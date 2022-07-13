Boeing, PriceSmart And 80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Sharps Compliance Corp. SMED shares jumped 196.1% to close at $8.44 on Tuesday after the company it will be acquired by an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners for $8.75 per share.

gained 17% to close at $8.66. Atara Biotherapeutics reported completion of the ATA188 Phase 2 EMBOLD study interim analysis in patients with progressive MS.

rose 6.2% to settle at $31.09. Susquehanna maintained Delta Air Lines with a Positive and lowered the price target from $47 to $35. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 5.8% to close at $2.00. The company said it sees Q3 preliminary unaudited revenue to be in the range of $13.4 million to $13.9 million, a surge of around 463% to 484% year-over-year. Losers United Maritime Corporation USEA shares tumbled 38.3% to close at $4.37 on Tuesday.

slipped 5.6% to close at $2.69. The Gap, Inc. GPS shares fell 5% to close at $8.32 after the company announced a CEO transition and updated its second-quarter guidance. Gap announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position. The company also said that it expects second-quarter net sales to decline in approximately the high-single digit range, which is "relatively in line" with prior expectations.

