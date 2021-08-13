77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares surged 65.4% to close at $2.10 on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares gained 46.7% to settle at $15.27 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) jumped 45.1% to close at $25.08 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) surged 25.9% to close at $26.48 as the company priced 10.4 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $20.75 per share to raise $216.44 million in an upsized secondary offering.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) jumped 25.1% to close at $2.89. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) jumped 24% to close at $17.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company sold 3,481 homes in the second quarter, up 41% from the first quarter.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 22.5% to close at $30.62 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) surged 21.5% to close at $4.91 ahead of the company's expected FDA decision on its Biologics License Application for Vicineum, with a target PDUFA date of Aug. 18.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) gained 21.2% to settle at $11.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) climbed 17.9% to close at $4.80. OncoCyte recently reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) gained 17.8% to close at $12.98.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) surged 17.5% to close at $4.09.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) gained 16.2% to settle at $33.95 following strong quarterly sales.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) rose 15.9% to close at $20.10 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised FY21 sales forecast.
- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) surged 15.5% to settle at $11.75 after the company announced record financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) jumped 15.4% to close at $9.65 following Q2 results.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares rose 15% to settle at $35.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) jumped 14.6% to close at $22.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares gained 14.5% to close at $10.76 following strong quarterly results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares jumped 14.4% to close at $5.64.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 14.4% to settle at $4.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 13.3% to close at $9.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) jumped 13% to settle at $79.54 on continued strength after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 12.9% to close at $17.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.65 after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) gained 11.8% to settle at $15.94 after reporting Q2 results. The company also signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical to open ultra-pure recycling plant in South Korea.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained 11.4% to close at $24.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 adjusted free cash flow guidance.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMS) shares gained 10.9% to close at $8.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 2021 revenue guidance.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares climbed 10.8% to close at $9.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Sstrong FY21 sales guidance.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares gained 10.6% to close at $3.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares gained 9.2% to settle at $23.07.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 8.1% to close at $28.29. Nano-X Imaging recently announced a merger agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, an artificial medical intelligence (AI) developer, for $100 million upfront and up to another $100 million tied to the achievement of specific milestones.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) gained 7.4% to close at $37.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 6.8% to close at $4.87 after reporting Q2 results.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) rose 6.2% to close at $26.51.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares dropped 52.6% to close at $3.56 on Thursday after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 46.5% to close at $11.71 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dipped 42.8% to settle at $4.69 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) fell 32.5% to close at $9.38 following Q2 results. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) fell 31.1% to close at $1.99 after the company announced Q2 earnings results. The company also announced licensing of BET inhibitor platform for immunoinflammatory conditions with In4Derm.
- Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 26.9% to close at $9.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dipped 26% to settle at $22.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 24.3% to close at $2.71 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) fell 24.2% to close at $13.28. 1Stdibs.Com reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.1% year-on-year, to $24.7 million.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares declined 23.3% to close at $1.9950 after the company posted a Q2 loss.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) declined 22.8% to close at $14.80 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) declined 21.8% to close at $3.76 after the company warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
- Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) fell 20.7% to close at $5.33 following weak quarterly earnings.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dropped 20.3% to settle at $2.28. PharmaCyte Biotech reported closing of $15-million public offering.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 20% to close at $30.38 following Q2 results.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) fell 19.8% to close at $11.61.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) fell 19.7% to close at $13.87.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) declined 19.4% to close at $5.54 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) fell 19.2% to close at $19.93 following weak quarterly results. Laird Superfood announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) dropped 18.2% to settle at $10.84. Angion Biomedica released Q2 results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) fell 18% to close at $9.77 following Q2 results.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 17.2% to settle at $15.15 after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 17.1% to settle at $35.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) dropped 16% to close at $17.43.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) declined 16% to settle at $17.34 on post-IPO volatility.
- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) fell 15.7% to close at $6.40.
- Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) fell 15.6% to close at $11.31 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares declined 15.3% to close at $8.05. AGM Group announced the launch of its ASIC Miner with hash rate up to 110T.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.07 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) fell 14.7% to settle at $47.71 following Q2 results.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dipped 14.7% to close at $18.45. Rapid Micro Biosystems is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 26, 2021.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $14.31 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 13.1% to settle at $7.48. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) dropped 12% to close at $10.82 after reporting Q2 results.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) fell 11.5% to settle at $5.09 after the company swung to a Q2 loss.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 11% to close at $23.95 following downbeat Q2 results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 10.5% to settle at $1.45. CohBar shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) fell 8.5% to close at $27.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 8.4% to close at $4.47. Good Times Restaurants shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares fell 8.3% to close at $34.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 7.8% to settle at $11.08 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) declined 7.7% to close at $0.5196 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas