This Communication Services Stock Jumped 149%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB).
- Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC gained 127.3% to settle at $22.71.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI climbed 68.3% to close at $3.13 after declining 5% on Thursday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP gained 51.6% to close at $0.7930. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ lead drug ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for subgroup of patients with critical COVID-19 at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 40.2% to close at $4.74.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 38.1% to settle at $24.82 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX surged 37.2% to settle at $2.73. GeoVax Labs announced the publication of a peer-reviewed animal efficacy study of its modified vaccine Ankara vectored vaccine against Sudan ebolavirus.
- MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA gained 30% to close at $5.80. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS jumped 28.7% to settle at $2.47.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO gained 27% to close at $0.2694 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE surged 26.8% to settle at $4.69.
- AXT, Inc. AXTI shares climbed 24.9% to close at $8.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA gained 23.3% to settle at $9.62 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade earlier in the month.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 23.3% to close at $1.48. Mobiquity Technologies looks to launch a multi-national ad campaign using the Mobiquity CryptoGraph technology to drive awareness for the BlockBusters token on August 2.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND rose 23% to close at $1.55.
- TuanChe Limited TC jumped 23% to settle at $1.82.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD gained 22.2% to settle at $1.76.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE jumped 22% to close at $13.09 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK climbed 21.8% to close at $2.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 21% to close at $7.09. The company entered into an agreement with Ace Hardware USA to sell 35 products across 5,500 stores.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc AKTX gained 20.6% to settle at $1.14.
- Akari Therapeutics reported results from recent pre-clinical studies of Investigational PASylated Nomacopan that support the potential to advance research toward IND/IMPD for clinical trials in geographic atrophy.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK rose 20.6% to close at $10.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA rose 19.6% to close at $1.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals recently filed a request for the withdrawal of the Registration Statement on Form S-1.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN gained 19.4% to close at $17.25. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with First Solar, which reported strong Q2 results and raised guidance.
- World Fuel Services Corporation INT climbed 19.1% to close at $27.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. NMG rose 18.4% to close at $4.77.
- Sunworks, Inc. SUNW gained 18.4% to close at $2.38. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with First Solar, which reported strong Q2 results and raised guidance
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 17.8% to settle at $3.17 as stocks related to clean energy continue to gain amid optimism towards US climate change efforts.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 17.6% to settle at $16.21.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX gained 17.6% to settle at $2.74. InflaRX recently announced plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for vilobelimab for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.
- CVRx, Inc. CVRX climbed 17% to close at $8.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 16.7% to close at $2.51.
- Clearfield, Inc. CLFD gained 16.5% to settle at $98.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO jumped 15.8% to close at $2.3501.
- Data I/O Corporation DAIO gained 15.3% to close at $3.54 following strong Q2 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST gained 15.3% to settle at $2.49.
- Aemetis, Inc. AMTX climbed 15% to settle at $7.35.
- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS gained 14.1% to close at $3.00.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI gained 13.9% to close at $6.14.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA gained 13% to close at $13.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK rose 12.3% to close at $2.10.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG rose 12.3% to close at $3.38.
- Haynes International, Inc. HAYN rose 12.2% to settle at $38.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Omeros Corporation OMER climbed 11.4% to close at $4.98 after the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to OMS906 for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA gained 10.4% to close at $1.49.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 10.4% to close at $134.95 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects-third quarter net sales to be in a range of $125 billion to $130 billion, up 13% to 17% year-over-year.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN gained 9.9% to close at $108.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
- CHW Acquisition Corporation CHWA gained 9.2% to close at $10.10. CHW Acquisition’s stockholders approved proposed merger transaction with Wag Labs, Inc.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK gained 9% to close at $313.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Chevron Corporation CVX rose 8.9% to settle at $163.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS gained 8.9% to close at $195.09 following Q2 earnings.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY gained 8.5% to close at $2.56.
- Graham Corporation GHM gained 8.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD rose 7.9% to close at $8.23. Traders circulated Dealreporter chatter that activists might be eyeing the company.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 7% to close at $4.41.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 6.6% to close at $2.90.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP rose 6% to close at $21.46 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Apple Inc. APPL rose 3.3% to close at $162.51 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year third-quarter, helped by strong iPhone and iPad sales.
Losers
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX tumbled 74% to settle at $5.40 on Friday as the stock pulled back after surging recently following the company's announcement of a distribution of Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares dipped 63.8% to close at $0.2950 on Friday after the company in an SEC filing said its board determined it does not have sufficient financial resources to fund operations.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares tumbled 57% to settle at $0.8986 after the company cut Q3 revenue guidance. Craig-Hallum downgraded Avaya from Buy to Hold.
- Holley Inc. HLLY fell 36.9% to close at $7.99 after the company lowered its FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Nutriband Inc. NTRB fell 34.1% to close at $5.12.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 29.9% to close at $9.99.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH dropped 24.6% to close at $0.6359.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX dipped 23.4% to close at $0.2491.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU shares fell 23.1% to settle at $65.52 after the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. Roku said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase about 3% year-over-year to $700 million.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA declined 23.1% to close at $17.19 after the FDA announced there is currently no human data demonstrating the efficacy of Tpoxx for the treatment of Monkeypox.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY dipped 20.6% to close at $1.70.
- VivoPower International PLC VVPR declined 18.1% to settle at $1.13. VivoPower International reported pricing of $5.5 million offering.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE dropped 17.8% to close at $1.11.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 16.2% to settle at $0.8972.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares dropped 14.9% to close at $0.1151 after the company adopted significant business strategy adjustments. The company received RMB200 million equity investment pursuant to investment agreement and highlighted temporary shutdown of on-demand distributed mini warehouse.
- ObsEva SA OBSV fell 14.9% to close at $0.2570 as the company reported the resignation of Jean-Pierre Gotteland, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research & Development, effective September 30, 2022.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX fell 14.8% to close at $5.99. Benchmark, on Thursday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $15 price target.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX declined 14.5% to close at $4.36.
- Akso Health Group AHG dropped 14.4% to settle at $0.89.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 14% to close at $2.28.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation BRID declined 14% to close at $12.64.
-
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 13.5% to close at $1.67.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL fell 13.5% to settle at $0.96.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 12.9% to close at $2.64.
- Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL dropped 12.6% to settle at $14.86.
- VolitionRx Limited VNRX fell 11% to close at $2.03 after the company reported pricing of $6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Avantor, Inc. AVTR shares fell 10.2% to close at $29.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC dipped 9.4% to close at $4.62 after several analysts downgraded the stock amid concerns. The stock has fallen over the past two sessions amid an expected court decision in the XIFAXAN patent litigation.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK fell 9% to close at $1.21.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 8.6% to close at $36.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM fell 5.6% to close at $82.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.