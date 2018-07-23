The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 23. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Economic
- USA Existing Home Sales for Jun 5.38M vs 5.46M Est; Prior 5.43M
Notable Earnings
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q2 premarket
Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Q2 premarket
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q2 after hours
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Q2 after hours
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q3 after hours
Investor Events
- Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring for: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BJ), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), Tricida, Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA), BrightView Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BV), Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN), Neuronetics, Inc (NASDAQ: STIM), HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE), EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), Forty Seven, Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), and Translate Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) holds special stockholder meeting to vote on common stock issuance, approval of amendment to increase share authorization, and whether to approve reverse stock split of up to 1-for-250 at 10 a.m.
- Offering lockup expiration for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Conferences
- Alphabet’s Google Cloud Next July 24-26
Notable Earnings
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q2 premarket
- Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) Q2 premarket
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Q2 premarket
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Q2 premarket
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q2 premarket
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration today for: Chara Solutions, Inc (NYSE: CHRA) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: USX)
- Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) to host conference call on its SaaS offering at 2 p.m.
- Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) hosting special shareholder meeting to vote on M&A
Wednesday
Economics
- U.S. new home sales 10 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q2 premarket
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q2 premarket
- United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Q2 premarket
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Q2 premarket
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q2 premarket
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Q2 premarket
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Q2 premarket
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Q2 premarket
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q2 after hours
- Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Q2 after hours
- Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Q2 after hours
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- Bloom Energy (BE)
FDA/Biotech
- Neurotrope, Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) to present additional Phase 2 Bryostatin data at AAIC meeting 9:30 a.m.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) FDA AdCom meeting for Mepolizumab sBLA 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Biogen investor webcast to discuss Alzheimer’s Disease portfolio 6 p.m.
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration for: Avalara, Inc (NYSE: AVLR), Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW)
- Offering lockup expirations for: ARMO BioSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO), PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS), resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC), and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q2 premarket
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Q2 premarket
- McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Q2 premarket
- Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) Q2 premarket
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) Q2 premarket
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) Q2 premarket
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 after hours
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q3 after hours
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) Q2 after hours
- Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Q1 after hours
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q2 after hours
- First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)
- Berry Petroleum (BRY)
- Cango (CANG)
- Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)
- Pinduoduo (PDD)
- Tenable Holdings (TENB)
Friday
Economics
- U.S. GDP quarter-over-quarter at 8:30 a.m.
- University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 10 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q2 premarket
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q2 premarket
- Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q2 premarket
IPOs
- Endava Ltd (DAVA)
- Opera Ltd (OPRA)
Investor Events
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) shareholders to vote on offer from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to purchase majority of notable Fox assets
- Special shareholder meeting on M&A for CYS Investments, Inc (NYSE: CYS) and Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO)
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) 1-for-15 reverse stock split goes into effect
