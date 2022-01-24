3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Oracle, Consumer Portfolio Services And More

Although Dow Jones dipped more than 700 points this morning, there were a few notable insider buys.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Oracle

The Trade: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles Moorman IV acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $83.76. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.26 million.

(NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles Moorman IV acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $83.76. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.26 million. What’s Happening: Deutsche Bank, on Friday, maintained Oracle with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $110.

Deutsche Bank, on Friday, maintained Oracle with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $110. What Oracle Does: Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world.

Consumer Portfolio Services

The Trade: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) 10% owner Stephen Deckoff acquired a total of 36246 shares at an average price of $10.63. To acquire these shares, it cost $385.29 thousand.

(NASDAQ:CPSS) 10% owner Stephen Deckoff acquired a total of 36246 shares at an average price of $10.63. To acquire these shares, it cost $385.29 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped 106% over the past six months.

The company’s stock jumped 106% over the past six months. What Consumer Portfolio Services Does: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a US-based company operates in a specialty finance sector. Its business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the U.S. in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

Graphite Bio