Canterbury Park Holding Corp is in the business of pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Minnesota. The company has four operating segments. The horse racing segment represents pari-mutuel wagering operations on simulcast and live horse races; the Card Casino segment represents unbanked card operations; the food and beverage segment includes concessions, catering, and events services provided at the Racetrack; and the development segment represents our real estate development operations. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Card Casino segment.