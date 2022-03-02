 Skip to main content

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:41am   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) jumped 78.5% to close at $0.6066 on Tuesday after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) surged 63.2% to close at $3.10 after the company announced FDA accelerated approval of VONJO for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 50% to close at $0.69 after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) surged 47.8% to close at $0.28. Guardion Health Sciences, last month, priced its $11 million public offering.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 36.2% to settle at $0.3203.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) surged 36.1% to close at $0.8711. Trevi Therapeutics recently announced positive interim analysis results from Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) gained 30.8% to settle at $15.23.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) jumped 29.4% to close at $5.33.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) jumped 28.3% to settle at $0.3336. Avinger recently reported successful completion of first cases with Lightbox 3 next generation imaging console.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) gained 27.9% to close at $0.55. Blonder Tongue Laboratories recently announced next generation DRAKE PEG encoder line.
  • UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) shares surged 27.3% to settle at $10.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 26.2% to close at $0.5740.
  • Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH) jumped 23.5% to close at $21.63. Oak Street reported FY21 revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 22.3% to settle at $0.46.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $5.03 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.2 billion, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) surged 21.3% to settle at $0.3702.
  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SLNG) gained 20.8% to close at $5.81.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) surged 20% to close at $1.80.
  • Danimer Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: DNMR) gained 19.9% to close at $4.77 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 19.5% to close at $3.74 after the company reported Q4 results. The company said it expects to sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022 and generate at least $25 million in revenue.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: AREB) jumped 18.8% to close at $1.58. American Rebel recently reported closing of $10.5 million public offering.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 18.6% to settle at $0.7710. Tiziana Life Sciences recently highlighted submission of amendment for investigational new drug application to advance oral foralumab for Crohn's Disease.
  • New Pacific Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWP) jumped 18.6% to close at $3.64. New Pacific Metals, last month, posted Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) gained 18.2% to close at $1.75.
  • Arcimoto, Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) surged 17% to close at $6.88. Arcimoto and Susie's Mopeds, an experience rental company in Friday Harbor, Washington, plan to begin demo rentals of Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles on San Juan Island beginning in March.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc.</b> (NYSE: RMED) rose 17% to settle at $0.4998. Ra Medical Systems filed 510(k) application for the DABRA catheter with braided overjacket and six-month shelf life.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) surged 16.9% to settle at $0.77.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc.(NYSE: NFE) gained 16.9% to close at $32.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 16.8% to close at $3.20. Summit Therapeutics recently reported postponement of its planned rights offering.
  • TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) gained 16.2% to close at $33.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 16% to close at $23.52. Starboard Value raised its stake in LivePerson from 8.5% to 9.7%.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) jumped 15.6% to close at $123.92 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) rose 15.4% to close at $14.55 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict caused supply concerns.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) surged 15.4% to close at $2.17.
  • Freshpet, Inc.</b> (NASDAQ: FRPT) gained 15.2% to settle at $109.74 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) gained 14.9% to close at $10.57 following Q2 results.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) surged 14.5% to close at $3.24.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 14.3% to close at $2.32. Humanigen recently reported a FY21 net loss of $4.04 per share.
  • Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) gained 13.5% to close at $4.72 following Q4 results.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) rose 9.9% to close at $5.35. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) climbed 9.8% to close at $219.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares gained 8.3% to close at $0.4397 after dipping around 17% on Monday.

 

 

Losers

  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) dropped 46.6% to settle at $3.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 39.1% to close at $1.03 after gaining over 145% on Monday. Mullen Automotive recently announced progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares tumbled 38.9% to close at $16.74 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 37.6% to close at $1.48.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) dropped 37% to settle at $0.3870 after the company announced a $10 million registered direct offering.
  • ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) dipped 32.8% to close at $25.53. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ZimVie with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $34.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 31.3% to close at $95.98 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) dipped 27.9% to close at $52.64 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) dropped 26.3% to close at $0.38. VEON recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 23.1% to close at $0.4352 after jumping 47% on Monday.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.5% to close at $2.41 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 22% to close at $4.18.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) dropped 20.5% to close at $10.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 20.2% to settle at $10.78.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) fell 19.9% to settle at $10.42.
  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) dropped 19.5% to close at $21.41 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year.
  • Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) fell 19.5% to close at $5.19 following Q4 results.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 19.5% to close at $0.1730 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 19.2% to close at $79.85. Eight months after delivering promising biomarker data from one of the first CRISPR trials, Intellia Therapeutics presented additional data from the Phase 1 trial for NTLA-2001 in transthyretin, or ATTR, amyloidosis.
  • MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) dipped 19% to settle at $12.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) dropped 18.9% to close at $5.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) fell 18.6% to close at $7.49.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 18.1% to close at $2.13. NeuroSense Therapeutics was granted patent for its ALS drug PrimeC in Australia.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dipped 17.6% to close at $6.09. Vallon Pharmaceuticals recently announced issuance of US patent covering ADAIR for treatment of cognitive impairment associated with COVID-19.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) dropped 17.3% to settle at $27.57 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares fell 17.2% to close at $25.35 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) dipped 15.9% to close at $6.02.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 15.6% to close at $21.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.
  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) dropped 14.8% to close at $13.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and said it sees Q1 sales down roughly 5%.
  • Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) fell 14.8% to close at $20.61.
  • Ranpak recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) dropped 14.8% to close at $28.04.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 14.6% to close at $13.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) dropped 14.4% to close at $1.73.
  • CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) fell 14.3% to close at $7.07.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) dropped 13.9% to close at $26.37 following Q4 results.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 13.8% to close at $24.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and cut FY22 production guidance.
  • ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) dipped 12.4% to close at $13.67 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 7.7% to close at $20.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.

 

