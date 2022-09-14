Gainers
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares jumped 136.8% to settle at $29.05 on Tuesday after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX jumped 113.8% to close at $0.37.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA surged 101% to close at $3.86 after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO climbed 79.3% to close at $29.90 on Tuesday as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares rose 40% to close at $7.00. Analysts reportedly said Akero's NASH data could be a positive for the company's Pegoza program in NASH.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM climbed 28.1% to close at $0.97. Motorsport Games, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 28% to close at $4.48. The FDA has signed off Akouos Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of AK-OTOF, gene therapy for otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD jumped 28% to settle at $2.47.
- Golden Path Acquisition Corporation GPCO rose 22.4% to settle at $8.69.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 22.3% to close at $0.4131.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX jumped 22.1% to close at $12.00. Immuneering recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its product candidate IMM-1-104 in development for the treatment of advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 21% to close at $0.2299.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 20.7% to close at $5.66 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM climbed 19.7% to settle at $0.4216. Cosmos Health’s subsidiary SkyPharm recently launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the U.S.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI jumped 18.3% to settle at $0.1782. Palisade Bio was Granted U.S. patent titled 'Administration of serine protease inhibitors to the stomach.'
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE gained 17.7% to close at $0.9299.
- Phunware, Inc. PHUN surged 15.6% to settle at $1.63.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP gained 14.2% to close at $1.12. Laidlaw & Co. recently initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO rose 13.7% to close at $0.3080 after declining over 4% on Monday.
- Planet Labs PBC PL gained 13.5% to close at $6.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 13.5% to close at $15.99 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX rose 12.4% to close at $22.01.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 12.1% to close at $0.8914. The company earlier reported initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA surged 10.3% to settle at $13.14.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 9.1% to close at $0.2807 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- V2X, Inc. VVX gained 8.6% to close at $41.25.
- LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.3% to close at $17.04. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares rose 4.9% to close at $0.7659 after the FDA granted Syros Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 2.5% to close at $25.11 following upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF shares dipped 41.1% to close at $1.89 on Tuesday. Following a strategic review, Cardiff Oncology decided it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), citing clinical data and therapeutic landscape.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares dropped 38.7% to close at $3.02 after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 35.7% to close at $12.07. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK dipped 33.5% to close at $1.11 after the company priced 13.33 million share offering plus accompanying warrants at combined price of $1.50 per share plus warrant.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC declined 28.3% to close at $0.4550 as the company reported pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX dropped 24% to settle at $10.32. Edgewise Therapeutics announced a proposed $100 million offering of common stock.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 22.5% to close at $1.96.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO dropped 21.5% to close at $0.5508.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 21.1% to close at $46.00.
- Braze, Inc. BRZE fell 19.3% to close at $35.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD fell 18.7% to settle at $1.39 after jumping 58% on Monday. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ dropped 17.8% to close at $7.11.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 16.6% to close at $24.03. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 15.6% to close at $2.66.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT dipped 15.4% to settle at $2.03.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL dropped 15.2% to close at $26.45.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR fell 15.1% to settle at $1.58.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD declined 14.8% to settle at $0.9283.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 14.4% to close at $2.26.
- Innovid Corp. CTV fell 14.2% to close at $3.08. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $2.7.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL declined 14.1% to close at $2.26.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 14% to close at $5.16.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH fell 13.7% to settle at $54.72.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX declined 13.6% to settle at $1.33.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 13.4% to close at $0.9270 after the company discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE declined 13.4% to settle at $35.17.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT slipped 13.4% to close at $13.91.
- Unity Software Inc. U dropped 13.4% to close at $36.66 after Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with the company and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12.9% to close at $36.81.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 12.1% to close at $231.25 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
- WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 11.9% to close at $9.74. WalkMe announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Andrew Casey.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB dipped 11.7% to close at $6.14.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 11.5% to close at $25.42.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 11.1% to close at $49.76.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 10.9% to close at $24.97.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 10.3% to close at $9.91 after the company announced Executive Chair John Foley will step down, effective Sept. 12. Karen Boone has been elected Chairperson of the Board.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO fell 10.1% to close at $11.11.
- Crocs, Inc. CROX dropped 9.8% to settle at $75.39 amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA tumbled 9.5% to close at $131.31. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large traded lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 8.8% to close at $0.1766. The company recently announced it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN declined 8.8% to settle at $75.25 as cryptocurrencies fell following worse-than-expected US inflation data.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 7.1% to close at $126.82 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 6.4% to close at $26.68. Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
- Apple Inc. AAPL fell 5.9% to close at $153.84 amid overall market weakness after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 5.5% to settle at $251.99 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Diversified ChemicalsMaterialsMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas