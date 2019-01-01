QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.42
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 4.75
Mkt Cap
59.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
142.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ainos Inc formerly Amarillo Biosciences Inc is engaged in developing biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company mainly focuses on the research of the treatment of human disease indications, particularly influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon-alpha that is administered in a proprietary low dose oral form.

Ainos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ainos (AIMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ainos (OTCPK: AIMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ainos's (AIMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ainos.

Q

What is the target price for Ainos (AIMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ainos

Q

Current Stock Price for Ainos (AIMD)?

A

The stock price for Ainos (OTCPK: AIMD) is $0.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:10:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ainos (AIMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ainos.

Q

When is Ainos (OTCPK:AIMD) reporting earnings?

A

Ainos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ainos (AIMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ainos.

Q

What sector and industry does Ainos (AIMD) operate in?

A

Ainos is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.