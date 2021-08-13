 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 5:14am   Comments
Share:
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares surged 65.4% to close at $2.10 on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
  • IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares gained 46.7% to settle at $15.27 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) jumped 45.1% to close at $25.08 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) surged 25.9% to close at $26.48 as the company priced 10.4 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $20.75 per share to raise $216.44 million in an upsized secondary offering.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) jumped 25.1% to close at $2.89. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) jumped 24% to close at $17.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company sold 3,481 homes in the second quarter, up 41% from the first quarter.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 22.5% to close at $30.62 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) surged 21.5% to close at $4.91 ahead of the company's expected FDA decision on its Biologics License Application for Vicineum, with a target PDUFA date of Aug. 18.
  • Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) gained 21.2% to settle at $11.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) climbed 17.9% to close at $4.80. OncoCyte recently reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) gained 17.8% to close at $12.98.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) surged 17.5% to close at $4.09.
  • Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) gained 16.2% to settle at $33.95 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) rose 15.9% to close at $20.10 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised FY21 sales forecast.
  • urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) surged 15.5% to settle at $11.75 after the company announced record financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) jumped 15.4% to close at $9.65 following Q2 results.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares rose 15% to settle at $35.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) jumped 14.6% to close at $22.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares gained 14.5% to close at $10.76 following strong quarterly results.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares jumped 14.4% to close at $5.64.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 14.4% to settle at $4.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 13.3% to close at $9.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) jumped 13% to settle at $79.54 on continued strength after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 12.9% to close at $17.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.65 after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) gained 11.8% to settle at $15.94 after reporting Q2 results. The company also signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical to open ultra-pure recycling plant in South Korea.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained 11.4% to close at $24.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 adjusted free cash flow guidance.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMS) shares gained 10.9% to close at $8.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 2021 revenue guidance.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares climbed 10.8% to close at $9.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Sstrong FY21 sales guidance.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares gained 10.6% to close at $3.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares gained 9.2% to settle at $23.07.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 8.1% to close at $28.29. Nano-X Imaging recently announced a merger agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, an artificial medical intelligence (AI) developer, for $100 million upfront and up to another $100 million tied to the achievement of specific milestones.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) gained 7.4% to close at $37.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 6.8% to close at $4.87 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) rose 6.2% to close at $26.51.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares dropped 52.6% to close at $3.56 on Thursday after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 46.5% to close at $11.71 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dipped 42.8% to settle at $4.69 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) fell 32.5% to close at $9.38 following Q2 results. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) fell 31.1% to close at $1.99 after the company announced Q2 earnings results. The company also announced licensing of BET inhibitor platform for immunoinflammatory conditions with In4Derm.
  • Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 26.9% to close at $9.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dipped 26% to settle at $22.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 24.3% to close at $2.71 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) fell 24.2% to close at $13.28. 1Stdibs.Com reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.1% year-on-year, to $24.7 million.
  • Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares declined 23.3% to close at $1.9950 after the company posted a Q2 loss.
  • InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) declined 22.8% to close at $14.80 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) declined 21.8% to close at $3.76 after the company warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
  • Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) fell 20.7% to close at $5.33 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dropped 20.3% to settle at $2.28. PharmaCyte Biotech reported closing of $15-million public offering.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 20% to close at $30.38 following Q2 results.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) fell 19.8% to close at $11.61.
  • SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) fell 19.7% to close at $13.87.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) declined 19.4% to close at $5.54 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) fell 19.2% to close at $19.93 following weak quarterly results. Laird Superfood announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) dropped 18.2% to settle at $10.84. Angion Biomedica released Q2 results after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) fell 18% to close at $9.77 following Q2 results.
  • Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 17.2% to settle at $15.15 after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 17.1% to settle at $35.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) dropped 16% to close at $17.43.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) declined 16% to settle at $17.34 on post-IPO volatility.
  • Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) fell 15.7% to close at $6.40.
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) fell 15.6% to close at $11.31 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares declined 15.3% to close at $8.05. AGM Group announced the launch of its ASIC Miner with hash rate up to 110T.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.07 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) fell 14.7% to settle at $47.71 following Q2 results.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dipped 14.7% to close at $18.45. Rapid Micro Biosystems is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 26, 2021.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $14.31 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 13.1% to settle at $7.48. The company recently reported Q2 results.
  • MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) dropped 12% to close at $10.82 after reporting Q2 results.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) fell 11.5% to settle at $5.09 after the company swung to a Q2 loss.
  • Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 11% to close at $23.95 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 10.5% to settle at $1.45. CohBar shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
  • Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) fell 8.5% to close at $27.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 8.4% to close at $4.47. Good Times Restaurants shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares fell 8.3% to close at $34.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 7.8% to settle at $11.08 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) declined 7.7% to close at $0.5196 after the company reported results for its second quarter.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + ABVC)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Wendy's Posts Upbeat Earnings
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com