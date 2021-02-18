Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 94 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • AmpliTech Gr was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 192.85% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.67. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.27. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $457.03. The stock traded up 8.38% on the session.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.69%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.14 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.88.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.73. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.82%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.95.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.73 for a change of up 1.58%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $166.62. Shares traded down 0.26%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to $50.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.62%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $363.00. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.48.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $326.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%.
  • Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.85. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.42 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session.
  • CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.75 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.19. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $113.95. Shares traded up 3.39%.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.9%.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.99 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new yearly high of $46.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $134.74 with a daily change of up 6.66%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.71. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares broke to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.38%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares were up 2.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.72 for a change of up 2.89%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.00. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares were up 13.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.78.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares broke to $164.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares broke to $70.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
  • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares hit $44.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.83%.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.39%.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.50.
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares broke to $39.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.19%.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.00.
  • Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.49.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.79. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.09.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.67 for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.33%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.60. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session.
  • DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.70 Thursday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares hit $23.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.68%.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.11%.
  • Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares set a new yearly high of $43.95 this morning. The stock was up 6.03% on the session.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.54%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.00. Shares traded up 3.12%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were up 11.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 11.24%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.56%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $36.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.88%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.51.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.65 on Thursday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Osprey Technology (NYSE:SFTW) shares hit $14.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.05%.
  • Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Thursday, moving up 124.84%.
  • VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded up 6.92% on the session.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.63%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.06. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 3.77%.
  • EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 44.38% for the day.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were up 192.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.42.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.37 with a daily change of up 24.9%.
  • BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.52%.
  • Battalion Oil Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BATL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.04%.
  • Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.66 this morning. The stock was up 23.66% on the session.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 16.88%.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares broke to $12.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 74.2%.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares were up 13.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.28.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares were up 18.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.97.
  • 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.16 this morning. The stock was up 3.91% on the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.41. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Thursday, moving up 58.67%.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 17.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.30.
  • Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares broke to $6.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.75. Shares traded up 3.8%.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 21.41%.
  • AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.44 on Thursday, moving up 6.66%.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (RAVN + RHI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com