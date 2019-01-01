QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.39%
52 Wk
14.8 - 16.92
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
539.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:49AM
Getlink SE is a French industrial company focused on road and passenger transportation. The company is organized into four segments: the Eurotunnel segment, the Europorte rail freight segment, the ElecLink segment, and the Getlink segment. The Eurotunnel segment contributes the majority of revenue. It includes the shuttle service for vehicles and passengers and payments made for the use of the railway network by high-speed passenger trains (Eurostar) and by train operators' rail freight services. The Europorte rail freight segment includes rail freight subsidiaries across France and the United Kingdom. The ElecLink segment operates an electricity interconnector between France and Great Britain. The Getlink segment includes revenue from the company's rail freight training subsidiary.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Getlink Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Getlink (GRPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getlink (OTCPK: GRPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Getlink's (GRPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Getlink.

Q

What is the target price for Getlink (GRPTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Getlink (OTCPK: GRPTF) was reported by HSBC on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GRPTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Getlink (GRPTF)?

A

The stock price for Getlink (OTCPK: GRPTF) is $15.606 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:21:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getlink (GRPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getlink.

Q

When is Getlink (OTCPK:GRPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Getlink does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Getlink (GRPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getlink.

Q

What sector and industry does Getlink (GRPTF) operate in?

A

Getlink is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.