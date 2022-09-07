Gainers
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares jumped 91.3% to close at $28.50 on Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 66.3% to close at $15.70 on Tuesday after the company announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA).
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE climbed 58.1% to close at $1.27 on Tuesday after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO gained 55.5% to close at $1.13. Spero Therapeutics received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM shares jumped 55% to settle at $22.79 after the company announced it will be acquired by CommerceHub for $23.10 per share.
- Akumin Inc. AKU climbed 37% to close at $1.63. Akumin recently received notification letter from the Nasdaq confirming that company had regained compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN rose 34.4% to close at $7.03.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares gained 32.7% to close at $4.22 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX jumped 29.5% to settle at $1.67. Galera Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.54 per share.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX rose 24.8% to close at $17.05. HilleVax recently said Safety Data Monitoring Committee has recommended continuation of NEST-IN1 Phase 2b clinical trial.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 24.6% to close at $1.72.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW jumped 24.6% to close at $3.49.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA gained 24% to close at $2.12.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX rose 22.3% to settle at $5.87.
- Avalo advanced BTLA agonist fusion protein (AVTX-008) to IND-enabling stage.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI rose 21.6% to close at $3.44.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD gained 21.1% to close at $2.24. Ainos recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for conducting a Phase 2 trial of its drug candidate VELDONA, for treatment of mild symptoms related to COVID-19.
- Neonode Inc. NEON jumped 18.7% to settle at $4.26. Neonode, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV gained 18.4% to close at $5.80.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA surged 17.4% to settle at $2.36.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT climbed 16.8% to settle at $1.11. SelectQuote recently said Q4 sales results were lower year-over-year and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ADT Inc. ADT rose 16.4% to close at $8.39 after the company announced it has secured investments totaling $1.5 billion from State Farm and Google.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA gained 15.3% to close at $0.70. Dermata Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS gained 14.1% to close at $1.62. Regulus Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO rose 13.4% to close at $2.62.
- Dakota Gold Corp. DC gained 12.6% to close at $3.48.
- SES AI Corporation SES gained 10.5% to close at $5.17.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX rose 10.3% to close at $1.61. CytomX Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT climbed 10% to settle at $2.86. Jefferies upgraded Nordic American Tankers from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM climbed 9.9% to close at $0.3520 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 9.6% to close at $7.00.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 9.2% to close at $38.11.
- Wingstop Inc. WING jumped 9.1% to close at $132.04.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO rose 9% to settle at $12.99 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $16.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 9.1% to close at $4.45.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 8.8% to close at $2.60. Nutex Health recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- Euronav NV EURN jumped 8.8% to settle at $17.65 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $20.
- Outfront Media Inc. OUT rose 6.8% to settle at $18.46 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Creatd, Inc. CRTD shares declined 48.1% to close at $0.1950 after dipping 31% on Friday. Creatd received delist decision and received 15 days to file appeal.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 39.5% to close at $5.80 following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI dropped 37.1% to close at $2.29.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT fell 33.9% to close at $2.08. Presidio Property Trust declared Q3 dividend and adopted variable dividend policy.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP fell 33.2% to close at $7.36.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX dropped 32.9% to settle at $8.57.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK shares dipped 31.4% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday. ProKidney recently named Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH, as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 31.1% to close at $68.95 amid a rise in treasury yields, which has caused a selloff in growth stocks.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 30.6% to close at $0.0727 after the company announced it has filed for bankruptcy.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR shares fell 29.4% to close at $6.04 after the company provided an update on the status of its planned request for EUA of peginterferon lambda, saying "the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met."
- Zymeworks Inc. ZYME declined 28.9% to close at $4.76.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT fell 28.6% to close at $7.31.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD declined 28.6% to close at $3.69 following the company's recent IPO.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 27.8% to close at $3.76.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF fell 23.6% to close at $5.39 after dropping 15% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM fell 23.5% to close at $2.83.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA dropped 22.6% to close at $3.40. Forza X1, last month, entered into a strategic partnership with premium marine retailer OneWater to create a distribution channel for its integrated electric sports boats.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ fell 21.6% to close at $4.17.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE dipped 21.6% to close at $0.9641.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 21.2% to settle at $13.73.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD fell 21% to close at $9.07.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dropped 20.4% to settle at $8.10.
- TherapeuticsMD, last month, said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO declined 19.6% to close at $0.4950.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 19.3% to close at $4.55.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI dipped 18.7% to close at $0.61.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM dipped 18.6% to close at $2.7426.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 18.4% to close at $7.04 following the passing of CFO Gustavo Arnal. Raymond James recently downgraded the stock form Market Perform to Underperform.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR fell 16.6% to close at $2.21 after climbing around 27% on Friday.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC declined 16.2% to close at $2.53 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX dipped 16.1% to close at $7.22.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA fell 15.5% to close at $1.69. Sera Prognostics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 14.2% to settle at $9.59 amid a rise in treasury yields, which has caused a selloff in growth stocks.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 14% to close at $11.70.
- eHealth, Inc. EHTH fell 14% to close at $4.86.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 13.9% to close at $3.04 amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
- CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 13.6% to close at $4.71.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 12.6% to close at $3.74.
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation BRCN fell 12.2% to close at $0.4564 as the company reported delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market on or about September 12. The company also announced auditor resignation and postponement of annual meeting of shareholders.
- Glatfelter Corporation GLT fell 11.7% to close at $4.36. Glatfelter recently named Mr. Thomas Fahnemann as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares fell 11.4% to close at $22.13. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 11.1% to settle at $4.26. HIVE reported its August 2022 production figures and mining capacity.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU fell 10.6% to close at $43.72 amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN fell 10.5% to close at $20.31.
- ASAP, Inc. WTRH fell 10.3% to close at $0.2070.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK dropped 9.1% to close at $49.17. Cytokinetics, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 8.5% to close at $13.61.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 8.1% to close at $25.14.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. HI dropped 7% to close at $37.74. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EnergyMovers From YesterdayOil & Gas Storage & TransportationTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas