Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 9:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • UBS upgraded the stock for AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Neutral to Buy. AbbVie earned $2.26 in the second quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AbbVie is at $67.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.60 and a 52-week-low of $62.66. AbbVie's stock last closed at $69.52 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Analog Devices earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.78 and a 52-week-low of $76.62. Analog Devices's stock last closed at $115.04 per share.
  • Nomura changed the rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Activision Blizzard's outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $54.91 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Franklin Resources had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current market cap for Franklin Resources is at $15.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.82 and a 52-week-low of $25.57. Franklin Resources's stock last closed at $29.49 per share.
  • For Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of ($2.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.62). The total market value of Blueprint Medicines's outstanding shares is at $487.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $76.82 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from Neutral to Overweight. ChemoCentryx earned ($0.26) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. ChemoCentryx's market cap stands at $379.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. ChemoCentryx's stock last closed at $7.70 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ) from Market Perform to Outperform. C&J Energy Services earned ($0.20) in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. C&J Energy Services's stock last closed at $11.04 per share.
  • HSBC upgraded the stock for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Ecopetrol showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. Ecopetrol's market cap stands at $69.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.96 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Ecopetrol's stock last closed at $17.08 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Embraer earned ($0.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.73. Embraer's stock last closed at $18.44 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) from Neutral to Overweight. Genmab earned $0.20 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Genmab's stock last closed at $19.89 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. iQIYI's stock last closed at $19.32 per share.
  • For Kaman Corp (NYSE: KAMN), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Kaman showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. Kaman's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.79 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kaman's stock last closed at $62.09 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded the stock for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Adient showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Adient is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $25.89 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Caterpillar showed an EPS of $2.83, compared to $2.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Caterpillar is at $79.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.37 and a 52-week-low of $111.75. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $133.07 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $2.71, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Deere is at $52.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.22 and a 52-week-low of $128.32. Deere's stock last closed at $165.15 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP) from Outperform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.06. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $42.66 per share.
  • Bernstein downgraded the stock for The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hershey earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hershey's outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.20 and a 52-week-low of $99.15. Hershey's stock last closed at $151.11 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Invesco showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Invesco's outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Invesco's stock last closed at $17.56 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lear showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $4.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.86 and a 52-week-low of $105.10. Lear's stock last closed at $126.40 per share.
  • For MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, MRC Global showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MRC Global is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.19. MRC Global's stock last closed at $13.74 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The current market cap for MSC Industrial Direct Co is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.25 and a 52-week-low of $64.59. MSC Industrial Direct Co's stock last closed at $74.16 per share.
  • For Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Nabors Industries showed an EPS of ($0.41), compared to ($0.39) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Nabors Industries is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Nabors Industries's stock last closed at $2.42 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) from Outperform to Neutral. Nexa Resources earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. Nexa Resources's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.69 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Nexa Resources's stock last closed at $9.52 per share.
  • For Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Nine Energy Service showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Nine Energy Service is at $619.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.85. Nine Energy Service's stock last closed at $6.79 per share.
  • For Oil States International Inc (NYSE: OIS), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Oil States International showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oil States International is at $814.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Oil States International's stock last closed at $15.68 per share.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the stock for Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) from Neutral to Negative. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Universal Display's EPS was $0.92. The current market cap for Universal Display is at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $230.32 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Universal Display's stock last closed at $193.16 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC) with a Hold rating. The price target for AmerisourceBergen is set at $91.00. AmerisourceBergen earned $1.76 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.85 and a 52-week-low of $69.36. AmerisourceBergen's stock last closed at $87.79 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACI Worldwide is set at $40.00. ACI Worldwide earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ACI Worldwide is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.86 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. ACI Worldwide's stock last closed at $31.96 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is set at $45.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.87) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.19) in the year-ago quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.17 and a 52-week-low of $33.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $37.90 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International Corp (NYSE: AIN). The price target is set at $99.00 for Albany International. For the second quarter, Albany International had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current market cap for Albany International is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.71 and a 52-week-low of $58.06. Albany International's stock last closed at $87.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN). The price target is set at $149.00 for Alexion Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. The total market value of Alexion Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $24.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $108.90 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is set at $2.50. In the second quarter, Amneal Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.35 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.46 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is set at $76.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $783.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.96 and a 52-week-low of $36.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $69.64 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) with a Buy rating. Anthem earned $4.64 in the second quarter, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter. Anthem's market cap stands at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.99 and a 52-week-low of $227.16. Anthem's stock last closed at $249.88 per share.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aptinyx is set at $7.00. In the second quarter, Aptinyx earned ($0.36). The total market value of Aptinyx's outstanding shares is at $112.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. Aptinyx's stock last closed at $4.08 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arvinas is set at $34.00. Arvinas earned ($0.55) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $24.63 per share.
  • Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bausch Health Companies is set at $30.00. For the second quarter, Bausch Health Companies had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $23.10 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cardinal Health is set at $50.00. In the fourth quarter, Cardinal Health showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.31 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $48.89 per share.
  • For CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. CarGurus earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CarGurus's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.25 and a 52-week-low of $30.22. CarGurus's stock last closed at $35.72 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CELP). The price target is set at $11.00 for Cypress Energy Partners. For the second quarter, Cypress Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current market cap for Cypress Energy Partners is at $57.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Cypress Energy Partners's stock last closed at $7.70 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cigna is set at $207.00. In the second quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cigna's outstanding shares is at $40.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $161.81 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Centene is set at $62.00. For the second quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The current market cap for Centene is at $26.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.49 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. Centene's stock last closed at $46.81 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP). The price target is set at $171.00 for Coupa Software. In the second quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Coupa Software's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.16 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $134.48 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cirrus Logic is set at $62.00. In the first quarter, Cirrus Logic showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.25. Cirrus Logic's stock last closed at $55.34 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is set at $7.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.44) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.40) in the year-ago quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $320.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.15 per share.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carvana is set at $105.00. For the second quarter, Carvana had an EPS of ($0.40), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The total market value of Carvana's outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. Carvana's stock last closed at $78.00 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CVS Health is set at $91.00. For the second quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The current market cap for CVS Health is at $56.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.15 and a 52-week-low of $51.72. CVS Health's stock last closed at $64.00 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) with a Sell rating. The price target for Diplomat Pharmacy is set at $4.00. In the second quarter, Diplomat Pharmacy showed an EPS of ($0.25), compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Diplomat Pharmacy is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Diplomat Pharmacy's stock last closed at $6.53 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS). The price target is set at $65.00 for Emergent BioSolutions. Emergent BioSolutions earned ($0.12) in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Emergent BioSolutions's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.89 and a 52-week-low of $39.11. Emergent BioSolutions's stock last closed at $54.40 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH). The price target is set at $173.00 for eHealth. For the second quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.40). The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.46. eHealth's stock last closed at $73.63 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT). The price target is set at $4.00 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.62) from the year-ago quarter. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at \791,421. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.60 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fidelity National Info is set at $151.00. Fidelity National Info earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $94.53. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $131.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV). The price target is set at $130.00 for Fiserv. For the second quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.92 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. Fiserv's stock last closed at $102.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV). The price target is set at $18.00 for Forty Seven. In the second quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.74), compared to ($2.52) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Forty Seven is at $519.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.83 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $8.00 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Green Dot is set at $29.00. For the second quarter, Green Dot had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. Green Dot's stock last closed at $28.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY). The price target is set at $74.00 for HealthEquity. HealthEquity earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HealthEquity's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity's stock last closed at $58.61 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) with a Hold rating. In the second quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $6.05, compared to $3.96 from the year-ago quarter. Humana's market cap stands at $43.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $355.88 and a 52-week-low of $225.65. Humana's stock last closed at $276.78 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set at $36.00. Horizon Therapeutics earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Horizon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $26.71 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Incyte is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, Incyte showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Incyte's outstanding shares is at $18.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.30 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. Incyte's stock last closed at $78.48 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) with a Buy rating. The price target for IHS Markit is set at $78.00. For the second quarter, IHS Markit had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. IHS Markit's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.52. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $65.60 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) with a Hold rating. The price target for McKesson is set at $155.00. McKesson earned $3.31 in the first quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. McKesson's market cap stands at $24.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.82 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. McKesson's stock last closed at $148.53 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set at $145.00. In the second quarter, Molina Healthcare showed an EPS of $2.96, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. Molina Healthcare's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.28. Molina Healthcare's stock last closed at $118.72 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Insight Enterprises is set at $68.00. For the second quarter, Insight Enterprises had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.77. Insight Enterprises's stock last closed at $50.03 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

