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The total market value of Gentherm's outstanding shares is at $1.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. Gentherm closed at $41.70 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Applied Optoelectronics is set to $11.00. Applied Optoelectronics earned ($0.27) in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied Optoelectronics is at $185.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Applied Optoelectronics closed at $9.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), ABN Amro initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the second quarter, ASML Holding had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The total market value of ASML Holding's outstanding shares is at $97.8 B. The current stock performance of ASML Holding shows a 52-week-high of $234.50 and a 52-week-low of $144.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.85.
- With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Azul. For the first quarter, Azul had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current market cap for Azul is at $4.6 B. The current stock performance of Azul shows a 52-week-high of $41.26 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.94.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $1000.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.99 in the second quarter, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's outstanding shares is at $21.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $789.50 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $779.83.
- With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). The price target seems to have been set at $21.50 for Compass Diversified Hldgs. In the first quarter, Compass Diversified Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. Compass Diversified Hldgs's market cap stands at $1.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Diversified Hldgs closed at $19.50.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA). The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Copa Holdings. For the first quarter, Copa Holdings had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The total market value of Copa Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.38. At the end of the last trading period, Copa Holdings closed at $103.55.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $39.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $55.29.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Dunkin Brands Group. In the first quarter, Dunkin Brands Group showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dunkin Brands Group's outstanding shares is at $6.8 B. The current stock performance of Dunkin Brands Group shows a 52-week-high of $83.22 and a 52-week-low of $61.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.60.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Domino's Pizza. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Domino's Pizza's outstanding shares is at $10.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.28. Domino's Pizza closed at $259.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) with a Sell rating. For the second quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. Domino's Pizza's market cap stands at $10.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.28. Domino's Pizza closed at $259.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daxor Corp (AMEX: DXR). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Daxor. The total market value of Daxor's outstanding shares is at $30.8 M. The current stock performance of Daxor shows a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.24.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fabrinet is set to $57.00. For the third quarter, Fabrinet had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. Fabrinet's market cap stands at $2.0 B. The current stock performance of Fabrinet shows a 52-week-high of $62.31 and a 52-week-low of $38.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.57.
- With a current rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for II-VI. II-VI earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. II-VI's market cap stands at $2.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.31. At the end of the last trading period, II-VI closed at $40.41.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for iQIYI is set to $21.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, iQIYI's EPS was ($0.35). iQIYI's market cap stands at $13.7 B. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $33.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.01.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) with a Sell rating. The price target for Jack In The Box is set to $69.00. Jack In The Box earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jack In The Box's outstanding shares is at $1.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.98 and a 52-week-low of $72.66. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $75.76.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. In the fourth quarter, KalVista Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KalVista Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $294.2 M. The current stock performance of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $34.92 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.92.
- For Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (OTC: KMLGF), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The total market value of Kinder Morgan Canada's outstanding shares is at $1.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.18 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Kinder Morgan Canada closed at $8.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Atlantic Equities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Coca-Cola earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. Coca-Cola's market cap stands at $231.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.82 and a 52-week-low of $44.25. Coca-Cola closed at $54.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kezar Life Sciences is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Kezar Life Sciences's EPS was ($0.40). The current market cap for Kezar Life Sciences is at $109.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.50. At the end of the last trading period, Kezar Life Sciences closed at $5.71.
- With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for LATAM Airlines Group. For the first quarter, LATAM Airlines Group had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current market cap for LATAM Airlines Group is at $5.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, LATAM Airlines Group closed at $9.90.
- With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for McDonald's. In the second quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of McDonald's's outstanding shares is at $164.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.96 and a 52-week-low of $153.13. McDonald's closed at $215.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oaktree Specialty Lending is at $744.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. At the end of the last trading period, Oaktree Specialty Lending closed at $5.28.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) with an Overweight rating. PepsiCo earned $1.54 in the second quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. PepsiCo's market cap stands at $183.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.24 and a 52-week-low of $104.53. At the end of the last trading period, PepsiCo closed at $131.22.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Restaurant Brands Intl is set to $71.00. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Restaurant Brands Intl's outstanding shares is at $19.1 B. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $75.64 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.24.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $110.00. For the third quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The total market value of Starbucks's outstanding shares is at $120.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.21. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $99.11.
- With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Shake Shack. In the first quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Shake Shack's outstanding shares is at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Shake Shack shows a 52-week-high of $76.49 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.10.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) with a Hold rating. The price target for SM Energy is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. SM Energy's market cap stands at $1.0 B. The current stock performance of SM Energy shows a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.24.
