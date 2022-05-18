81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE shares gained 41.8% to settle at $1.90 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 36.9% to settle at $1.24. FlexShopper recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 35.9% to close at $8.89. Talaris Therapeutics recently reported quarterly losses of $0.45 per share.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 35.8% to close at $3.91. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment recently agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.

Mmtec, Inc. MTC gained 35.8% to settle at $0.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLX rose 35.2% to settle at $2.46. Enthusiast Gaming recently reported quarterly losses of $0.08 per share.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA climbed 34.5% to close at $5.22 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN gained 32.7% to close at $0.8131 after the company reported FY21 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA climbed 30.9% to close at $7.24. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB jumped 29.8% to settle at $0.4256.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 29.7% to settle at $0.15.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX jumped 28.3% to close at $7.49.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL rose 27.9% to settle at $4.40 following Q1 results.

Marpai, Inc. MRAI gained 27.6% to settle at $1.34.

Yellow Corporation YELL jumped 26.3% to close at $4.32. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

BTCS Inc. BTCS climbed 26% to close at $3.05. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million.

The Valens Company Inc. VLNS rose 25.7% to close at $0.88. The company recently raised FY22 sales guidance.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI jumped 25.7% to settle at $0.60.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 25.1% to close at $21.88 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 25% to settle at $1.30. Applied UV announced Inclusion in a multi-million dollar contract offering throughout non-public schools in the State of Washington.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE jumped 24.2% to close at $6.36 on Tuesday. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 23.5% to settle at $46.66.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN rose 23% to close at $2.83. Rain Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO jumped 22% to close at $51.36. Q2 Holdings explored options, including a sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAT gained 21.5% to settle at $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals recently reported Q1 EPS results down from last year.

My Size, Inc. MYSZ gained 21.4% to close at $0.2640.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. INFI gained 21.3% to settle at $0.68.

Histogen Inc HSTO gained 21.3% to close at $0.19. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Iris Energy Ltd IREN rose 20.8% to close at $5.92. Iris Energy named Belinda Nucifora as CFO.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP climbed 20.3% to close at $2.84. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7.

LogicMark Inc LGMK surged 20.2% to settle at $1.37. LogicMark recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Terran Orbital Corp LLAP gained 20.2% to close at $4.52.

gained 20.2% to close at $4.52. Terran Orbital recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.85 per share.

Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 20.1% to close at $5.92. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Silver Spike Investment Corp SSIC gained 20% to settle at $11.59.

electroCore, Inc. ECOR gained 19.9% to close at $0.40.

GT Biopharma Inc GTBP climbed 19.9% to settle at $2.47. GT Biopharma reported a Q1 loss of $0.17 per share.

Federated National Holding Co FNHC gained 19.2% to close at $0.41.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST climbed 19.1% to close at $4.00 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ gained 18.3% to settle at $1.23 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year and raised its FY22 sales guidance.

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV climbed 17.8% to close at $4.83.

Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE jumped 17.7% to close at $22.57 following Q1 results.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ climbed 17.5% to close at $5.71 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Janus International Group, Inc. JBI gained 16.8% to close at $10.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares rose 15% to close at $5.99 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.

PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY climbed 14.5% to settle at $9.93. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS rose 13.6% to settle at $6.51.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.4% to close at $3.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS gained 12.7% to close at $19.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 11.8% to close at $8.53.

Kopin Corporation KOPN gained 11.3% to close at $1.38. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 10.7% to settle at $13.42 following Q1 results.

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU rose 10.4% to close at $21.90. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million.



