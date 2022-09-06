Upgrades

Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Ecolab Inc ECL from Neutral to Buy. Ecolab earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.38 and a 52-week-low of $143.82. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $161.64.

According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for The Toro Co TTC was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Toro had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Toro shows a 52-week-high of $103.10 and a 52-week-low of $71.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.67.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Newmont Corp NEM was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Newmont had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Newmont shows a 52-week-high of $86.37 and a 52-week-low of $40.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.67.

Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Nexstar Media Group had an EPS of $5.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.51. The current stock performance of Nexstar Media Group shows a 52-week-high of $204.62 and a 52-week-low of $148.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.31.

For Inter & Co Inc INTR, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. The current stock performance of Inter & Co shows a 52-week-high of $4.63 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.20.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for NextEra Energy Inc NEE from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, NextEra Energy showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.65 and a 52-week-low of $67.22. NextEra Energy closed at $85.11 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc PPG was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, PPG Indus had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.32 and a 52-week-low of $107.06. PPG Indus closed at $123.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Mettler-Toledo International Inc MTD was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl had an EPS of $9.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1699.11 and a 52-week-low of $1082.78. At the end of the last trading period, Mettler-Toledo Intl closed at $1195.02.

For Perrigo Co PLC PRGO, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Perrigo earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $31.32. At the end of the last trading period, Perrigo closed at $36.74.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Tesla Inc TSLA was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. Tesla earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $402.67 and a 52-week-low of $206.86. Tesla closed at $270.21 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Transocean Ltd RIG from Neutral to Buy. Transocean earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. Transocean closed at $3.56 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Greif Inc GEF from Underperform to Market Perform. Greif earned $2.35 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.65. At the end of the last trading period, Greif closed at $67.26.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Rollins Inc ROL from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Rollins showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. At the end of the last trading period, Rollins closed at $33.74.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TNP from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Tsakos Energy Navigation had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.95. At the end of the last trading period, Tsakos Energy Navigation closed at $15.40.

For Organon & Co OGN, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Organon had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.48 and a 52-week-low of $28.32. Organon closed at $28.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Frontline Ltd FRO, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Frontline showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Frontline shows a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.92.

For Euronav NV EURN, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Euronav showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Euronav shows a 52-week-high of $17.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.23.

Downgrades

For Signify Health Inc SGFY, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Signify Health earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.77.

According to Dawson James, the prior rating for Arcimoto Inc FUV was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Arcimoto showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Arcimoto closed at $2.00 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc CGBD from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Carlyle Secured Lending showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Secured Lending closed at $14.23.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for The Carlyle Group Inc CG from Buy to Underperform. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Carlyle Group closed at $32.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Odeon Capital, the prior rating for Citigroup Inc C was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.44. Citigroup closed at $48.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Odeon Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS from Hold to Sell. Goldman Sachs Group earned $7.73 in the second quarter, compared to $15.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goldman Sachs Group shows a 52-week-high of $412.66 and a 52-week-low of $277.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $331.48.

Odeon Capital downgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley MS from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.73 and a 52-week-low of $72.05. Morgan Stanley closed at $86.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For Signify Health Inc SGFY, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Signify Health earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.77.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Entergy Corp ETR from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Entergy showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.81 and a 52-week-low of $100.18. At the end of the last trading period, Entergy closed at $116.22.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for ShockWave Medical Inc SWAV was changed from Perform to Underperform. ShockWave Medical earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.90 and a 52-week-low of $113.36. At the end of the last trading period, ShockWave Medical closed at $292.19.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Rocket Companies Inc RKT from Overweight to Neutral. Rocket Companies earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.26 and a 52-week-low of $6.27. Rocket Companies closed at $7.62 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Enact Holdings Inc ACT was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.68 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Enact Holdings closed at $24.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Discover Financial Services DFS was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Discover Financial earned $3.96 in the second quarter, compared to $5.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discover Financial shows a 52-week-high of $130.81 and a 52-week-low of $88.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.53.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for LegalZoom.com Inc LZ was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. LegalZoom.com earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LegalZoom.com shows a 52-week-high of $17.36 and a 52-week-low of $8.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.70.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Edison International EIX from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Edison earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.32 and a 52-week-low of $57.86. At the end of the last trading period, Edison closed at $67.96.

