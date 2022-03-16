61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) jumped 70.3% to $0.4550. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) shares climbed 65% to $14.95. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE Holdings from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $16.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) shares climbed 54.1% to $4.95. Kingsoft Cloud said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 49% to $37.83 following Q4 results.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) gained 46.6% to $5.84. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) rose 45.8% to $2.0996. Zhihu recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) rose 45.7% to $3.69 after dropping around 14% on Tuesday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 45.3% to $3.0650. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 43.7% to $35.03 after gaining over 15% on Tuesday.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 42.9% to $5.46 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) rose 41.8% to $26.14 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 41.6% to $38.67. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Pinduoduo from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $105 to $23.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) jumped 40.8% to $9.96.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) gained 40.3% to $2.5250.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 38.1% to $26.04. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Bilibili from Overweight to Underweight.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) rose 37.6% to $6.88 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 37.5% to $9.21. Burning Rock recently secured second NGS kit approval from NMPA.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 34.3% to $39.05.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) rose 33.6% to $2.66. Tuya recently posted Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 33.1% to $4.6190 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) jumped 32% to $3.71.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 31.6% to $7.76. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Dada Nexus from Overweight to Neutral.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares rose 30.3% to $23.74. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Trip.com Group from Overweight to Neutral.
- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 30.3% to $6.26.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) surged 29.2% to $26.83. B of A Securities maintained Noah Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $51.5 to $35.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 29.1% to $4.70. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded HUYA from Neutral to Underweight.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) jumped 28.6% to $5.97.
- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) gained 28% to $45.66. Goldman Sachs maintained GitLab with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $100 to $86.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 28% to $15.36. 360 DigiTech recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) gained 27.7% to $11.75.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares rose 27.5% to $0.8570. Huize Holding is expected to report Q4 financial results on March 18, 2022.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 27% to $26.94.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 27% to $33.33. Futu, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 26.1% to $24.90 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained 23.3% to $133.63. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 23.1% to $3.79 following a 10% surge on Tuesday.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 22.5% to $2.0950. RLX Technology, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 21.4% to $93.15 following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators. JPMorgan, on Monday, downgraded Alibaba Group to Underweight from Overweight.
- Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 21.3% to $7.24. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Baozun from Overweight to Underweight.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) rose 21.1% to $4.3350 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) rose 19% to $2.82. ATRenew recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 18.1% to $17.63. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 17.7% to $15.87 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) gained 15.7% to $35.75 following better-than-expected Q4 results and FY22 guidance.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) surged 12.8% to $12.45.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 12.7% to $336.33. Morgan Stanley maintained MongoDB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $633 to $475.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) rose 12.6% to $1.0250.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) shares gained 9.8% to $7.60 following quarterly results. The company’s CFO Humera Afzal will also leave his position in June.
Losers
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares fell 68.5% to $0.5039. Tantech said it intends to offer its securities in a public offering.
- Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) shares dipped 44.1% to $19.00 after jumping 55% on Tuesday.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) dropped 40.4% to $40.50.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 20.4% to $2.7850 after reporting Q4 results. The company also gave Q1 and FY22 guidance.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) dipped 17% to $2.3409.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) fell 16.1% to $5.98. The company announced that Lev Peker will step down as CEO, effective April 15. Peker has left CarParts in order to take the helm at CarLotz.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 15.8% to $2.2638.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 15.6% to $1.0292. Sonim Technologies shares jumped 103% on Tuesday after the company announced its XP8 smartphone has integrated with the Walkie Talkie in Microsoft Teams.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 15% to $2.3110. Imperial Petroleum F-1 showed registration for 18.315m unit common stock and warrants offering.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 14.4% to $3.2198 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dipped 12.6% to $59.42. The company recently posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) fell 11.7% to $1.8245.
- Telos Corporation (NYSE: TLS) dipped 9.4% to $9.30 following weak quarterly sales.
