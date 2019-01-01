QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.85 - 9.88
Vol / Avg.
579.3K/81.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10
Mkt Cap
426.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Cartesian Growth Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or reorganization or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Cartesian Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cartesian Growth (GLBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ: GLBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cartesian Growth's (GLBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cartesian Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Cartesian Growth (GLBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ: GLBL) was reported by Macquarie on February 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cartesian Growth (GLBL)?

A

The stock price for Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ: GLBL) is $9.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cartesian Growth (GLBL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2016 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2016.

Q

When is Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) reporting earnings?

A

Cartesian Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cartesian Growth (GLBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cartesian Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Cartesian Growth (GLBL) operate in?

A

Cartesian Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.