For PolyPid Ltd PYPD, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. PolyPid earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. At the end of the last trading period, PolyPid closed at $1.43.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for StoneCo Ltd STNE was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, StoneCo had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.66 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. StoneCo closed at $8.90 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Greif Inc GEF from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Greif earned $2.35 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.65. Greif closed at $67.26 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for FedEx Corp FDX from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $6.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.79 and a 52-week-low of $192.82. At the end of the last trading period, FedEx closed at $208.72.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Signify Health Inc SGFY was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Signify Health had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $28.77.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc CMTG from Neutral to Underweight. The current stock performance of Claros Mortgage Trust shows a 52-week-high of $21.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.69.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc ARI from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Apollo Comml Real Est had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Apollo Comml Real Est shows a 52-week-high of $14.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.29.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ciena Corp CIEN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Ciena earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. At the end of the last trading period, Ciena closed at $44.22.

For WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, WhiteHorse Finance showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $14.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Signify Health Inc SGFY was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Signify Health showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.77.

Initiations

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Olin Corp OLN with an Underperform rating. The price target for Olin is set to $51.00. Olin earned $2.76 in the second quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.25 and a 52-week-low of $43.02. Olin closed at $53.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd NLSP with a Buy rating. The price target for NLS Pharmaceutics is set to $6.00. NoneThe current stock performance of NLS Pharmaceutics shows a 52-week-high of $2.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.53.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Electromed Inc ELMD. The price target seems to have been set at $13.50 for Electromed. In the fourth quarter, Electromed showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Electromed closed at $9.25.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Lyft Inc LYFT with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lyft is set to $14.00. Lyft earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.60.

With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City Holding Co CHCO. The price target seems to have been set at $91.00 for City Holding. For the second quarter, City Holding had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $73.40. At the end of the last trading period, City Holding closed at $84.22.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Wesbanco Inc WSBC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wesbanco is set to $37.00. For the second quarter, Wesbanco had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The current stock performance of Wesbanco shows a 52-week-high of $38.37 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.41.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Transportation is set to $29.50. In the second quarter, Fortress Transportation showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortress Transportation shows a 52-week-high of $29.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.10.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc DBX. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Dropbox. Dropbox earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dropbox shows a 52-week-high of $25.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.17.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc PCOR with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $70.00. In the second quarter, Procore Technologies showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.81 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. At the end of the last trading period, Procore Technologies closed at $53.84.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mesoblast Ltd MESO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mesoblast is set to $7.00. In the fourth quarter, Mesoblast showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.14. At the end of the last trading period, Mesoblast closed at $2.93.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Westlake Corp WLK with an Outperform rating. The price target for Westlake is set to $120.00. In the second quarter, Westlake showed an EPS of $6.60, compared to $4.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $89.00. Westlake closed at $95.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Akili Inc AKLI with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. At the end of the last trading period, Akili closed at $4.25.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc SNCY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sun Country Airlines is set to $25.00. For the second quarter, Sun Country Airlines had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Sun Country Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $30.61 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.26.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Cadre Hldgs. The current stock performance of Cadre Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.94.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Lumentum Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Lumentum Holdings had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.90 and a 52-week-low of $73.97. At the end of the last trading period, Lumentum Holdings closed at $79.59.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc SDIG. The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Stronghold Digital Mining. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Stronghold Digital Mining closed at $1.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Entera Bio Ltd ENTX. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Entera Bio. Entera Bio earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Entera Bio shows a 52-week-high of $3.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.40.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Core Scientific Inc CORZ. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Core Scientific. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. At the end of the last trading period, Core Scientific closed at $2.12.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Stagwell Inc STGW. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Stagwell. Stagwell earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Stagwell closed at $6.33 at the end of the last trading period.

