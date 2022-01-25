 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.73 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $195.04 million.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $11.50 billion.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $21.48 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $147.40 million.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.35 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $168.18 million.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $404.80 million.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $17.26 billion.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $378.52 million.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $73.48 million.

• Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $57.32 million.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $318.72 million.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $44.25 million.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.15 per share on revenue of $17.66 billion.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $75.52 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $102.78 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $90.09 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $282.00 million.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $46.15 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $522.02 million.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $57.47 million.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $726.72 million.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $49.33 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.72 million.

• F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $676.00 million.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $90.09 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $97.24 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $105.12 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $152.94 million.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $146.32 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $149.85 million.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $328.87 million.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $262.42 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $395.23 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $41.11 million.

• Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $374.41 million.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

