Why Foresight Autonomous Shares Jumped 33%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares surged 106.3% to close at $0.21 on Wednesday after dipping around 48% on Tuesday. Fast Radius established a timeline for a Chapter 11 sale process.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares gained 36.3% to settle at $3.79. InMed Pharmaceuticals advanced neurodegenerative disease program with Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada alliance grant funding.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX jumped 33% to close at $0.7199 after the company announced it signed a commercial agreement with SUNWAY-AI for up to $51 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 29.2% to settle at $2.79. Zacks Small-Cap Research issued a note on the stock with a $24 valuation.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. AHPI surged 22% to close at $1.47.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN surged 19.7% to close at $3.59. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises recently reported Q3 revenue of $227.9K.
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR gained 18.6% to settle at $0.6227. Oncorus recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.76 per share.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 17% to close at $2.27.
- Tiga Acquisition Corp. TINV climbed 16.9% to close at $11.90.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT gained 16.8% to close at $0.31. Helius Medical Tech recently posted Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Atento S.A. ATTO rose 16.5% to close at $4.45. Atento posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO gained 16.4% to close at $15.95. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from Neutral to Buy and announced a $20 price target.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI gained 15.8% to close at $1.07. Marpai recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD shares jumped 15.4% to settle at $11.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI rose 13.9% to close at $0.82 after the company swung to a profit for the third quarter.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS gained 13.9% to close at $3.52.
- Exagen Inc. XGN jumped 13.7% to close at $3.40. Exagen reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX gained 13.2% to close at $0.6225. Entera Bio LtdDirector Gerald Lieberman acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.57.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL rose 12.8% to settle at $13.20. Vigil Neuroscience recently posted Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT gained 12.4% to close at $21.01. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $68 price target.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB gained 11.2% to close at $1.19 after JMP Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Outperform rating and a $8 price target.
- Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS gained 9.7% to close at $26.99.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB rose 9.6% to close at $2.28. Chemomab Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH gained 9.1% to close at $4.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- ESAB Corporation ESAB gained 8.8% to close at $45.07. ESAB Corporation, priced secondary offering of 6,003,431 shares currently held by Enovis Corporation at $40 per share.
- IBEX Limited IBEX gained 8.5% to settle at $24.44 following strong quarterly results.
- Affimed N.V. AFMD jumped 7.9% to close at $2.45. Affimed posted a Q3 loss of €0.11 per share.
- Natera, Inc. NTRA gained 7.5% to close at $36.73. Natera priced follow-on offering of 11.4 million shares at $35 per share.
- NextNav Inc. NN gained 7.2% to settle at $3.57. NextNav announced certain members of NextNav's executive leadership team sold 796k shares of NextNav's common stock.
- Alcon Inc. ALC surged 4.7% to close at $66.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW rose 3% to settle at $215.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance.
Losers
- DLocal Limited DLO dropped 50.7% to settle at $10.46 on Wednesday after Muddy Waters announced a short position in the stock.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA dipped 34.1% to close at $0.5802. Stifel maintained Charah Solns with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $2.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD dipped 33.1% to close at $3.29 after the company announced an offering of tangible equity units.
- BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY dipped 31.6% to close at $2.19 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN dropped 28% to settle at $0.25. Cuentas authorized a share repurchase program.
- Similarweb Ltd. SMWB fell 26.8% to close at $4.86 following Q3 results.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST dipped 25% to close at $0.7801 on Wednesday.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK fell 24.8% to close at $0.8199 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 24.5% to close at $2.43 after the company announced a $7.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 24.4% to close at $4.30.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI declined 23.2% to close at $6.66 after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 22.9% to close at $1.92. Citigroup maintained Pear Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- Ebix, Inc. EBIX dropped 21.9% to close at $20.05.
- Provident Bancorp, Inc. PVBC fell 21.8% to close at $7.90. Stephens & Co. downgraded Provident Bancorp from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.
- Prenetics Global Limited PRE declined 21.8% to close at $2.1190. Prenetics Global recently posted Q3 sales of $79.68 million.
- Holley Inc. HLLY dropped 21.6% to close at $2.40. Holley reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $154.78 million, beating the consensus of $152.77 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY fell 21.1% to close at $2.36.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS dropped 20.9% to settle at $0.72. Kingstone Companies recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.35 per share.
- Steel Connect, Inc. STCN declined 19.7% to close at $1.10. Steel Connect recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.01.
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT dropped 19.3% to close at $11.39.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG dipped 18.7% to settle at $3.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY fell 18.7% to settle at $2.09.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 18.5% to close at $0.9133.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF shares dipped 18.2% to close at $2.74 after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Ferroglobe PLC GSM fell 17.9% to close at $4.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX fell 17.2% to close at $26.33.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES fell 16.6% to close at $3.25. SenesTech reported pricing of $5 million public offering of up to 1,428,572 shares at a price of $3.50 per share.
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA declined 16.2% to close at $1.91.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 15.8% to close at $1.97.
- Cartesian Growth Corporation GLBL declined 15.7% to close at $8.61.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 15.3% to settle at $0.7450.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP fell 15.1% to close at $156.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and cut full-year guidance.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX declined 14.4% to settle at $12.27. Nano X Imaging recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI declined 14.3% to close at $27.17 amid the company's presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference.
- Lands' End, Inc. LE fell 14.3% to close at $9.60.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET dropped 14.1% to close at $17.47. Adicet Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 13.9% to settle at $8.55 as auto-related stocks fell after Advance Auto Parts lowered FY22 guidance.
- Carnival Corporation CCL shares fell 13.7% to settle at $9.63 after the company announced an offering of convertible senior notes.
- Inter & Co, Inc., INTR fell 13.6% to settle at $2.23.
- Target Corporation TGT dipped 13.1% to close at $155.47 after the company lowered its Q4 expectations, citing an 'increasingly challenging environment.'
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT fell 13.1% to close at $5.09.
- AerSale Corporation ASLE fell 12.7% to close at $15.49 after the company priced a secondary offering of 4 million shares of common stock at $15.50 per share.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 12.1% to close at $48.83 amid a decrease in the price of major cryptocurrencies, which have continued to fall after the recent FTX bankruptcy. DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $100 to $70.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO dipped 11.9% to settle at $5.85.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG fell 11.7% to close at $17.82.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares fell 11.6% to close at $0.1657 after gaining around 14% on Tuesday.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 11% to settle at $8.03.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 10.3% to close at $0.39.
- On Holding AG ONON fell 8.7% to close at $18.40 following Q3 results.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN fell 8% to close at $19.93. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded lower in sympathy with Target, which fell after cutting guidance and reporting a 14.4% year-over-year increase in inventory at the end of October. Target said shopping behavior was impacted by inflation, interest rates and economic uncertainty.
- Quhuo Limited QH fell 7% to close at $1.60. Quhuo shares jumped around 19% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected H1 EPS and sales results.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW shares fell 5.6% to close at $2.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued FY23 guidance below estimates.
