Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
Upgrades
- For Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Odeon Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Bank of America had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $22.95. Bank of America closed at $40.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Tudor Pickering, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was changed from Hold to Buy. EOG Resources earned $1.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.14.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. UDR earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.30 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. At the end of the last trading period, UDR closed at $52.75.
- For Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Baxter Intl showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. At the end of the last trading period, Baxter Intl closed at $80.92.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, MGM Resorts Intl showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.34 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. At the end of the last trading period, MGM Resorts Intl closed at $42.29.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.48. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Group closed at $48.81.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for CareMax Inc (NASDAQ:CMAX) from Neutral to Overweight. CareMax earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CareMax shows a 52-week-high of $15.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.41.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Revolve Gr showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Revolve Gr shows a 52-week-high of $74.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.54.
- For NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, NGM Biopharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.12 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. At the end of the last trading period, NGM Biopharmaceuticals closed at $23.36.
Downgrades
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, AutoZone had an EPS of $26.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1666.63 and a 52-week-low of $1085.85. AutoZone closed at $1550.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE:GOL) from Neutral to Underperform. Gol Intelligent Airlines earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. At the end of the last trading period, Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $7.32.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Tencent Music Enter Gr had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Tencent Music Enter Gr shows a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.65.
- For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Check Point Software had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.26 and a 52-week-low of $109.07. At the end of the last trading period, Check Point Software closed at $121.12.
- For Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Nike earned $0.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.38 and a 52-week-low of $111.74. At the end of the last trading period, Nike closed at $163.59.
- For General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, General Mills showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Mills shows a 52-week-high of $64.65 and a 52-week-low of $53.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.43.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Omega Healthcare had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.08. At the end of the last trading period, Omega Healthcare closed at $33.10.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Vertiv Holdings earned $0.31. The current stock performance of Vertiv Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.53.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) from Buy to Neutral. Veeco Instruments earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.70 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. At the end of the last trading period, Veeco Instruments closed at $22.80.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) with a Buy rating. The price target for High Tide is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, High Tide had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of High Tide shows a 52-week-high of $9.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.59.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Village Farms Intl. In the second quarter, Village Farms Intl showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. Village Farms Intl closed at $8.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX). The price target seems to have been set at $9.50 for Diana Shipping. For the second quarter, Diana Shipping had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Diana Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $5.72 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.52.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:EGLE). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Eagle Bulk Shipping. In the second quarter, Eagle Bulk Shipping showed an EPS of $2.63, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $56.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.92.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Star Bulk Carriers. For the second quarter, Star Bulk Carriers had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.24 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. Star Bulk Carriers closed at $23.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safe Bulkers is set to $6.50. In the second quarter, Safe Bulkers showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.46 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, Safe Bulkers closed at $4.13.
- With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.75 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. At the end of the last trading period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $88.40.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Landstar System is set to $171.00. In the second quarter, Landstar System showed an EPS of $2.40, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.63 and a 52-week-low of $120.92. Landstar System closed at $161.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verona Pharma is set to $25.00. For the second quarter, Verona Pharma had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.72 and a 52-week-low of $5.31. At the end of the last trading period, Verona Pharma closed at $5.64.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for DT Midstream. Interestingly, in the second quarter, DT Midstream's EPS was $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. At the end of the last trading period, DT Midstream closed at $46.67.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Assembly Biosciences is set to $3.50. For the second quarter, Assembly Biosciences had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Assembly Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $18.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.23.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repare Therapeutics is set to $54.00. In the second quarter, Repare Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Repare Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.09.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $455.00. Facebook earned $3.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.13. Facebook closed at $378.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap is set to $90.00. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $80.85 and a 52-week-low of $23.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.50.
- With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Twitter. Twitter earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.56.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amazon.com is set to $4250.00. In the second quarter, Amazon.com showed an EPS of $15.12, compared to $10.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2871.00. Amazon.com closed at $3469.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The price target seems to have been set at $3350.00 for Alphabet. In the second quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $27.26, compared to $10.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2925.07 and a 52-week-low of $1402.15. Alphabet closed at $2817.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $590.00. For the second quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $615.60 and a 52-week-low of $458.60. Netflix closed at $598.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $2230.00 for Booking Holdings. For the second quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.81. The current stock performance of Booking Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $2516.00 and a 52-week-low of $1589.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2304.80.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Expedia Group is set to $185.00. Expedia Group earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $187.93 and a 52-week-low of $87.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.39.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $187.00. In the second quarter, DoorDash earned $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $210.37.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Lyft. In the second quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Lyft closed at $50.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Sell rating. The price target for Airbnb is set to $132.00. For the second quarter, Airbnb had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.20.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tyler Technologies is set to $550.00. Tyler Technologies earned $1.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $498.98 and a 52-week-low of $319.58. At the end of the last trading period, Tyler Technologies closed at $471.68.
