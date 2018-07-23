The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 23. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Economic

USA Existing Home Sales for Jun 5.38M vs 5.46M Est; Prior 5.43M

Notable Earnings

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q2 premarket

Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Q2 premarket

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q2 after hours

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Q2 after hours

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring for: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BJ), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), Tricida, Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA), BrightView Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BV), Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN), Neuronetics, Inc (NASDAQ: STIM), HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE), EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), Forty Seven, Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), and Translate Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)

(NYSE: BJ), (NASDAQ: LOVE), (NASDAQ: TCDA), (NYSE: BV), (NASDAQ: NTGN), (NASDAQ: STIM), (NASDAQ: HYRE), (NASDAQ: EVER), (NASDAQ: UXIN), (NASDAQ: FTSV), and (NASDAQ: TBIO) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) holds special stockholder meeting to vote on common stock issuance, approval of amendment to increase share authorization, and whether to approve reverse stock split of up to 1-for-250 at 10 a.m.

(NASDAQ: HMNY) holds special stockholder meeting to vote on common stock issuance, approval of amendment to increase share authorization, and whether to approve reverse stock split of up to 1-for-250 at 10 a.m. Offering lockup expiration for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

Alphabet’s Google Cloud Next July 24-26

Notable Earnings

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q2 premarket

(NASDAQ: BIIB) Q2 premarket Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: HOG) Q2 premarket JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Q2 premarket

(NASDAQ: JBLU) Q2 premarket Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: LMT) Q2 premarket Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: VZ) Q2 premarket AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

IPO lockup expiration today for: Chara Solutions, Inc (NYSE: CHRA) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: USX)

(NYSE: CHRA) and (NYSE: USX) Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) to host conference call on its SaaS offering at 2 p.m.

(NASDAQ: NTNX) to host conference call on its SaaS offering at 2 p.m. Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) hosting special shareholder meeting to vote on M&A

Wednesday

Economics

U.S. new home sales 10 a.m.

Notable Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: GM) Q2 premarket Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: FCAU) Q2 premarket United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: UPS) Q2 premarket Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: NSC) Q2 premarket The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: KO) Q2 premarket GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: GRUB) Q2 premarket General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: GD) Q2 premarket The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: BA) Q2 premarket Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q2 after hours

(NYSE: F) Q2 after hours Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Q2 after hours

(NASDAQ: FB) Q2 after hours Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Q2 after hours

(NASDAQ: GILD) Q2 after hours Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 after hours

IPOs

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Bloom Energy (BE)

FDA/Biotech

Neurotrope, Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) to present additional Phase 2 Bryostatin data at AAIC meeting 9:30 a.m.

(NASDAQ: NTRP) to present additional Phase 2 Bryostatin data at AAIC meeting 9:30 a.m. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) FDA AdCom meeting for Mepolizumab sBLA 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NYSE: GSK) FDA AdCom meeting for Mepolizumab sBLA 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Biogen investor webcast to discuss Alzheimer’s Disease portfolio 6 p.m.

Investor Events

IPO lockup expiration for: Avalara, Inc (NYSE: AVLR), Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW)

(NYSE: AVLR), (NASDAQ: VRCA) and (NYSE: NEW) Offering lockup expirations for: ARMO BioSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO), PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS), resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC), and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.

U.S. durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q2 premarket

(NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q2 premarket Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: MA) Q2 premarket McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: MCD) Q2 premarket Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: UAA) Q2 premarket Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: XRX) Q2 premarket World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: WWE) Q2 premarket Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 after hours

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 after hours Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Q3 after hours Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) Q2 after hours

(NYSE: CMG) Q2 after hours Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Q1 after hours

(NASDAQ: EA) Q1 after hours Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q2 after hours

(NASDAQ: INTC) Q2 after hours First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Q2 after hours

IPOs

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Cango (CANG)

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Pinduoduo (PDD)

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Friday

Economics

U.S. GDP quarter-over-quarter at 8:30 a.m.

University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 10 a.m.

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: TWTR) Q2 premarket Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: CL) Q2 premarket Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q2 premarket

IPOs

Endava Ltd (DAVA)

Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Investor Events

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) shareholders to vote on offer from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to purchase majority of notable Fox assets

(NASDAQ: FOXA) shareholders to vote on offer from (NYSE: DIS) to purchase majority of notable Fox assets Special shareholder meeting on M&A for CYS Investments, Inc (NYSE: CYS) and Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO)

(NYSE: CYS) and (NYSE: TWO) Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) 1-for-15 reverse stock split goes into effect