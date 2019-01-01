QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.92 - 45.5
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
106.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 3:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 6:04AM
Neoen SA is a independent producer of renewable energy. The company focuses on solar and wind power production, as well as on the development of advanced energy storage solutions. Neoen is mainly present in three geographical areas, namely the Europe-Middle East-Africa region (notably in France, Portugal and Ireland), Australia and the Americas region (notably in El Salvador, Mexico, Jamaica, Argentina and the United States).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Neoen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neoen (NOSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neoen (OTCGM: NOSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neoen's (NOSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neoen.

Q

What is the target price for Neoen (NOSPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neoen (OTCGM: NOSPF) was reported by Berenberg on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NOSPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neoen (NOSPF)?

A

The stock price for Neoen (OTCGM: NOSPF) is $38.923 last updated Tue Aug 17 2021 15:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neoen (NOSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neoen.

Q

When is Neoen (OTCGM:NOSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Neoen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neoen (NOSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neoen.

Q

What sector and industry does Neoen (NOSPF) operate in?

A

Neoen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.