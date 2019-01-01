QQQ
Range
1.79 - 1.93
Vol / Avg.
253.5K/297.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 16.9
Mkt Cap
39.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
PharmaCyte Biotech Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. The Cell-in-a-Box technology is intended to be used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer, and diabetes will be developed. It is developing therapies for the pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer killing drugs at the source of cancer.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV0

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ: PMCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PharmaCyte Biotech's (PMCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ: PMCB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PMCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)?

A

The stock price for PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ: PMCB) is $1.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PharmaCyte Biotech.

Q

When is PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) reporting earnings?

A

PharmaCyte Biotech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PharmaCyte Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) operate in?

A

PharmaCyte Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.