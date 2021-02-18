Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 94 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. AmpliTech Gr was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 192.85% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.67. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.67. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.27. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:BHP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.27. Shares traded up 0.38%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $457.03. The stock traded up 8.38% on the session.

(NYSE:TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $457.03. The stock traded up 8.38% on the session. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.69%.

(NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.69%. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.14 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE:SCCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.14 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88.

(NYSE:FCX) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:KHC) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.73. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.73. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.82%.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.82%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.95.

(NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.95. Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.73 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:NTR) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.73 for a change of up 1.58%. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.62. Shares traded down 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.62. Shares traded down 0.26%. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to $50.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.62%.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to $50.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.62%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $363.00. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $363.00. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.48.

(NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.48. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%.

(NASDAQ:WIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%. Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%.

(NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.85. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.85. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.42 with a daily change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.42 with a daily change of up 0.25%. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session.

(NYSE:ACH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session. CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.75 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.

(NYSE:CLGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.75 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.19. Shares traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:OVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.19. Shares traded up 0.33%. Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $113.95. Shares traded up 3.39%.

(NYSE:WK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $113.95. Shares traded up 3.39%. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.9%.

(NASDAQ:LOPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.9%. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.99 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:ACIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.99 with a daily change of up 0.06%. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new yearly high of $46.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:NFG) shares set a new yearly high of $46.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:FOCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $134.74 with a daily change of up 6.66%.

(NASDAQ:SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $134.74 with a daily change of up 6.66%. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.71. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.

(NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.71. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session. Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares broke to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.38%.

(NYSE:AVNS) shares broke to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.38%. Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares were up 2.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.72 for a change of up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:ENDP) shares were up 2.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.72 for a change of up 2.89%. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.00. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:CTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.00. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares were up 13.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.78.

(NYSE:CPG) shares were up 13.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.78. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was down 1.73% for the day. Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares broke to $164.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.

(NYSE:LNN) shares broke to $164.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares broke to $70.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:TBK) shares broke to $70.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%. nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares hit $44.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.83%.

(NASDAQ:LASR) shares hit $44.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.83%. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.39%.

(NYSE:CBZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.39%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.50.

(NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.50. Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares broke to $39.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:RAVN) shares broke to $39.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.19%. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00.

(NASDAQ:BOMN) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.00.

(NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.00. Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.49.

(NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.49. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.79. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:WOW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.79. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09.

(NYSE:TGH) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.67 for a change of up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.67 for a change of up 0.9%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.33%.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.33%. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.60. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.60. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session. DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.70 Thursday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BOOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.70 Thursday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares hit $23.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.68%.

(NASDAQ:BCOV) shares hit $23.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.68%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.11%.

(NASDAQ:RIGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.11%. Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

(NYSE:BCX) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares set a new yearly high of $43.95 this morning. The stock was up 6.03% on the session.

(NYSE:CAI) shares set a new yearly high of $43.95 this morning. The stock was up 6.03% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.54%.

(NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.54%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.00. Shares traded up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.00. Shares traded up 3.12%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were up 11.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 11.24%.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were up 11.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 11.24%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.56%.

(NASDAQ:VIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.56%. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $36.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.88%.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $36.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.88%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.51.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.51. Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.65 on Thursday, moving up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:PRTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.65 on Thursday, moving up 0.47%. Osprey Technology (NYSE:SFTW) shares hit $14.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.05%.

(NYSE:SFTW) shares hit $14.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.05%. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Thursday, moving up 124.84%.

(NASDAQ:IMNM) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Thursday, moving up 124.84%. VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded up 6.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VIH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded up 6.92% on the session. Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.63%.

(AMEX:KLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.63%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.06. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EYPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.06. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 3.77%.

(NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 3.77%. EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EXFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.

(NYSE:NRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 44.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 44.38% for the day. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were up 192.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.42.

(NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were up 192.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.42. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.37 with a daily change of up 24.9%.

(NASDAQ:USWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.37 with a daily change of up 24.9%. BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.52%.

(NASDAQ:BLSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.52%. Battalion Oil Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BATL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.04%.

(AMEX:BATL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.04%. Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%. ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.66 this morning. The stock was up 23.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.66 this morning. The stock was up 23.66% on the session. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 16.88%.

(NASDAQ:SEED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 16.88%. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares broke to $12.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 74.2%.

(NASDAQ:QUIK) shares broke to $12.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 74.2%. Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares were up 13.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.28.

(NASDAQ:ELYS) shares were up 13.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.28. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares were up 18.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.97.

(NASDAQ:CBLI) shares were up 18.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.97. 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.16 this morning. The stock was up 3.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.16 this morning. The stock was up 3.91% on the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.41. Shares traded down 0.12%.

(NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.41. Shares traded down 0.12%. Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Thursday, moving up 58.67%.

(NASDAQ:PHCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Thursday, moving up 58.67%. Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 17.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40.

(NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 17.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.30.

(NASDAQ:WVVI) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.30. Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares broke to $6.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.

(NASDAQ:ISNS) shares broke to $6.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%. Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.75. Shares traded up 3.8%.

(NASDAQ:DUOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.75. Shares traded up 3.8%. Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 21.41%.

(NASDAQ:VINO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 21.41%. AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.44 on Thursday, moving up 6.66%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.