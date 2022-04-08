Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2022

Upgrades

UBS upgraded the previous rating for First Republic Bank FRC from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, First Republic Bank had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of First Republic Bank shows a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $153.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.91.

According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Target Corp TGT was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Target had an EPS of $3.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $184.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.19.

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for WD-40 Co WDFC from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, WD-40 had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $321.41 and a 52-week-low of $170.44. At the end of the last trading period, WD-40 closed at $174.51.

According to UBS, the prior rating for ITT Inc ITT was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, ITT showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.54 and a 52-week-low of $70.95. ITT closed at $71.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Kroger Co KR, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.58 and a 52-week-low of $35.60. At the end of the last trading period, Kroger closed at $59.88.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Afya Ltd AFYA from Neutral to Outperform. Afya earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Afya shows a 52-week-high of $28.23 and a 52-week-low of $11.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.52.

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $100.87 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Gatos Silver Inc GATO from Underperform to Sector Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.26 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. At the end of the last trading period, Gatos Silver closed at $4.49.

For AppFolio Inc APPF, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. AppFolio earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.78 and a 52-week-low of $103.63. At the end of the last trading period, AppFolio closed at $111.01.

Downgrades

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. At the end of the last trading period, AvidXchange Holdings closed at $7.85.

For Truist Financial Corp TFC, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Truist Financial showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $51.87. At the end of the last trading period, Truist Financial closed at $53.88.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN from Buy to Neutral. Huntington Bancshares earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.85.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Bancorp USB from Buy to Neutral. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.57 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Bancorp closed at $52.58.

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for Expedia Group Inc EXPE from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Expedia Group had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.64. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $217.72 and a 52-week-low of $136.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $181.98.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX was changed from Buy to Hold. Agile Therapeutics earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. Agile Therapeutics closed at $0.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Apogee Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apogee Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $50.45 and a 52-week-low of $33.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.11.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Terex Corp TEX was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Terex earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $32.43. At the end of the last trading period, Terex closed at $33.44.

For REV Group Inc REVG, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, REV Group had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.23 and a 52-week-low of $11.20. REV Group closed at $12.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Oshkosh Corp OSK from Outperform to Neutral. Oshkosh earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $95.16. Oshkosh closed at $95.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Manitowoc Co Inc MTW from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Manitowoc Co had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Manitowoc Co closed at $13.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Astec Industries Inc ASTE from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Astec Industries had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Astec Industries shows a 52-week-high of $80.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.34.

For Essential Utilities Inc WTRG, HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Essential Utilities earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.93 and a 52-week-low of $44.71. Essential Utilities closed at $52.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Saia Inc SAIA was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Saia had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $187.02. Saia closed at $206.06 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Union Pacific showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. Union Pacific closed at $244.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for United Parcel Service Inc UPS was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $3.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $233.72 and a 52-week-low of $171.20. United Parcel Service closed at $192.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Triton International Ltd TRTN, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Triton International showed an EPS of $2.67, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.34 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. At the end of the last trading period, Triton International closed at $64.06.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for ArcBest Corp ARCB from Buy to Neutral. ArcBest earned $2.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.86. ArcBest closed at $70.88 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for TFI International Inc TFII from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, TFI International showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.74. TFI International closed at $87.11 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc WERN from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $36.94. Werner Enterprises closed at $37.99 at the end of the last trading period.

For Schneider National Inc SNDR, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Schneider National earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.48. Schneider National closed at $22.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $404.43 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $76.32.

For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT, Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Rackspace Tech earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.28. Rackspace Tech closed at $10.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Virtus Investment Partners Inc VRTS from Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Virtus Investment showed an EPS of $10.36, compared to $5.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virtus Investment shows a 52-week-high of $338.80 and a 52-week-low of $203.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $218.32.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Mercury Systems Inc MRCY from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Mercury Systems had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.45 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $64.87.

According to UBS, the prior rating for HP Inc HPQ was changed from Buy to Neutral. HP earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, HP closed at $40.06.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.93. Robinhood Markets closed at $12.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Dover Corp DOV from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Dover showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dover shows a 52-week-high of $184.04 and a 52-week-low of $137.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.43.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.19. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $15.72.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for FTC Solar Inc FTCI from Overweight to Neutral. FTC Solar earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FTC Solar shows a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.62.

For Alcoa Corp AA, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $2.50, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcoa shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.10.

Initiations

Lake Street initiated coverage on Modular Medical Inc MODD with a Buy rating. The price target for Modular Medical is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Modular Medical closed at $4.23 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials Inc FEAM with a Buy rating. The price target for 5E Advanced Materials is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. 5E Advanced Materials closed at $20.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For Crescent Energy Co CRGY, Truist Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.90. At the end of the last trading period, Crescent Energy closed at $17.94.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS with an Overweight rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $25.00. In the fourth quarter, PagSeguro Digital showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagSeguro Digital shows a 52-week-high of $61.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.98.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd STNE. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for StoneCo. For the fourth quarter, StoneCo had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of StoneCo shows a 52-week-high of $71.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.25.

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc FBRT. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Franklin BSP Realty Trust. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust closed at $13.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Terran Orbital Corp LLAP. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Terran Orbital. The current stock performance of Terran Orbital shows a 52-week-high of $12.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.04.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raytheon Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $104.34 and a 52-week-low of $76.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.98.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Compass Diversified Holdings CODI with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass Diversified Hldgs is set to $33.00. In the fourth quarter, Compass Diversified Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.84. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Diversified Hldgs closed at $23.48.

Needham initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies Inc COO with a Hold rating. For the first quarter, Cooper Companies had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.17. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $463.59 and a 52-week-low of $368.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $415.98.

Needham initiated coverage on Staar Surgical Co STAA with a Buy rating. The price target for Staar Surgical is set to $87.00. Staar Surgical earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.08 and a 52-week-low of $55.36. Staar Surgical closed at $72.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Alcon Inc ALC with a Buy rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $95.00. In the fourth quarter, Alcon showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcon shows a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $65.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.25.

Needham initiated coverage on RxSight Inc RXST with a Buy rating. The price target for RxSight is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. At the end of the last trading period, RxSight closed at $13.51.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co PG. The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for Procter & Gamble. In the second quarter, Procter & Gamble showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.35 and a 52-week-low of $130.29. At the end of the last trading period, Procter & Gamble closed at $158.86.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Co CL with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.61 and a 52-week-low of $72.20. At the end of the last trading period, Colgate-Palmolive closed at $80.42.

