QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.99 - 21.07
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.35%
52 Wk
13.05 - 24.05
Mkt Cap
100.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.99
P/E
18.53
EPS
0.58
Shares
4.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 9:06AM
Canterbury Park Holding Corp is in the business of pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Minnesota. The company has four operating segments. The horse racing segment represents pari-mutuel wagering operations on simulcast and live horse races; the Card Casino segment represents unbanked card operations; the food and beverage segment includes concessions, catering, and events services provided at the Racetrack; and the development segment represents our real estate development operations. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Card Casino segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canterbury Park Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ: CPHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canterbury Park Holding's (CPHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canterbury Park Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canterbury Park Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC)?

A

The stock price for Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ: CPHC) is $21.01 last updated Today at 2:54:38 PM.

Q

Does Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) reporting earnings?

A

Canterbury Park Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canterbury Park Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) operate in?

A

Canterbury Park Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.