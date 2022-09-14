ñol

Why Comera Life Sciences Shares Jumped 101%; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 3:58 AM | 9 min read
Why Comera Life Sciences Shares Jumped 101%; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares jumped 136.8% to settle at $29.05 on Tuesday after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX jumped 113.8% to close at $0.37.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA surged 101% to close at $3.86 after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO climbed 79.3% to close at $29.90 on Tuesday as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.
  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares rose 40% to close at $7.00. Analysts reportedly said Akero's NASH data could be a positive for the company's Pegoza program in NASH.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM climbed 28.1% to close at $0.97. Motorsport Games, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 28% to close at $4.48. The FDA has signed off Akouos Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of AK-OTOF, gene therapy for otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD jumped 28% to settle at $2.47.
  • Golden Path Acquisition Corporation GPCO rose 22.4% to settle at $8.69.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 22.3% to close at $0.4131.
  • Immuneering Corporation IMRX jumped 22.1% to close at $12.00. Immuneering recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its product candidate IMM-1-104 in development for the treatment of advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 21% to close at $0.2299.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 20.7% to close at $5.66 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM climbed 19.7% to settle at $0.4216. Cosmos Health’s subsidiary SkyPharm recently launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the U.S.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI jumped 18.3% to settle at $0.1782. Palisade Bio was Granted U.S. patent titled 'Administration of serine protease inhibitors to the stomach.'
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE gained 17.7% to close at $0.9299.
  • Phunware, Inc. PHUN surged 15.6% to settle at $1.63.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP gained 14.2% to close at $1.12. Laidlaw & Co. recently initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO rose 13.7% to close at $0.3080 after declining over 4% on Monday.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL gained 13.5% to close at $6.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 13.5% to close at $15.99 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.
  • HilleVax, Inc. HLVX rose 12.4% to close at $22.01.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 12.1% to close at $0.8914. The company earlier reported initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA surged 10.3% to settle at $13.14.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 9.1% to close at $0.2807 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • V2X, Inc. VVX gained 8.6% to close at $41.25.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.3% to close at $17.04. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares rose 4.9% to close at $0.7659 after the FDA granted Syros Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
  • Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 2.5% to close at $25.11 following upbeat Q2 results.


Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF shares dipped 41.1% to close at $1.89 on Tuesday. Following a strategic review, Cardiff Oncology decided it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), citing clinical data and therapeutic landscape.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares dropped 38.7% to close at $3.02 after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 35.7% to close at $12.07. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK dipped 33.5% to close at $1.11 after the company priced 13.33 million share offering plus accompanying warrants at combined price of $1.50 per share plus warrant.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC declined 28.3% to close at $0.4550 as the company reported pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX dropped 24% to settle at $10.32. Edgewise Therapeutics announced a proposed $100 million offering of common stock.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 22.5% to close at $1.96.
  • Venus Concept Inc. VERO dropped 21.5% to close at $0.5508.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 21.1% to close at $46.00.
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE fell 19.3% to close at $35.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • PolyPid Ltd. PYPD fell 18.7% to settle at $1.39 after jumping 58% on Monday. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ dropped 17.8% to close at $7.11.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 16.6% to close at $24.03. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 15.6% to close at $2.66.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT dipped 15.4% to settle at $2.03.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL dropped 15.2% to close at $26.45.
  • Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR fell 15.1% to settle at $1.58.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD declined 14.8% to settle at $0.9283.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 14.4% to close at $2.26.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV fell 14.2% to close at $3.08. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $2.7.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL declined 14.1% to close at $2.26.
  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 14% to close at $5.16.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH fell 13.7% to settle at $54.72.
  • LumiraDx Limited LMDX declined 13.6% to settle at $1.33.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 13.4% to close at $0.9270 after the company discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE declined 13.4% to settle at $35.17.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT slipped 13.4% to close at $13.91.
  • Unity Software Inc. U dropped 13.4% to close at $36.66 after Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with the company and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12.9% to close at $36.81.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 12.1% to close at $231.25 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
  • WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 11.9% to close at $9.74. WalkMe announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Andrew Casey.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB dipped 11.7% to close at $6.14.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 11.5% to close at $25.42.
  • Wayfair Inc. W fell 11.1% to close at $49.76.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 10.9% to close at $24.97.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 10.3% to close at $9.91 after the company announced Executive Chair John Foley will step down, effective Sept. 12. Karen Boone has been elected Chairperson of the Board.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO fell 10.1% to close at $11.11.
  • Crocs, Inc. CROX dropped 9.8% to settle at $75.39 amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA tumbled 9.5% to close at $131.31. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large traded lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 8.8% to close at $0.1766. The company recently announced it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN declined 8.8% to settle at $75.25 as cryptocurrencies fell following worse-than-expected US inflation data.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 7.1% to close at $126.82 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP fell 6.4% to close at $26.68. Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 5.9% to close at $153.84 amid overall market weakness after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 5.5% to settle at $251.99 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.

