The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2018 12:41pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 23. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Economic

  • USA Existing Home Sales for Jun 5.38M vs 5.46M Est; Prior 5.43M

Notable Earnings
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q2 premarket
Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Q2 premarket
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q2 after hours
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Q2 after hours
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q3 after hours
Investor Events

  • Analyst IPO quiet periods expiring for: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BJ), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), Tricida, Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA), BrightView Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BV), Neon Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN), Neuronetics, Inc (NASDAQ: STIM), HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE), EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), Forty Seven, Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV), and Translate Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) holds special stockholder meeting to vote on common stock issuance, approval of amendment to increase share authorization, and whether to approve reverse stock split of up to 1-for-250 at 10 a.m.
  • Offering lockup expiration for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

  • Alphabet’s Google Cloud Next July 24-26

Notable Earnings

  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q2 premarket
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) Q2 premarket
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Q2 premarket
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Q2 premarket
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q2 premarket
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration today for: Chara Solutions, Inc (NYSE: CHRA) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: USX)
  • Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) to host conference call on its SaaS offering at 2 p.m.
  • Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) hosting special shareholder meeting to vote on M&A

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. new home sales 10 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q2 premarket
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q2 premarket
  • United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Q2 premarket
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Q2 premarket
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q2 premarket
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Q2 premarket
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Q2 premarket
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Q2 premarket
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q2 after hours
  • Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Q2 after hours
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Q2 after hours
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
  • Bloom Energy (BE)

FDA/Biotech

  • Neurotrope, Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) to present additional Phase 2 Bryostatin data at AAIC meeting 9:30 a.m.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) FDA AdCom meeting for Mepolizumab sBLA 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Biogen investor webcast to discuss Alzheimer’s Disease portfolio 6 p.m.

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for: Avalara, Inc (NYSE: AVLR), Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW)
  • Offering lockup expirations for: ARMO BioSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO), PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS), resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC), and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q2 premarket
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Q2 premarket
  • McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Q2 premarket
  • Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) Q2 premarket
  • Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) Q2 premarket
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) Q2 premarket
  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 after hours
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q3 after hours
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) Q2 after hours
  • Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Q1 after hours
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q2 after hours
  • First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)
  • Berry Petroleum (BRY)
  • Cango (CANG)
  • Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
  • Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)
  • Pinduoduo (PDD)
  • Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Friday
Economics

  • U.S. GDP quarter-over-quarter at 8:30 a.m.
  • University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 10 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Q2 premarket
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q2 premarket
  • Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q2 premarket

IPOs

  • Endava Ltd (DAVA)
  • Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Investor Events

  • Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) shareholders to vote on offer from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to purchase majority of notable Fox assets
  • Special shareholder meeting on M&A for CYS Investments, Inc (NYSE: CYS) and Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO)
  • Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) 1-for-15 reverse stock split goes into effect

