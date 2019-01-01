MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX), Quotes and News Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in leveraging Nanobody technology to develop next-level medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The company focuses on developing its novel tri-specific Nanobody Sonelokimab (SLK), an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, in multiple inflammatory diseases in dermatology and rheumatology where the pathophysiology is known to be driven by IL-17A and IL-17F.