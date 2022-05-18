QQQ
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 3:49 AM | 9 min read

Gainers

  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE shares gained 41.8% to settle at $1.90 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 36.9% to settle at $1.24. FlexShopper recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 35.9% to close at $8.89. Talaris Therapeutics recently reported quarterly losses of $0.45 per share.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 35.8% to close at $3.91. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment recently agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
  • Mmtec, Inc. MTC gained 35.8% to settle at $0.43.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLX rose 35.2% to settle at $2.46. Enthusiast Gaming recently reported quarterly losses of $0.08 per share.
  • Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA climbed 34.5% to close at $5.22 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN gained 32.7% to close at $0.8131 after the company reported FY21 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA climbed 30.9% to close at $7.24. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB jumped 29.8% to settle at $0.4256.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 29.7% to settle at $0.15.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX jumped 28.3% to close at $7.49.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL rose 27.9% to settle at $4.40 following Q1 results.
  • Marpai, Inc. MRAI gained 27.6% to settle at $1.34.
  • Yellow Corporation YELL jumped 26.3% to close at $4.32. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • BTCS Inc. BTCS climbed 26% to close at $3.05. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million.
  • The Valens Company Inc. VLNS rose 25.7% to close at $0.88. The company recently raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI jumped 25.7% to settle at $0.60.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 25.1% to close at $21.88 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 25% to settle at $1.30. Applied UV announced Inclusion in a multi-million dollar contract offering throughout non-public schools in the State of Washington.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE jumped 24.2% to close at $6.36 on Tuesday. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 23.5% to settle at $46.66.
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN rose 23% to close at $2.83. Rain Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.
  • Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO jumped 22% to close at $51.36. Q2 Holdings explored options, including a sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAT gained 21.5% to settle at $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals recently reported Q1 EPS results down from last year.
  • My Size, Inc. MYSZ gained 21.4% to close at $0.2640.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. INFI gained 21.3% to settle at $0.68.
  • Histogen Inc HSTO gained 21.3% to close at $0.19. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Iris Energy Ltd IREN rose 20.8% to close at $5.92. Iris Energy named Belinda Nucifora as CFO.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP climbed 20.3% to close at $2.84. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7.
  • LogicMark Inc LGMK surged 20.2% to settle at $1.37. LogicMark recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Terran Orbital Corp LLAP gained 20.2% to close at $4.52.
  • Terran Orbital recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.85 per share.
  • Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 20.1% to close at $5.92. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Silver Spike Investment Corp SSIC gained 20% to settle at $11.59.
  • electroCore, Inc. ECOR gained 19.9% to close at $0.40.
  • GT Biopharma Inc GTBP climbed 19.9% to settle at $2.47. GT Biopharma reported a Q1 loss of $0.17 per share.
  • Federated National Holding Co FNHC gained 19.2% to close at $0.41.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST climbed 19.1% to close at $4.00 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ gained 18.3% to settle at $1.23 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year and raised its FY22 sales guidance.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV climbed 17.8% to close at $4.83.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE jumped 17.7% to close at $22.57 following Q1 results.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ climbed 17.5% to close at $5.71 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Janus International Group, Inc. JBI gained 16.8% to close at $10.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares rose 15% to close at $5.99 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY climbed 14.5% to settle at $9.93. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.
  • Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS rose 13.6% to settle at $6.51.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.4% to close at $3.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Stratasys Ltd. SSYS gained 12.7% to close at $19.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 11.8% to close at $8.53.
  • Kopin Corporation KOPN gained 11.3% to close at $1.38. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 10.7% to settle at $13.42 following Q1 results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU rose 10.4% to close at $21.90. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO shares tumbled 65.4% to close at $0.79 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and announced the creation of a special committee of the board of directors to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY dipped 52.8% to close at $0.35 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares dipped 34.6% to close at $0.50 after the company reported pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering.
  • AN2 Therapeutics Inc ANTX fell 30.9% to settle at $12.74.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 30.6% to close at $1.59.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 30.4% to settle at $2.97 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE fell 29.7% to settle at $0.68. Aprea Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 24.9% to close at $1.93 following Q1 results.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX fell 24.2% to close at $2.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Very Good Food Company Inc VGFC fell 24.2% to close at $0.19.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP dropped 23.6% to close at $2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-32 reverse stock split.
  • Sobr Safe Inc SOBR fell 23.4% to close at $1.53.
  • Orgenesis Inc. ORGS declined 21.8% to close at $2.12.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO fell 18.4% to close at $22.89 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 18.3% to close at $2.99.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 16% to close at $0.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 15.3% to close at $0.72 following Q1 results.
  • Assure Holdings Corp IONM fell 15.3% to settle at $2.55. Assure Hldgs posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK fell 14.7% to close at $27.98 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Canterbury Park Holding Corp CPHC fell 14.75 to settle at $24.22.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 14% to settle at $2.70 following a Q1 loss.
  • Locafy Ltd LCFY fell 13.3% to close at $0.98.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN fell 12.4% to close at $3.25. Valens Semiconductor recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Walmart Inc. WMT fell 11.4% to close at $131.35 after the company reported mixed financial results and lowered earnings guidance.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares fell 9.6% to close at $0.27 after gaining 49% on Monday.
  • Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO shares fell 9.5% to close at $3.62 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.
  • Gogoro Inc. GGR dropped 8.6% to close at $5.29. Gogoro recently posted Q1 sales of $94.50 million.
  • Data Storage Corporation DTST fell 7.3% to close at $3.20. Data Storage, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL fell 6.9% to close at $1.88.

